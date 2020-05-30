That's all the pubs in Liverpool fucked then.



Just shite PR spin this.



Liverpool (Pre-full lockdown): Tier 3 (Liverpool pubs fucked)

Liverpool (Locked down): Locked down (Liverpool pubs fucked)

Liverpool (Post-Lockdown): Tier 2 (Which is actually just Tier 3 renamed) (Liverpool pubs absolutely fucked)



Yep seems like it, the rules on pubs in Tier 2 are the same as they were in the old Tier 3, must serve a substantial meal! I don't get why pubs are shut in Tiers 2 and 3 yet non-essential shops are allowed to open. It wouldn't be anything to appease the crowds of Christmas shoppers that congregate at this time of the year. It's going to be carnage in the High Streets throughout the country and guess what people will be shopping up until Christmas Eve and then go and spend time with their elderly relatives on 25th! January is going to be fun!