I'm probably in a minority of one in that I think the govt probably had to loosen things up over Christmas.



If they hadn't done it I think the rules would have been widely ignored over Christmas and more importantly would have been seen to be ignored with impunity. Once that starts happening it gets an awful lot tougher to enforce them in future, and we are still likely looking at months of restrictions after Christmas



I’d agree that they had to as well.What’s key is how they react to it and what plans they have in place. Being optimistic you could argue that by allowing the 5 day window, they have shortened what could have been a much longer period into those 5 days. People may wait until it starts to go visit for Christmas and maybe they’ll leave on the day it’s supposed to end. Otherwise for many it could have been a week at least and longer for some.As for the planning after - it’s a given infections increase, some households will come down with multiple infections. That’s not great for those particular households of course but not a disaster for the country as whole necessarily if they manage it with a proper plan. We’ll have more infections from that 5 day window, most still yet to show symptoms. So the key is for the 7-10 days after to minimise those infections spreading beyond the households involved. It could be achieved by shutting all the pubs and restaurants for a week completely. Shut the non essential shops too. Encourage minimal social interactions, work from home for all those that can, keep the schools shut for at least 10 days. Do that for 7-10 days and the majority of those who did pick it up over the 5 day Christmas amnesty will have got symptoms and will be isolating or will have been asymptomatic and passed their peak infectiousness. We’ll have massively reduced the spillover from the affected households into the wider community, chains of infection will be halted and the spike in infections doesn’t have to lead to continued increase in the community.Then return the regions back to their tiers again. Some mitigation plan is needed, I hope they have one.