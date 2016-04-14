Tier 3 will essentially be current restrictions with non-essential retail open similar to before, the strengthening will be in Tier 2 that'd be my guess. Id also hazard a guess that perhaps 50% of the country will be in Tier 3.



Christmas is interesting, the articles I read suggest between 3 and 6 days ending on the 28th. He's on about bringing the UK together, well New Year is probably celebrated more than Christmas in Scotland so can't see that going well.



At least there's a plan, albeit one that seems too ambitious to me. Life back to normal by Easter ?