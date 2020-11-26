« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42240 on: Today at 02:46:07 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:29:38 PM
Some more on the AZ vaccine.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/26/astrazeneca-oxford-defend-vaccine-trials-after-questions-raised-in-us.html

While I have some reservations myself, be wary just who is making the harshest criticisms and calling for it not to be approved. Media outlets should really not be giving widespread airtime to the views of a biotech investment bank and should wait for the conclusions of the regulators. There is a lot positioning going on the moment and some of that is purely down to the fact that the AstraZenica/Oxford vaccine is the only not for profit one of those who have announced results so far.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42241 on: Today at 02:53:33 PM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 02:46:07 PM
While I have some reservations myself, be wary just who is making the harshest criticisms and calling for it not to be approved. Media outlets should really not be giving widespread airtime to the views of a biotech investment bank and should wait for the conclusions of the regulators. There is a lot positioning going on the moment and some of that is purely down to the fact that the AstraZenica/Oxford vaccine is the only not for profit one of those who have announced results so far.

To be honest thats what I thought yesterday. Seems a lot of noise from the yanks.

Be interesting to see how the government here play this if the States cannot approve it. May scupper the plans for a good while. With a lot of these things its how it looks to the public and it may be that most adults decide to just wait it out even if offered early.
Last Edit: Today at 02:57:31 PM by a treeless whopper
Online Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42242 on: Today at 03:03:23 PM
Quote from: Lad on Today at 01:18:15 PM
This substantial meal thing is bollocks anyway. Before lockdown a pub I know in north Liverpool was serving a small bowl of Scouse with your first pint and then you could sit there all day. I didn't but obviously many did.

A few of the big shitty bars in Liverpool were doing the same, especially for our games. Allowing a table to order a sharing loaded fries for about £6 and then sitting there as long as they want.

There really needs to be some clarification on the rules around that, and then the council need to be policing it strictly and shutting places down for a period of time if theyre taking the piss.
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42243 on: Today at 03:05:07 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:53:33 PM
To be honest thats what I thought yesterday. Seems a lot of noise from the yanks.

Be interesting to see how the government here play this if the States cannot approve it. May scupper the plans for a good while. With a lot of these things its how it looks to the public and it may be that most adults decide to just wait it out even if offered early.

Easily solved even without the need for explicitily mandating vaccination.

Just release the vaccination schedule ahead of time - 85+ between these dates, 75+ between these dates, etc.

Vaccination is free, but if you miss your slot by your own choice you go to the end of the queue - December next year, and you pay for the vaccination.
Online Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42244 on: Today at 03:15:23 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:29:38 PM
Some more on the AZ vaccine.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/26/astrazeneca-oxford-defend-vaccine-trials-after-questions-raised-in-us.html
Yeah, but guess where the criticism is coming from.......former board executives of Moderna and Pfizer - surprise, surprise ! Sounds to me like their putting this out there so as not to hinder the chances of their former companies vaccines being more popular - especially when you take into account the fact that the AZ/Oxford vaccine is about 6 times cheaper and can be stored far more easily than the Moderna & Pfizer ones.
Online Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #42245 on: Today at 03:18:37 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:03:23 PM
A few of the big shitty bars in Liverpool were doing the same, especially for our games. Allowing a table to order a sharing loaded fries for about £6 and then sitting there as long as they want.

There really needs to be some clarification on the rules around that, and then the council need to be policing it strictly and shutting places down for a period of time if theyre taking the piss.

I said on here that would happen as soon as it was announced and was told it wouldn't. People in this country are masterful at bending rules.

Danger we'll get loads turning up from the Manchester area taking the piss (like many of the students have) because they can't go to the pub there and won't care about our infection rates. If bars in Concert Square are allowing people to take the piss then it just encourages it.
