Dropping off at school this morning (with mask on!) and a few people were talking about the vaccine and would I get it. I said yes straight away, although Ill be well down the pecking order but a couple of usually sensible ones were saying they wouldnt, its too soon to know about long term effects etc. Have they just fallen for scaremongering or am I being too blasé? Im in the whats the worst that could happen camp. I just want to get it and know Im ok to go back to business as normal if thats going to be possible.



Depends what they mean by long term effects, there's a lot of misunderstanding of the term. A vaccine shot and it's side effects are very different to taking a pharmaceutical drug for a long period and the side effects that can produce. The public don't really discriminate between the two and it leads to confusion. Taking a pharmaceutical drug over a long period of time can have side effects that appear years later - because the drug is usually consistently targeting a particular molecule or signalling pathway and the person is taking it daily/weekly etc.A vaccine is different - it's one shot and an immune response, or two shots and immune boost soon after the first. The vaccine is long gone in the volunteers at the end of these trials, different to a pharmaceutical drug that is taken regularly. So the 'long term effects' that people speak about must arise soon after the vaccine shot and lead to some long term change, or the long term effect arises years after vaccination. The first is picked up by the trials unless extremely rare, the second isn't. So should be worried about the second which is what most people are referring to when they mention 'long term effects'? Not really as they don't exist with vaccines.