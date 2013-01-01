« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1046 1047 1048 1049 1050 [1051]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1256306 times)

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,342
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42000 on: Today at 10:13:29 AM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 07:44:11 PM
Why? It doesn't matter what the uptake is. If you have been vaccinated you are immune so are of no risk to anyone? They do this for diseases like Yellow Fever.

My understanding is these vaccines dont make you immune, they reduce the severity of the illness. Hence you can still be a carrier. So you might be vaccinated, visit your grandparents might not be able to be vaccinated, and give it to them.

I might be wrong though.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42001 on: Today at 10:30:00 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 09:28:44 AM
Newsnight was interesting last night. Reckons there's a possibility that the testing in Liverpool is picking up the worried well, who all headed to get tested, but not harder to reach parts of the community. Suggestion there's parts of Liverpool where barely 4% of the local community turned out for testing.

Is this not entirely predictable though? If you work in a food factory where you do not get paid full pay while sick, why would you voluntarily get tested and run the risk of having to take two weeks on sick pay?

Thankfully it looks like we have a route out of this now. Although that we're going to come out of it without reform for the SSP system is quite remarkable, after it was blatantly fucking obvious it's not fit for purpose. Tories are the worst.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Babel Time

  • "Gezza job!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42002 on: Today at 10:47:38 AM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:13:29 AM
My understanding is these vaccines dont make you immune, they reduce the severity of the illness. Hence you can still be a carrier. So you might be vaccinated, visit your grandparents might not be able to be vaccinated, and give it to them.

I might be wrong though.

You are neither wrong nor right.

So far the trials have focused on the reduction in symptomatic cases. So these numbers do not tell us whether or not vaccines provide sterilising immunity (read can't catch it/pass it on). AstraZeneca, have indicated that theirs has reduced asymptomatic cases too, which would be a good sign for potential sterilising immunity. However we just have not seen enough data to make a call one way or the other.

Though this should become clearer in the coming weeks as full phase III trial data is released for the three vaccine frontrunners.


 
Logged
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 PM
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...

Online djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42003 on: Today at 11:25:55 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 09:28:44 AM
Newsnight was interesting last night. Reckons there's a possibility that the testing in Liverpool is picking up the worried well, who all headed to get tested, but not harder to reach parts of the community. Suggestion there's parts of Liverpool where barely 4% of the local community turned out for testing. Dan Carden making similar points to those made for a while about costs to testing positive for it being too great for many families. Behind it all is a lot of northern local authorities being pretty sceptical about the idea of mass testing and not wanting to be bounced into it when they believe they could target resources more effectively.

Newsnight's Katie Razzall wrote a twitter summary of her reporting for anyone without iplayer: https://twitter.com/katierazz/status/1330999988151848961

9 months into this and still no willingness to tackle this key issue, despite spending billions elsewhere.

Tinkering with the system so people have to isolate for less time by using repeat testing, is still skirting around the issue that many people won't volunteer for a test unless they are really ill because a positive test will have a huge impact on their finances. Perfectly willing to pay salaries for months for furloughed workers but unwilling to cover worker's lost earnings who should isolate. Spending billions on testing systems and track and trace systems can only be successful if those who should be getting tested and subsequently isolating are doing so.

We know it's been a problem for months now. At this point there is no other conclusion then the government are fully aware of the issue but are choosing not to address it directly for the impact it will have longer term when this pandemic has disappeared. Admit now that the (non existent) financial support is not fit for purpose and they can't rewind that once the pandemic ends.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,804
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42004 on: Today at 11:59:40 AM »
A friend of mine who works in the NHS, has just been told that he should expect to start his vaccination series within the next 4 weeks or so
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,665
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42005 on: Today at 12:25:32 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:59:40 AM
A friend of mine who works in the NHS, has just been told that he should expect to start his vaccination series within the next 4 weeks or so

Maybe just figuring out the exact most effective dosage...if it's Oxford
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,755
  • JFT96.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42006 on: Today at 12:27:12 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:59:40 AM
A friend of mine who works in the NHS, has just been told that he should expect to start his vaccination series within the next 4 weeks or so

Yeah, my sister is a social worker with the NHS and has been told to expect a vaccination before Christmas.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,447
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42007 on: Today at 12:32:20 PM »
Dropping off at school this morning (with mask on!) and a few people were talking about the vaccine and would I get it. I said yes straight away, although Ill be well down the pecking order but a couple of usually sensible ones were saying they wouldnt, its too soon to know about long term effects etc. Have they just fallen for scaremongering or am I being too blasé? Im in the whats the worst that could happen camp. I just want to get it and know Im ok to go back to business as normal if thats going to be possible.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 850
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42008 on: Today at 12:34:45 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:27:12 PM
Yeah, my sister is a social worker with the NHS and has been told to expect a vaccination before Christmas.

Yep, the roll-out could start as early as next week from what Ive heard. Given how many people I know who work in the NHS, I could be the only person in my bubble who isnt vaccinated by Christmas. What a relief it will be whenever it happens.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,804
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42009 on: Today at 12:38:22 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:32:20 PM
Dropping off at school this morning (with mask on!) and a few people were talking about the vaccine and would I get it. I said yes straight away, although Ill be well down the pecking order but a couple of usually sensible ones were saying they wouldnt, its too soon to know about long term effects etc. Have they just fallen for scaremongering or am I being too blasé? Im in the whats the worst that could happen camp. I just want to get it and know Im ok to go back to business as normal if thats going to be possible.

It's also too early to know about the possible long term effects of COVID, but a lot of vaccine sceptics don't seem too arsed about that!

If I was offered a vaccine I would take it tomorrow, hell I would pay to get one tomorrow!
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,755
  • JFT96.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42010 on: Today at 12:39:48 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:32:20 PM
Dropping off at school this morning (with mask on!) and a few people were talking about the vaccine and would I get it. I said yes straight away, although Ill be well down the pecking order but a couple of usually sensible ones were saying they wouldnt, its too soon to know about long term effects etc. Have they just fallen for scaremongering or am I being too blasé? Im in the whats the worst that could happen camp. I just want to get it and know Im ok to go back to business as normal if thats going to be possible.

I'm the same as you Nick. I understand the concerns about side effects, but I'm more than happy to delegate to the experts on that and trust when they say that it is safe (no vaccine will be 100 percent *safe* or have no side effects of course).

Ideally you could wait a year or so to see if anything comes of it but at what cost? I'm speaking out of blind faith admittedly here but I'd imagine any side-effects wouldn't be widespread, and you'd be quite unlucky to have one that seriously damages your health.
Logged

Online djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42011 on: Today at 01:01:20 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:32:20 PM
Dropping off at school this morning (with mask on!) and a few people were talking about the vaccine and would I get it. I said yes straight away, although Ill be well down the pecking order but a couple of usually sensible ones were saying they wouldnt, its too soon to know about long term effects etc. Have they just fallen for scaremongering or am I being too blasé? Im in the whats the worst that could happen camp. I just want to get it and know Im ok to go back to business as normal if thats going to be possible.

Depends what they mean by long term effects, there's a lot of misunderstanding of the term. A vaccine shot and it's side effects are very different to taking a pharmaceutical drug for a long period and the side effects that can produce. The public don't really discriminate between the two and it leads to confusion. Taking a pharmaceutical drug over a long period of time can have side effects that appear years later - because the drug is usually consistently targeting a particular molecule or signalling pathway and the person is taking it daily/weekly etc.

A vaccine is different - it's one shot and an immune response, or two shots and immune boost soon after the first. The vaccine is long gone in the volunteers at the end of these trials, different to a pharmaceutical drug that is taken regularly. So the 'long term effects' that people speak about must arise soon after the vaccine shot and lead to some long term change, or the long term effect arises years after vaccination. The first is picked up by the trials unless extremely rare, the second isn't. So should be worried about the second which is what most people are referring to when they mention 'long term effects'? Not really as they don't exist with vaccines.
Logged

Offline John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,041
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42012 on: Today at 01:06:52 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 09:28:44 AM
Newsnight was interesting last night. Reckons there's a possibility that the testing in Liverpool is picking up the worried well, who all headed to get tested, but not harder to reach parts of the community. Suggestion there's parts of Liverpool where barely 4% of the local community turned out for testing. Dan Carden making similar points to those made for a while about costs to testing positive for it being too great for many families. Behind it all is a lot of northern local authorities being pretty sceptical about the idea of mass testing and not wanting to be bounced into it when they believe they could target resources more effectively.

Newsnight's Katie Razzall wrote a twitter summary of her reporting for anyone without iplayer: https://twitter.com/katierazz/status/1330999988151848961
Yep, Liverpool City Council have asked it's staff to volunteer to go out to the communities to engage with them and encourage people.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,785
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42013 on: Today at 01:48:31 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:59:40 AM
A friend of mine who works in the NHS, has just been told that he should expect to start his vaccination series within the next 4 weeks or so

That would be boss, to put it mildly.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,432
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42014 on: Today at 01:48:54 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 01:06:52 PM
Yep, Liverpool City Council have asked it's staff to volunteer to go out to the communities to engage with them and encourage people.

Thinking on what Rhi and djahern have said, especially as it's stuff raised by local authorities since the spring - both predictable and an obvious, perhaps deliberate, gap the government haven't wanted to address. Liam Thorp's picking up on Newsnight's story now too. It is a pilot but it's also important to use it to pick up on what needs improvement? Interesting about the council asking for volunteers as that was one of the concerns here about the resourcing for it if you took away the army doing a lot too. Suspicion I've heard is that the government want something loud and visible and reassuring and people cracking on as normal after Christmas when maybe something focused on specific sectors and in specific areas would be more effective if less 'we have a solution'.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,452
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42015 on: Today at 01:54:23 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:48:31 PM
That would be boss, to put it mildly.
Its hope. 

Its daylight. 

But we have to hang on a bit and not relax too much too soon. 9 months from the problem to a vaccine. Its literally incredible.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,901
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42016 on: Today at 02:23:28 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:32:20 PM
Dropping off at school this morning (with mask on!) and a few people were talking about the vaccine and would I get it. I said yes straight away, although Ill be well down the pecking order but a couple of usually sensible ones were saying they wouldnt, its too soon to know about long term effects etc. Have they just fallen for scaremongering or am I being too blasé? Im in the whats the worst that could happen camp. I just want to get it and know Im ok to go back to business as normal if thats going to be possible.
As soon as I am eligible for the vaccine, I'm having it.  I became eligible for the flu jab this year and had that.  You'd have to be a mug not to get vaccinated against Co-Vid if you are able to have the jab (I know some people can't have the jab) but to voluntarily turn something down that will allow you to get back to some kind of normal doesn't make any sense to me, unless they are co-vid deniers or don't think it is a serious problem (yes there are people out there, this thread was littered with individuals not too long ago)
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #42017 on: Today at 02:32:25 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:39:48 PM
I'm the same as you Nick. I understand the concerns about side effects, but I'm more than happy to delegate to the experts on that and trust when they say that it is safe (no vaccine will be 100 percent *safe* or have no side effects of course).

Ideally you could wait a year or so to see if anything comes of it but at what cost? I'm speaking out of blind faith admittedly here but I'd imagine any side-effects wouldn't be widespread, and you'd be quite unlucky to have one that seriously damages your health.

Wouldn't you have to wait 5-10 years maybe even longer to see what the long term effects of it are anyway? If not taking it leads to you being a social pariah for that long then good luck to them, they won't be long changing their minds in my opinion.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Pages: 1 ... 1046 1047 1048 1049 1050 [1051]   Go Up
« previous next »
 