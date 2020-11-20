reading a few of the comments about supermarkets staff and the shite they're getting, well while the army are seen to be doing a decent job our good old police force is yet again absent from any responsibilitywhilst I agree with the concept of an police force the actual police don't seem to understand that conceptokay so they've stopped a couple of partiesfuckin ell it ain't actually like hard work to turn down a hi-fi and tell people to piss the fuck offwhat else are they doing?never see them on the beatnever there when you need them - and when you do need them they turn up a day laternever see them out of their carsmind if there's a game on they're all over the friggin placethey must be doing something in those police stations? well the ones that you can actually get intohave they got a role to play in all this besides turning down the odd hi-fi?there are good policemen and women out there but they're definitely outnumbered by a majority of lazy fuckers just waiting for their next pay packet whilst doing frig all