People don't want others meeting their own family either for Christmas. Don't see why pubs, bars and restaurants are being opened at all.
So far people are being accused of being selfish and silly for meeting up with their loved ones yet want pubs, bars and restaurants, places that are there purely for socializing, to be open.
The difference is that (round here when I've been out to local pubs)
1. The Pubs are respecting all the rules. You must sign in. You must cleanse your hands. You must wear a mask when you are not seated. You cannot mingle with other groups. You must order from your table and drinks are brought by masked staff straight to your table. You cannot go to the bar or order from the bar. You must stay at your table and if you get up, you must wear a mask then when you return, you must return to your table.
2. There are no rules in someones house. If you're family then you're likely to shake hands/hug/kiss/eat food and pass it around. There may be several bubbles and you can basically do what you want to do with no supervision or rules or hinderances.
I know which one sounds way more likely to pass the virus on.