Yes the Phase 3 is obviously a bit problematic for AZ, but would say there is enough in there for it to be approved (even the US I thought said they would generally approve any vaccine over 50% effective).



The dosage argument is probably the trickier one as there isn't that much data for the half dose first and full dose later and it was never tested on over 55s.



US approval is an entirely separate argument, I doubt that will happen until they complete their Phase 3 in the US, but that was completely screwed up by the lengthy FDA pause between the first and second dose for many participants, there are no doubt people much more qualified than me on here who can comment on whether the length of that pause was really justified.



Id agree, the trial has sufficiently proven its safety and efficacy and I see no reason why the UK and European regulators wont approve. Thats said without seeing all the data that they will of course. The only questionable thing from what I see for the UK/EU regulators is if they approve the lower dosing regimen or just the standard one. AstraZeneca/Oxford may need more numbers for the former perhaps.I said a few days ago that I think its very possible that the FDA wont approve this vaccine at this point. The reason comes down to the specifics of the trial though rather than any problem with the data. They may decide that they wont accept the data from a multi region trial. Its why AstraZeneca/oxford added the US arm to the study and the pause in that has hampered it. I actually think (complete speculation) that AstraZeneca wont apply for approval with the FDA just now. They will apply at a later date, probably with data from a US trial. Thats why I think this vaccine wont be approved by the FDA - when they do submit in January, February or March the US could already be on its way to vaccinating its population, depending on production of the other two vaccines. An emergency use authorisation becomes more difficult then then it would be now with no alternative currently available. Thats a different story in February/March. Though if AstraZeneca do decide to submit for approval before the end of the year Id expect it to be approved.