Some more on the AZ vaccine.



https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/26/astrazeneca-oxford-defend-vaccine-trials-after-questions-raised-in-us.html



While I have some reservations myself, be wary just who is making the harshest criticisms and calling for it not to be approved. Media outlets should really not be giving widespread airtime to the views of a biotech investment bank and should wait for the conclusions of the regulators. There is a lot positioning going on the moment and some of that is purely down to the fact that the AstraZenica/Oxford vaccine is the only not for profit one of those who have announced results so far.