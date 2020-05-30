Can't see wet pubs opening yet. Watched Sky this morning and I get the impression it will be a new Tier 3. I can only assume it will be 14 day review perhaps just before Xmas. Opening up the pubs before mad Friday will likely set us back and you can tell pent up demand will lead to a lot of people wanting to get leathered just before Xmas. Fingers crossed there is something in the first part of the vaccine programme in December



If they open up pubs here in December I hope it's the same 'only have a drink with a meal'. I know this gets abused (turn up somewhere order some chips and then keep ordering more drinks) but it stops pub crawls at least.With it being Christmas (office parties, mad Friday, family and friends meet ups), the staff in pubs and restaurants will need to be strict on big gatherings of people.A vaccine is around the corner. There's no need to risk hundreds more deaths in our area and fuck the hospitals even more for the sake of a night out, or socialising all Christmas week.