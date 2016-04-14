« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41760 on: Today at 01:24:07 AM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:16:20 AM
Well at least we'll get the plan prior to the end of this lockdown.

Looks as expected really, I imagine there wont be much difference between current restrictions and the new tier 3. More shops open maybe, can't see pubs opening at all.

Not a fan of the Covid passports. If the idea behind them is to release the older generation a little as they get vaccinated then just do that. Allow them form social bubbles with family households after they've been vaccinated. It's the main thing people want at this point - to see their older family members, visit their homes again, let them interact with their grandchildren.

It's an ambitious timetable with the vaccinations to get back to normal by easter but I'm actually very confident we will be.
according to the BBC article, pubs will be allowed to open and will have to stop serving at 10pm but punters will have an hour to finish their drink or food


"It is not yet clear exactly how restrictions could change - but it is understood the 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants will be altered.


Mr Johnson is expected to say that, while last orders must be called at 10pm, people will get an extra hour to finish their food and drinks."

Doesn't sound tighter to me

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-55029401
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41761 on: Today at 01:28:04 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:23:22 AM
I absolutely guarantee hell mention the Christmas break in fighting during the war during the presser.


Another lockdown come mid to end of Feb then Id guess. People will see being able to mix at Xmas as permission to do so at New Year, then weekends with their mates in Jan, etc.
he definitely will do that, yep it's sending out totally the wrong message, he never learns from his previous fuck ups
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41762 on: Today at 01:32:42 AM
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:24:07 AM
according to the BBC article, pubs will be allowed to open and will have to stop serving at 10pm but punters will have an hour to finish their drink or food


"It is not yet clear exactly how restrictions could change - but it is understood the 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants will be altered.


Mr Johnson is expected to say that, while last orders must be called at 10pm, people will get an extra hour to finish their food and drinks."

Doesn't sound tighter to me

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-55029401

Tier 1 that would be I imagine. If its tier 3 then the last few weeks have been utterly pointless. If pubs are open in tier 2 then so be it, all regions will end up in tier 3 eventually if that's the case. 
Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41763 on: Today at 01:51:33 AM
Tier 3 will essentially be current restrictions with non-essential retail open similar to before, the strengthening will be in Tier 2 that'd be my guess.  Id also hazard a guess that perhaps 50% of the country will be in Tier 3.

Christmas is interesting, the articles I read suggest between 3 and 6 days ending on the 28th.  He's on about bringing the UK together, well New Year is probably celebrated more than Christmas in Scotland so can't see that going well.

At least there's a plan, albeit one that seems too ambitious to me. Life back to normal by Easter ?
kesey

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41764 on: Today at 02:10:19 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:37:20 PM
What do you get from not wearing a mask?

You are so predictable it's actually quite funny .

Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41765 on: Today at 02:33:33 AM
Quote from: kesey on Today at 02:10:19 AM
You are so predictable it's actually quite funny .

As funny as you not wearing a mask?
