Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42200 on: Today at 11:39:05 AM »
Outdoor carol singing allowed in England post-lockdown

Thank god! The announcement we were all waiting for.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42201 on: Today at 11:44:08 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 11:35:58 AM
It's like the world's shittest, most depressing CL draw.

Hoping we get tier 2 at home, always wanted to play them and it would be devastating if fans can't attend
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42202 on: Today at 11:44:13 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:17:04 AM
They're going to lock down the whole county because of those dickheads on the island aren't they!

Exactly what has happened. Ugh. Let's hope things improve in the next 2 weeks then...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42203 on: Today at 11:44:40 AM »
Everyone out on the piss December 2nd?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42204 on: Today at 11:45:09 AM »
Any spares for Wolves?  ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42205 on: Today at 11:45:52 AM »
Cheers Fanet and Swale.

Grrr.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42206 on: Today at 11:46:11 AM »
That's all the pubs in Liverpool fucked then.

Just shite PR spin this.

Liverpool (Pre-full lockdown): Tier 3 (Liverpool pubs fucked)
Liverpool (Locked down): Locked down (Liverpool pubs fucked)
Liverpool (Post-Lockdown): Tier 2 (Which is actually just Tier 3 renamed) (Liverpool pubs absolutely fucked)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42207 on: Today at 11:46:26 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:44:40 AM
Everyone out on the piss December 2nd?

How dare you? I'll be going out for a substantial meal, and with that comes the tiny possibility that I'll have 12 pints along the way. But I'll definitely be going out for a substantial meal.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42208 on: Today at 11:47:17 AM »
So Manchester is Tier 3 even though it has a lower R rate than London who are Tier 2?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42209 on: Today at 11:48:22 AM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:47:17 AM
So Manchester is Tier 3 even though it has a lower R rate than London who are Tier 2?

The numbers in London are falling I believe. But it doesn't matter anyway, they wouldn't put London in tier 3 regardless of the situation.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42210 on: Today at 11:53:52 AM »
Hmmm where I work, tier 3, where I live tier 2.

The trouble is that people will just go the 3 miles down the road to the shops.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42211 on: Today at 11:57:48 AM »
Quote from: CaseRed on Today at 10:59:12 AM
Mutants is right. My rugby club played there and it kicked off. One of theirs went to his car and came back swinging an iron bar at people and that was the end of the game!
Quote from: CaseRed on Today at 11:01:01 AM
The Isle of Sheppey is what he means. Still an island and imagine the Hills have eyes but more messed up. The spike there seems to be in the 2 or 3 prisons on the island.

Thanet is a separate part of the county (no longer an island as the River Wantsum dried up) but does have a high rate of transmission at the moment as well.
Haha, yep that's the place ;D  Although everything I said could be equally applied to Thanet if I'm honest.
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 11:44:13 AM
Exactly what has happened. Ugh. Let's hope things improve in the next 2 weeks then...
Sigh...  I will cancel the table I had booked for the pub next weekend then  :'(
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42212 on: Today at 11:58:41 AM »
Praising Liverpool for numbers reducing.  Must come as a shock to this government that locally controlled measures may work.  Unfortunately not enough to place Liverpool lower than tier 2.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42213 on: Today at 12:02:06 PM »
Joker Hancock now inviting councils to engage.  Local authorities have been crying out for engagement from the outset.  Unfortunately government instead chucked money at Dido and other private providers.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42214 on: Today at 12:02:33 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 11:53:52 AM
Hmmm where I work, tier 3, where I live tier 2.

The trouble is that people will just go the 3 miles down the road to the shops.

They don't need to go anywhere for shops. They're open everywhere. They will to get tinned up or blow a few quid at the casino though.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42215 on: Today at 12:03:41 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:47:17 AM
So Manchester is Tier 3 even though it has a lower R rate than London who are Tier 2?

Where London is probably doing ok on the metrics they are measuring by is the overall case numbers aren't awful, the case numbers over 60 are relatively low, and healthcare not under significant pressure.

But you are right cases haven't been coming down as fast as in some other areas, as it seems things were pretty busy at pubs etc in the gap between lockdown being announced and coming into force
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42216 on: Today at 12:03:56 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:02:33 PM
They don't need to go anywhere for shops. They're open everywhere. They will to get tinned up or blow a few quid at the casino though.
ah.. I thought non essential shops were closed again...

Not that I would go to the shops where I work....
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42217 on: Today at 12:04:57 PM »
The sites broken , what a surprise but i did find this out

Brexit transition
36 days to go

Check youre ready for 2021
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42218 on: Today at 12:06:41 PM »
"Around 21 local authority areas will be in the highest level of restrictions - tier three - including Birmingham, Leeds, Sheffield, Tees Valley Combined Authority and North East Combined Authority."
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-55086621

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/full-list-of-local-restriction-tiers-by-area#tier-3-very-high-alert

There's way more than 21 listed and that includes combining City and County Local Authorities in numerous instances (Derby and Derbyshire, Leicester and Leicestershire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are six independent local authorities, for example)

Am I missing something?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42219 on: Today at 12:06:55 PM »
Hancock naming all the local Labour leaders who have cooperated with the government. Still trying to drive a wedge between us all. Pretty sickening listening to Hunt brown nosing Johnson :wanker :wanker
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42220 on: Today at 12:08:28 PM »
Cases and rates of infection are falling almost everywhere in Nottinghamshire. Considering we had the highest rates in the country for a bit we've done very well I think. Unfortunately, it's not about cases it's who's getting the cases. Old people seem to be, so our hospital admissions are... bad. Hopefully 2 weeks will be long enough to see the tide turning there too and get us out.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42221 on: Today at 12:09:28 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 11:46:11 AM
That's all the pubs in Liverpool fucked then.

Just shite PR spin this.

Liverpool (Pre-full lockdown): Tier 3 (Liverpool pubs fucked)
Liverpool (Locked down): Locked down (Liverpool pubs fucked)
Liverpool (Post-Lockdown): Tier 2 (Which is actually just Tier 3 renamed) (Liverpool pubs absolutely fucked)
Yep seems like it, the rules on pubs in Tier 2 are the same as they were in the old Tier 3, must serve a substantial meal!  I don't get why pubs are shut in Tiers 2 and 3 yet non-essential shops are allowed to open.  It wouldn't be anything to appease the crowds of Christmas shoppers that congregate at this time of the year.  It's going to be carnage in the High Streets throughout the country and guess what people will be shopping up until Christmas Eve and then go and spend time with their elderly relatives on 25th!  January is going to be fun! :(
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42222 on: Today at 12:13:45 PM »
In case anyone can't access the site

Tier 1: Medium alert
South East

Isle of Wight

South West

Cornwall
Isles of Scilly

Tier 2: High alert


Cumbria
Liverpool City Region
Warrington and Cheshire
Yorkshire
York
North Yorkshire
West Midlands
Worcestershire
Herefordshire
Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin
East Midlands
Rutland
Northamptonshire
East of England
Suffolk
Hertfordshire
Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough
Norfolk
Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea
Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes
London
all 32 boroughs plus the City of London
South East
East Sussex
West Sussex
Brighton and Hove
Surrey
Reading
Wokingham
Bracknell Forest
Windsor and Maidenhead
West Berkshire
Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton
Buckinghamshire
Oxfordshire
South West
South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor
Bath and North East Somerset
Dorset
Bournemouth
Christchurch
Poole
Gloucestershire
Wiltshire and Swindon
Devon

Tier 3: Very High alert
North East
Tees Valley Combined Authority:
Hartlepool
Middlesbrough
Stockton-on-Tees
Redcar and Cleveland
Darlington
North East Combined Authority:
Sunderland
South Tyneside
Gateshead
Newcastle upon Tyne
North Tyneside
County Durham
Northumberland

North West
Greater Manchester
Lancashire
Blackpool
Blackburn with Darwen

Yorkshire and The Humber
The Humber
West Yorkshire
South Yorkshire

West Midlands
Birmingham and Black Country
Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent
Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull

East Midlands
Derby and Derbyshire
Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
Leicester and Leicestershire
Lincolnshire

South East
Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)
Kent and Medway

South West
Bristol
South Gloucestershire
North Somerset

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/full-list-of-local-restriction-tiers-by-area
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42223 on: Today at 12:19:02 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:06:41 PM
"Around 21 local authority areas will be in the highest level of restrictions - tier three - including Birmingham, Leeds, Sheffield, Tees Valley Combined Authority and North East Combined Authority."
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-55086621

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/full-list-of-local-restriction-tiers-by-area#tier-3-very-high-alert

There's way more than 21 listed and that includes combining City and County Local Authorities in numerous instances (Derby and Derbyshire, Leicester and Leicestershire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are six independent local authorities, for example)

Am I missing something?
They've grouped areas together, e.g. Derby and Derbyshire or Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull in some areas but not all, e.g. Blackpool not in with Lancashire and Blackburn on it's own.  There are loads of LAs within Greater Manchester too, the total number of LAs will be way over 50 I suspect, they don't want the bad headlines so have come up with 21!
