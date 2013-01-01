Newsnight was interesting last night. Reckons there's a possibility that the testing in Liverpool is picking up the worried well, who all headed to get tested, but not harder to reach parts of the community. Suggestion there's parts of Liverpool where barely 4% of the local community turned out for testing. Dan Carden making similar points to those made for a while about costs to testing positive for it being too great for many families. Behind it all is a lot of northern local authorities being pretty sceptical about the idea of mass testing and not wanting to be bounced into it when they believe they could target resources more effectively.



Newsnight's Katie Razzall wrote a twitter summary of her reporting for anyone without iplayer: https://twitter.com/katierazz/status/1330999988151848961



9 months into this and still no willingness to tackle this key issue, despite spending billions elsewhere.Tinkering with the system so people have to isolate for less time by using repeat testing, is still skirting around the issue that many people won't volunteer for a test unless they are really ill because a positive test will have a huge impact on their finances. Perfectly willing to pay salaries for months for furloughed workers but unwilling to cover worker's lost earnings who should isolate. Spending billions on testing systems and track and trace systems can only be successful if those who should be getting tested and subsequently isolating are doing so.We know it's been a problem for months now. At this point there is no other conclusion then the government are fully aware of the issue but are choosing not to address it directly for the impact it will have longer term when this pandemic has disappeared. Admit now that the (non existent) financial support is not fit for purpose and they can't rewind that once the pandemic ends.