COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42240 on: Today at 02:46:07 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:29:38 PM
Some more on the AZ vaccine.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/26/astrazeneca-oxford-defend-vaccine-trials-after-questions-raised-in-us.html

While I have some reservations myself, be wary just who is making the harshest criticisms and calling for it not to be approved. Media outlets should really not be giving widespread airtime to the views of a biotech investment bank and should wait for the conclusions of the regulators. There is a lot positioning going on the moment and some of that is purely down to the fact that the AstraZenica/Oxford vaccine is the only not for profit one of those who have announced results so far.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42241 on: Today at 02:53:33 PM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 02:46:07 PM
While I have some reservations myself, be wary just who is making the harshest criticisms and calling for it not to be approved. Media outlets should really not be giving widespread airtime to the views of a biotech investment bank and should wait for the conclusions of the regulators. There is a lot positioning going on the moment and some of that is purely down to the fact that the AstraZenica/Oxford vaccine is the only not for profit one of those who have announced results so far.

To be honest thats what I thought yesterday. Seems a lot of noise from the yanks.

Be interesting to see how the government here play this if the States cannot approve it. May scupper the plans for a good while. With a lot of these things its how it looks to the public and it may be that most adults decide to just wait it out even if offered early.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42242 on: Today at 03:03:23 PM
Quote from: Lad on Today at 01:18:15 PM
This substantial meal thing is bollocks anyway. Before lockdown a pub I know in north Liverpool was serving a small bowl of Scouse with your first pint and then you could sit there all day. I didn't but obviously many did.

A few of the big shitty bars in Liverpool were doing the same, especially for our games. Allowing a table to order a sharing loaded fries for about £6 and then sitting there as long as they want.

There really needs to be some clarification on the rules around that, and then the council need to be policing it strictly and shutting places down for a period of time if theyre taking the piss.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42243 on: Today at 03:05:07 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:53:33 PM
To be honest thats what I thought yesterday. Seems a lot of noise from the yanks.

Be interesting to see how the government here play this if the States cannot approve it. May scupper the plans for a good while. With a lot of these things its how it looks to the public and it may be that most adults decide to just wait it out even if offered early.

Easily solved even without the need for explicitily mandating vaccination.

Just release the vaccination schedule ahead of time - 85+ between these dates, 75+ between these dates, etc.

Vaccination is free, but if you miss your slot by your own choice you go to the end of the queue - December next year, and you pay for the vaccination.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42244 on: Today at 03:15:23 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:29:38 PM
Some more on the AZ vaccine.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/26/astrazeneca-oxford-defend-vaccine-trials-after-questions-raised-in-us.html
Yeah, but guess where the criticism is coming from.......former board executives of Moderna and Pfizer - surprise, surprise ! Sounds to me like their putting this out there so as not to hinder the chances of their former companies vaccines being more popular - especially when you take into account the fact that the AZ/Oxford vaccine is about 6 times cheaper and can be stored far more easily than the Moderna & Pfizer ones.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42245 on: Today at 03:18:37 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:03:23 PM
A few of the big shitty bars in Liverpool were doing the same, especially for our games. Allowing a table to order a sharing loaded fries for about £6 and then sitting there as long as they want.

There really needs to be some clarification on the rules around that, and then the council need to be policing it strictly and shutting places down for a period of time if theyre taking the piss.

I said on here that would happen as soon as it was announced and was told it wouldn't. People in this country are masterful at bending rules.

Danger we'll get loads turning up from the Manchester area taking the piss (like many of the students have) because they can't go to the pub there and won't care about our infection rates. If bars in Concert Square are allowing people to take the piss then it just encourages it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42246 on: Today at 03:28:22 PM
What's the position with travelling between Zones, say 2 to 3 and vice versa? Is it permitted under the new regulations?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42247 on: Today at 03:33:20 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:18:37 PM
I said on here that would happen as soon as it was announced and was told it wouldn't. People in this country are masterful at bending rules.

Danger we'll get loads turning up from the Manchester area taking the piss (like many of the students have) because they can't go to the pub there and won't care about our infection rates. If bars in Concert Square are allowing people to take the piss then it just encourages it.

I think youll almost certainly see drinking tourism going on. It happened when Liverpool locked down - I heard loads of stories of people hopping the train to the likes of Chester to go out.

My mates have even joked, as they are classed as Lancashire which is locked down, that theyll be coming to see me more often!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42248 on: Today at 03:41:17 PM
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 03:28:22 PM
What's the position with travelling between Zones, say 2 to 3 and vice versa? Is it permitted under the new regulations?
Travelling is not advised between tiers unless for essential things such as work, medical appointments etc but the key words are "not advised"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42249 on: Today at 03:41:32 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:33:20 PM
I think youll almost certainly see drinking tourism going on. It happened when Liverpool locked down - I heard loads of stories of people hopping the train to the likes of Chester to go out.

My mates have even joked, as they are classed as Lancashire which is locked down, that theyll be coming to see me more often!

A few weeks of this, 5 day free for all at Christmas, new year eve and then the schools and students go back.

We'll need the army back in Jan. It'll be good ti get some fans back at Anfield but for how long?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42250 on: Today at 03:50:27 PM
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:41:17 PM
Travelling is not advised between tiers unless for essential things such as work, medical appointments etc but the key words are "not advised"

Thanks. So "not advised" means not forbidden either. I guess if I get in the car and drive there non-stop I'm not spreading the virus along the way. I've been in practical isolation for weeks now (apart from occasional food shopping) and I'm hoping to visit my son, who lives alone (we're a very gregarious family  ;D), so  would hope the risk is minimal.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42251 on: Today at 03:53:39 PM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 02:46:07 PM
While I have some reservations myself, be wary just who is making the harshest criticisms and calling for it not to be approved. Media outlets should really not be giving widespread airtime to the views of a biotech investment bank and should wait for the conclusions of the regulators. There is a lot positioning going on the moment and some of that is purely down to the fact that the AstraZenica/Oxford vaccine is the only not for profit one of those who have announced results so far.

Yes the Phase 3 is obviously a bit problematic for AZ, but  would say there is enough in there for it to be approved (even the US I thought said they would generally approve any vaccine over 50% effective).

The dosage argument is probably the trickier one as there isn't that much data for the half dose first and full dose later and it was never tested on over 55s.

US approval is an entirely separate argument, I doubt that will happen until they complete their Phase 3 in the US, but that was completely screwed up by the lengthy FDA pause between the first and second dose for many participants, there are no doubt people much more qualified than me on here who can comment on whether the length of that pause was really justified.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42252 on: Today at 04:20:29 PM
Today's UK numbers

Cases 17,555 (last week 22,915)
Deaths 498 (last week 501)

Cases by sample date

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42253 on: Today at 04:37:33 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:33:20 PM
I think youll almost certainly see drinking tourism going on. It happened when Liverpool locked down - I heard loads of stories of people hopping the train to the likes of Chester to go out.

My mates have even joked, as they are classed as Lancashire which is locked down, that theyll be coming to see me more often!

Yeah, this.  Travel is still restricted between England and Wales as I understand it, so I imagine most people will look to pile into whichever areas are available.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42254 on: Today at 04:38:45 PM
AstraZeneca Plc is likely to conduct an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccine, according to the companys chief executive officer, after current studies raised questions over its level of protection.

The new trial would be run instead of adding an arm to an ongoing U.S. trial and would evaluate a lower dosage that performed better than a full amount in Astras studies. The companys acknowledgment that the lower level was given in error fueled concerns.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-26/astra-likely-to-run-fresh-global-covid-vaccine-trial-ceo-says
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42255 on: Today at 04:42:24 PM
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:38:45 PM
AstraZeneca Plc is likely to conduct an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccine, according to the company’s chief executive officer, after current studies raised questions over its level of protection.

The new trial would be run instead of adding an arm to an ongoing U.S. trial and would evaluate a lower dosage that performed better than a full amount in Astra’s studies. The company’s acknowledgment that the lower level was given in error fueled concerns.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-26/astra-likely-to-run-fresh-global-covid-vaccine-trial-ceo-says

What would that do to the roll out of the vaccine?

Bit concerning either way.

EDIT - Just read it wouldn't affect approval here.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42256 on: Today at 05:00:59 PM
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 01:02:29 PM
Burnham says 3% of cases come from hospitality.   Tories hate the plebs having any kind of a social life

People don't want others meeting their own family either for Christmas. Don't see why pubs, bars and restaurants are being opened at all.

So far people are being accused of being selfish and silly for meeting up with their loved ones yet want pubs, bars and restaurants, places that are there purely for socializing, to be open.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42257 on: Today at 05:15:12 PM
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 03:15:23 PM
Yeah, but guess where the criticism is coming from.......former board executives of Moderna and Pfizer - surprise, surprise ! Sounds to me like their putting this out there so as not to hinder the chances of their former companies vaccines being more popular - especially when you take into account the fact that the AZ/Oxford vaccine is about 6 times cheaper and can be stored far more easily than the Moderna & Pfizer ones.

Wouldnt have anything to do with the fact that they have shares in their old firm?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42258 on: Today at 05:16:45 PM
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:38:45 PM
AstraZeneca Plc is likely to conduct an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccine, according to the companys chief executive officer, after current studies raised questions over its level of protection.

The new trial would be run instead of adding an arm to an ongoing U.S. trial and would evaluate a lower dosage that performed better than a full amount in Astras studies. The companys acknowledgment that the lower level was given in error fueled concerns.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-26/astra-likely-to-run-fresh-global-covid-vaccine-trial-ceo-says

Dont get me wrong, Id still take it but it is concerning how they managed to screw up the dosages on something so important, but at the same time it doesnt surprise me that the Americans are doing all they can to discredit the Oxford vaccine, and neither the screw up or American attempts to discredit are going to help dealing with the anti-Vaxers and nut jobs.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42259 on: Today at 05:19:16 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:00:59 PM
People don't want others meeting their own family either for Christmas. Don't see why pubs, bars and restaurants are being opened at all.

So far people are being accused of being selfish and silly for meeting up with their loved ones yet want pubs, bars and restaurants, places that are there purely for socializing, to be open.

The difference is that (round here when I've been out to local pubs)

1. The Pubs are respecting all the rules. You must sign in. You must cleanse your hands. You must wear a mask when you are not seated. You cannot mingle with other groups. You must order from your table and drinks are brought by masked staff straight to your table. You cannot go to the bar or order from the bar. You must stay at your table and if you get up, you must wear a mask then when you return, you must return to your table.

2. There are no rules in someones house. If you're family then you're likely to shake hands/hug/kiss/eat food and pass it around. There may be several bubbles and you can basically do what you want to do with no supervision or rules or hinderances.


I know which one sounds way more likely to pass the virus on.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42260 on: Today at 05:19:57 PM
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:16:45 PM
Don’t get me wrong, I’d still take it but it is concerning how they managed to screw up the dosages on something so important, but at the same time it doesn’t surprise me that the Americans are doing all they can to discredit the Oxford vaccine, and neither the screw up or American attempts to discredit are going to help dealing with the anti-Vaxers and nut jobs.

Yep. Anti-vaxers are clearly a concern hence the amount they have been mentioned in the media and by governments themselves. Therefore its imperative that things are communicated well and a dosing mess up being part of the results won't fill many with confidence.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42261 on: Today at 05:29:22 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:00:59 PM
People don't want others meeting their own family either for Christmas. Don't see why pubs, bars and restaurants are being opened at all.

So far people are being accused of being selfish and silly for meeting up with their loved ones yet want pubs, bars and restaurants, places that are there purely for socializing, to be open.

Houses arent set up for social distancing. People dont wear masks unless they are sat at a table distanced. You touch and share things with everyone else in the house. Youre more likely to hug, etc those around you not from your household. Etc. Etc.

There are loads of reasons why meeting in houses is bad compared to in pubs/restaurants.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42262 on: Today at 05:48:12 PM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:15:12 PM
Wouldnt have anything to do with the fact that they have shares in their old firm?
Well exactly - the other thing is that article went on to show a short video from a doctor at John Hopkins explaining that in his view he thinks the AZ/Oxford vaccine will be good for distribution in the developing world because of its ease of storage at fridge temperatures. Also mentions this quote from Dr. Gillies O'Bryan-Tear, policy chair at UK based Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine, in relation to the Oxford/Astra-Zeneca results -

 ...are very positive results when we recall that the hurdle for a good enough vaccine was set at 50-60%, in line with the flu virus...........the great advantage of this Oxford vaccine over the mRNA vaccines is that it can be manufactured easily and transported at ordinary fridge (not freezer) temperatures, so can be transported and stored using the existing vaccine cold chain infrastructure. The group has promised to provide the vaccine not-for-profit to developing nations.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42263 on: Today at 05:51:02 PM
Johnson waffling in on about the importance of local engagement citing Liverpool re testing.

Was hoping one journalist may have asked the obvious question; local health and social care bodies have been crying out for engagement for about 6 months, but you preferred private providers (which failed miserably).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42264 on: Today at 05:53:09 PM
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:41:17 PM
Travelling is not advised between tiers unless for essential things such as work, medical appointments etc but the key words are "not advised"

FWIW I had a trip booked in a tier 2 area (Im in tier 3) and the hotel have now told me they cant honour the booking (Id have gone personally as, as you say, it isnt forbidden as such.)

If youre staying with family, friends or whatever youll be sound though.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42265 on: Today at 06:08:56 PM
Of the 6 vaccines the government initially ordered, when are the others due? The Janssen one has only started phase 3 trials, so that will be a few months away but are any of the others due?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42266 on: Today at 06:09:31 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:53:39 PM
Yes the Phase 3 is obviously a bit problematic for AZ, but  would say there is enough in there for it to be approved (even the US I thought said they would generally approve any vaccine over 50% effective).

The dosage argument is probably the trickier one as there isn't that much data for the half dose first and full dose later and it was never tested on over 55s.

US approval is an entirely separate argument, I doubt that will happen until they complete their Phase 3 in the US, but that was completely screwed up by the lengthy FDA pause between the first and second dose for many participants, there are no doubt people much more qualified than me on here who can comment on whether the length of that pause was really justified.

Id agree, the trial has sufficiently proven its safety and efficacy and I see no reason why the UK and European regulators wont approve. Thats said without seeing all the data that they will of course. The only questionable thing from what I see for the UK/EU regulators is if they approve the lower dosing regimen or just the standard one. AstraZeneca/Oxford may need more numbers for the former perhaps.

I said a few days ago that I think its very possible that the FDA wont approve this vaccine at this point. The reason comes down to the specifics of the trial though rather than any problem with the data. They may decide that they wont accept the data from a multi region trial. Its why AstraZeneca/oxford added the US arm to the study and the pause in that has hampered it. I actually think (complete speculation) that AstraZeneca wont apply for approval with the FDA just now. They will apply at a later date, probably with data from a US trial. Thats why I think this vaccine wont be approved by the FDA - when they do submit in January, February or March the US could already be on its way to vaccinating its population, depending on production of the other two vaccines. An emergency use authorisation becomes more difficult then then it would be now with no alternative currently available. Thats a different story in February/March. Though if AstraZeneca do decide to submit for approval before the end of the year Id expect it to be approved.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42267 on: Today at 06:19:23 PM
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:41:17 PM
Travelling is not advised between tiers unless for essential things such as work, medical appointments etc but the key words are "not advised"

Just use the Cummings defence if the police stop you.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42268 on: Today at 06:28:24 PM
We were planning on going to visit my son and family on the 13th having assumed Yorkshire and Lancashire would be tier 2.

Not to be though so now we'll be hitting the roads when everyone and their grans will be doing last minute shopping or travelling to visit family.

Oh the fucking joys of the M62 at Christmas
