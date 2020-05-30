« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1041 1042 1043 1044 1045 [1046]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1247724 times)

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,440
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41800 on: Today at 01:48:05 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:14:19 PM
And you are still at it .

As it ever crossed your mind there maybe a reason for the above ?

The only good reason not to wear a mask is because you have a medical condition. I understand you might not like them (I dont understand why anyone WOULD like them) but everyone else is putting up with them because the science says that helps.

Your posts about vaccines also suggest your approach to this whole thing is ill-informed and unbelievably selfish. If you cant see that then I dont think you should be posting in here again.
Logged

Online Jake

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,086
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41801 on: Today at 01:55:06 PM »
Will the gyms be reopen in this "higher 3" tier in December?
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,389
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41802 on: Today at 02:07:50 PM »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 01:55:06 PM
Will the gyms be reopen in this "higher 3" tier in December?
maybe a better question is how safe is it for gyms to be open?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41803 on: Today at 02:33:59 PM »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 01:27:03 PM
Can't see wet pubs opening yet. Watched Sky this morning and I get the impression it will be a new Tier 3. I can only assume it will be 14 day review perhaps just before Xmas. Opening up the pubs before mad Friday will likely set us back and you can tell pent up demand will lead to a lot of people wanting to get leathered just before Xmas. Fingers crossed there is something in the first part of the vaccine programme in December

If they open up pubs here in December I hope it's the same 'only have a drink with a meal'. I know this gets abused (turn up somewhere order some chips and then keep ordering more drinks) but it stops pub crawls at least.

With it being Christmas (office parties, mad Friday, family and friends meet ups), the staff in pubs and restaurants will need to be strict on big gatherings of people.

A vaccine is around the corner. There's no need to risk hundreds more deaths in our area and fuck the hospitals even more for the sake of a night out, or socialising all Christmas week.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:39:04 PM by Fromola »
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,849
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41804 on: Today at 02:58:58 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 02:07:50 PM
maybe a better question is how safe is it for gyms to be open?

Test and trace had stats saying that gyms were only responsible for 2.8% of cases which is safer than going to school, going to a supermarket and going to a pub. Gyms are also essential for health and wellbeing and giving someone the immune system boost that this can give. From personal experience my gym has been cleaner that it was before lockdown with everyone using alcohol wipes before and after using equipment. For me gyms are incredibly safe.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online Jake

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,086
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41805 on: Today at 02:59:22 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 02:07:50 PM
maybe a better question is how safe is it for gyms to be open?

From the limited reading I've done, a fairly safe activity with some risk levels depending on the behaviour of the users. Less risky than schools and supermarkets
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,025
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41806 on: Today at 03:01:42 PM »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 02:59:22 PM
From the limited reading I've done, a fairly safe activity with some risk levels depending on the behaviour of the users. Less risky than schools and supermarkets

No surprise supermarkets are at the top of the list. The only draw back about gyms are you are dependent on whether people can be bothered to clean down the equipment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,700
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41807 on: Today at 03:01:47 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:58:58 PM
Test and trace had stats saying that gyms were only responsible for 2.8% of cases which is safer than going to school, going to a supermarket and going to a pub. Gyms are also essential for health and wellbeing and giving someone the immune system boost that this can give. From personal experience my gym has been cleaner that it was before lockdown with everyone using alcohol wipes before and after using equipment. For me gyms are incredibly safe.

Depends on how many people are visiting the gym though surely. Would be good to see cases per visit.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,790
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41808 on: Today at 03:03:24 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:01:42 PM
No surprise supermarkets are at the top of the list. The only draw back about gyms are you are dependent on whether people can be bothered to clean down the equipment.

I'd assume most cases would be from the heavy breathing and grunting putting a shit load of it into the air as opposed to touching the equipment.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,025
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41809 on: Today at 03:04:51 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:03:24 PM
I'd assume most cases would be from the heavy breathing and grunting putting a shit load of it into the air as opposed to touching the equipment.

Yes, that as well I guess. I understand why some miss the gyms though I am sticking to my bike for now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,389
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41810 on: Today at 03:06:44 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:58:58 PM
Test and trace had stats saying that gyms were only responsible for 2.8% of cases which is safer than going to school, going to a supermarket and going to a pub. Gyms are also essential for health and wellbeing and giving someone the immune system boost that this can give. From personal experience my gym has been cleaner that it was before lockdown with everyone using alcohol wipes before and after using equipment. For me gyms are incredibly safe.
But I would also hazard that far far fewer people go to gyms than the other things you mention.  So whats the relative risk?

I doubt wipes will be much help, aerosol spreading will be really quite a big problem with gyms.  Do they have windows and doors open to aid airflow?   

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,849
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41811 on: Today at 03:07:10 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 03:01:47 PM
Depends on how many people are visiting the gym though surely. Would be good to see cases per visit.

It's quite low, under 3 per 100,000 from a sample in early October, compared to a UK wide 151 per 100,000 in the general population

https://www.ukactive.com/news/fitness-and-leisure-sector-continues-close-monitoring-of-covid-19-rates-in-uk-gyms-and-leisure-facilities/
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,025
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41812 on: Today at 03:09:39 PM »
Is everyone managing to keep their own windows open at the moment? There was a big PR push to get the message for this out, its actually been pretty mild at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,849
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41813 on: Today at 03:11:35 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 03:06:44 PM
But I would also hazard that far far fewer people go to gyms than the other things you mention.  So whats the relative risk?

I doubt wipes will be much help, aerosol spreading will be really quite a big problem with gyms.  Do they have windows and doors open to aid airflow?   



Honestly I can't say for other gyms but this is what my gym says on ventilation

"Ventilation. We are in the unique position to be able to utilise the ventilation expertise that we have gained through operating our hospitals safely across the UK to prevent the risk of infection. In collaboration with our Consultant Microbiologist, the Hospital Infection Prevention teams, our Ventilation Authorising Engineer and the Property Department, we can assure all of our members that the ventilation systems in all our centres operate to Health and Safety Executive and Government guidelines for reopening our gyms."

https://www.nuffieldhealth.com/reopening

And seeing as they use the same ventilation systems as they do in their operating departments I'd say it's pretty damn safe ;D
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,849
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41814 on: Today at 03:12:38 PM »
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41815 on: Today at 03:15:17 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:09:39 PM
Is everyone managing to keep their own windows open at the moment? There was a big PR push to get the message for this out, its actually been pretty mild at the moment.

When Im in the office Ive been doing so for a couple of months.

I dont really see the point at home is its just me and my girlfriend and if either of us have COVID the other is highly likely to be getting it, windows open or not.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1041 1042 1043 1044 1045 [1046]   Go Up
« previous next »
 