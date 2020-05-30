But I would also hazard that far far fewer people go to gyms than the other things you mention. So whats the relative risk?



I doubt wipes will be much help, aerosol spreading will be really quite a big problem with gyms. Do they have windows and doors open to aid airflow?







Honestly I can't say for other gyms but this is what my gym says on ventilation"Ventilation. We are in the unique position to be able to utilise the ventilation expertise that we have gained through operating our hospitals safely across the UK to prevent the risk of infection. In collaboration with our Consultant Microbiologist, the Hospital Infection Prevention teams, our Ventilation Authorising Engineer and the Property Department, we can assure all of our members that the ventilation systems in all our centres operate to Health and Safety Executive and Government guidelines for reopening our gyms."And seeing as they use the same ventilation systems as they do in their operating departments I'd say it's pretty damn safe