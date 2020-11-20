« previous next »
Yesterday at 04:34:23 PM
Hancock confirmed it in a PC, and the head of the police has confirmed it too.

Plus supermarkets are private businesses, they can refuse entry to anyone they like, just like any private business, as long as they arent discriminating. And being a c*nt and not wearing a mask then being refused entry isnt being discriminated against m

Like you say, they can refuse entry but that doesnt mean they do. Some wont want to because the person may have a medical reason why they cant wear a mask and the shop doesnt want to get involved in asking questions about peoples health, but I suspect the main reason is threats of violence against staff if people not wearing masks become aggressive. We had a similar thing at my work when they banned alcohol on the Underground years ago, the staff made it clear they were not going to enforce the ban because sometimes they are alone at a station, or people get violent and ultimately they are not police officers or security guards.
Yesterday at 04:40:25 PM
Supermarket staff including security are not allowed to ask customers to put a mask on or ask why they can't put a mask on

Supermarkets (and any private business) have the right to refuse service for any reason (regardless of how many youtube followers they have).

They dont have to follow any exemption rule.
Yesterday at 04:41:42 PM
my local Nisa is very good, signs on the door saying you aren't allowed in without a mask. A couple of kids tried to enter the shop, one had a mask, the other didn't. The latter pulled his jumper up over his nose but still wasn't allowed in.

Pretty much nobody even tries to get in there now without wearing one. The manageress has got abuse from it from some on Facebook, even been called a jumped up Hitler (preventing deaths rather than causing them - the twat didn't like it when I pointed this out)

Wales came late to mask wearing but I must say you rarely see anyone in a shop or a restaurant that I've been in that doesn't wear one

Being Asian I have a few friends and family who have such shops ;) the likes of Londis and Nisa, are not owned or run by their respective brands, its not like a Tescos Express wheee its run owned and run by Tescos who set policies, and the people working there dont give too much of a shit. Londis and Nisas are owned by individuals who usually run them and they set their own rules on how they run them and who comes in and who doesnt.
Yesterday at 05:15:04 PM
Hmm... 7 day cycle down 13.8%

That partly because the 30,000+ day (which seems like, an outlier) has dropped out, but it does look like its now starting out head down again.
Yesterday at 05:22:59 PM
I can only go on my own experiences and I've never been challenged once at a supermarket .

I assume you mean because you're not wearing a mask?

You wanna watch out, those security scanners at the door actually scan your whole body and make sure the chip that was secretly implanted in you can still pick up the 5G mind control signals.
Yesterday at 05:24:51 PM
I assume you mean because you're not wearing a mask?

You wanna watch out, those security scanners at the door actually scan your whole body and make sure the chip that was secretly implanted in you can still pick up the 5G mind control signals.

Your getting ahead of yourself there. The chip comes with the vaccine!
Yesterday at 05:25:30 PM
Your getting ahead of yourself there. The chip comes with the vaccine!

That's the new and improved 6G chip that Bill Gates has invented mate.
Yesterday at 05:35:19 PM
I assume you mean because you're not wearing a mask?

If he's not, it shows a distinct lack of empathy and compassion.

The same poster got upset that the local council delivered a leaflet to him, but apparently has no concerns about inflicting anxiety and discomfort on shop workers in their place of work (who have no choice) - not to mention increasing the risk of catching the virus to said workers.

Would show zero solidarity, not to mention hypocrisy, if that's what he's saying.
Yesterday at 05:50:52 PM
An anti- lockdown march taking place in Liverpool. What is wrong with these people? 15 people arrested.  :-\
Yesterday at 06:03:32 PM
reading a few of the comments about supermarkets staff and the shite they're getting, well while the army are seen to be doing a decent job our good old police force is yet again absent from any responsibility

whilst I agree with the concept of an police force the actual police don't seem to understand that concept

okay so they've stopped a couple of parties  ::) fuckin ell it ain't actually like hard work to turn down a hi-fi and tell people to piss the fuck off

what else are they doing?

never see them on the beat

never there when you need them - and when you do need them they turn up a day later

never see them out of their cars

mind if there's a game on they're all over the friggin place

they must be doing something in those police stations? well the ones that you can actually get into

have they got a role to play in all this besides turning down the odd hi-fi?

there are good policemen and women out there but they're definitely outnumbered by a majority of lazy fuckers just waiting for their next pay packet whilst doing frig all

Yesterday at 06:03:44 PM
Like you say, they can refuse entry but that doesnt mean they do. Some wont want to because the person may have a medical reason why they cant wear a mask and the shop doesnt want to get involved in asking questions about peoples health, but I suspect the main reason is threats of violence against staff if people not wearing masks become aggressive. We had a similar thing at my work when they banned alcohol on the Underground years ago, the staff made it clear they were not going to enforce the ban because sometimes they are alone at a station, or people get violent and ultimately they are not police officers or security guards.
The logically way around this is for people to be issued with photo exemption IDs if they: 1) have a legitimate, relevant medical condition; 2) have already had COVD; or 3) have been vaccinated. No need to identify the reason, of course. I don't suppose this will happen. Especially as (if the reports are accurate) vaccinations will occur far sooner than was previously anticipated. Well, that, and the fact that introducing a medical exemption ID before the acute pandemic phase is over (even if this took years) would be an extremely tall order for the shower of 'leaders' in this Government.
Yesterday at 06:07:47 PM
If he's not, it shows a distinct lack of empathy and compassion.

The same poster got upset that the local council delivered a leaflet to him, but apparently has no concerns about inflicting anxiety and discomfort on shop workers in their place of work (who have no choice) - not to mention increasing the risk of catching the virus to said workers.

Would show zero solidarity, not to mention hypocrisy, if that's what he's saying.
Seems pretty clear that is what he was saying. Pitiful attitude to take towards other people. Has he even considered that his actions increase the risk of life-long disability or even death to others? Or, if he has, does he care?
Yesterday at 06:14:17 PM
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 06:03:32 PM
what else are they doing?

never see them on the beat

never there when you need them - and when you do need them they turn up a day later

never see them out of their cars

mind if there's a game on they're all over the friggin place



That's because there's not enough of them. If you go into a station you'll barely find many police officers there either. That's what happens when the Tories slash their budgets and police numbers drop by 20,000 over a decade!


As for the last bit they draft in officer who are off duty and from other areas for matches and pay them overtime, which is covered by the clubs.
Yesterday at 06:19:05 PM
That's because there's not enough of them. If you go into a station you'll barely find many police officers there either. That's what happens when the Tories slash their budgets and police numbers drop by 20,000 over a decade!


As for the last bit they draft in officer who are off duty and from other areas for matches and pay them overtime, which is covered by the clubs.

well you make a fair point seeing as the tories - and their upper class mates - are all friggin criminals anyway
I neither know nor care

Yesterday at 06:23:09 PM
well you make a fair point seeing as the tories - and their upper class mates - are all friggin criminals anyway

I really dont agree with this.  I dont see the tories as being any more or less criminal than each other.

Remember Murphy and her electron fraud?  Power corrupts ...
Yesterday at 06:23:41 PM
There are, apparently. 126,000 police. There isn't the infrastructure for them to enforce much, even when written in law, if the general public don't generally conform
Yesterday at 06:30:31 PM
There are, apparently. 126,000 police. There isn't the infrastructure for them to enforce much, even when written in law, if the general public don't generally conform

now that is criminal

I neither know nor care

Yesterday at 07:43:11 PM
I assume you mean because you're not wearing a mask?

You wanna watch out, those security scanners at the door actually scan your whole body and make sure the chip that was secretly implanted in you can still pick up the 5G mind control signals.

Saw a video a couple of days of maybe two or three weeks ago with a Swiss bloke (don't know if he's a comedian or has some radio/TV/youtube/twitch-show). He went to one of those no-mask rallies in Berne or some other city in Switzerland armed with typical "The Truth" conspiracy idiot style leaflets and some masks. He claimed that he was wearing a mask not because of Covid-19, but because the gouvernment was filming the people at those rallies. He even had that written on his mask and he actually got a shitload of people to wear them. It was just hilarious...
Yesterday at 07:46:25 PM
Saw a video a couple of days of maybe two or three weeks ago with a Swiss bloke (don't know if he's a comedian or has some radio/TV/youtube/twitch-show). He went to one of those no-mask rallies in Berne or some other city in Switzerland armed with typical "The Truth" conspiracy idiot style leaflets and some masks. He claimed that he was wearing a mask not because of Covid-19, but because the gouvernment was filming the people at those rallies. He even had that written on his mask and he actually got a shitload of people to wear them. It was just hilarious...

I was thinking this when I was watching the videos on the echo site earlier. Most of these lot protesting would normally be happy to cover their faces when they're protesting other shite to hide who they are. Now they're being told to though they won't.

All a bit pathetic really. Anyone not wearing a mask for a valid reason is to be honest.
Yesterday at 08:31:22 PM
You wanna watch out, those security scanners at the door actually scan your whole body and make sure the chip that was secretly implanted in you can still pick up the 5G mind control signals.

What do you get from acting like this ?
Yesterday at 08:35:21 PM
An anti- lockdown march taking place in Liverpool. What is wrong with these people? 15 people arrested.  :-\

Will happen every Saturday afternoon while the pubs and gyms are shut from a few idiots with nothing better to do, backed up by the David Icke fanclub.

Hope they throw the book at them. Need to set an example.
Yesterday at 08:37:20 PM
What do you get from acting like this ?

What do you get from not wearing a mask?
Yesterday at 08:39:21 PM
reading a few of the comments about supermarkets staff and the shite they're getting, well while the army are seen to be doing a decent job our good old police force is yet again absent from any responsibility

whilst I agree with the concept of an police force the actual police don't seem to understand that concept

okay so they've stopped a couple of parties  ::) fuckin ell it ain't actually like hard work to turn down a hi-fi and tell people to piss the fuck off

what else are they doing?

never see them on the beat

never there when you need them - and when you do need them they turn up a day later

never see them out of their cars

mind if there's a game on they're all over the friggin place

they must be doing something in those police stations? well the ones that you can actually get into

have they got a role to play in all this besides turning down the odd hi-fi?

there are good policemen and women out there but they're definitely outnumbered by a majority of lazy fuckers just waiting for their next pay packet whilst doing frig all

The police here have been useless during Covid.

Stood by and allowed the shit show at the Pier Head in June to get out of hand, having been there since it started. Then couldn't control it when it did.

Groups fighting and throwing bottles outside the ground the night we lifted the title when the streets should have been cordoned off and the police doing their jobs, instead more big crowds were allowed to gather.

Got ran out of town by a group of fucking students in Concert Square at 10pm, which led to open season on the city in the media the next day on all occasions.

Allow the local Scals and conspiracy nuts to rampage through town every Saturday while the pubs are shut and can't deal with what's at most "200 divvies".

They seem to make Phil and Nige off Early Doors look like The Untouchables. Fucking useless they are.
Yesterday at 10:47:52 PM
Pretty much now confirmed that we will be going back to local tier based restrictions from 3rd December, but likely to be tougher with more areas in higher tiers.

No great surprise.

Formal announcement along with plans for Christmas to be announced on Monday
Yesterday at 11:01:43 PM
Pretty much now confirmed that we will be going back to local tier based restrictions from 3rd December, but likely to be tougher with more areas in higher tiers.

No great surprise.

Formal announcement along with plans for Christmas to be announced on Monday

The problem you've got is you'll have dickheads out on the street kicking off every Saturday if the pubs are shut.

Gonna get nasty soon.
Yesterday at 11:06:53 PM
The problem you've got is you'll have dickheads out on the street kicking off every Saturday if the pubs are shut.

Gonna get nasty soon.

No it won't. There'll be a few hundred people on a march in Central London and one or two of those might get arrested for showing a little aggression but we aren't France, no one in this country is going to protest and riot because of these restrictions.
Yesterday at 11:10:08 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:06:53 PM
No it won't. There'll be a few hundred people on a march in Central London and one or two of those might get arrested for showing a little aggression but we aren't France, no one in this country is going to protest and riot because of these restrictions.

Every weekend now theres hundreds of village idiots marching through town looking for a kick off.

15 arrested today in Liverpool.
Yesterday at 11:19:13 PM
Every weekend now theres hundreds of village idiots marching through town looking for a kick off.

15 arrested today in Liverpool.

200 or so marched today. Its hardly great numbers and hopefully the police will round up the ring leaders and sort them out.
Yesterday at 11:23:05 PM
Every weekend now theres hundreds of village idiots marching through town looking for a kick off.

15 arrested today in Liverpool.

Pictures I saw looked exactly what it was. Small time, attended by fuckwits and professional protesters
Yesterday at 11:28:11 PM
200 or so marched today. Its hardly great numbers and hopefully the police will round up the ring leaders and sort them out.

About time the police pulled their fingers out to stop this shit happening here all the time

But this was the same police force that were chased out of Concert Square the other week by students..
Yesterday at 11:46:27 PM
About time the police pulled their fingers out to stop this shit happening here all the time

But this was the same police force that were chased out of Concert Square the other week by students..

Community needs to do its bit to educate and encourage people too, as a country England is often very bad at challenging one another for fear of awkwardness.

Not really the police's job to stop people fomenting negativity about basic public health
Yesterday at 11:56:55 PM
Sappy and ripple tits?  ;D It used to be all youre a c*nt this and youre a c*nt that in here, what happened to this place  ;D


Thought i'd be nice in just calling him sappy tits rather a c u next tuesday :D

And on the masks,I've not heard of anyone being refused entry for not wearing one in our store,Legally it's up to police to enforce

Also we as staff were told to never ask any customer without a mask on why they don't have one on because customers could have an underlying health condition they don't want to disclose, Customers could also react angrily and we get enough shit as it is
Yesterday at 11:59:56 PM
Thought i'd be nice in just calling him sappy tits rather a c u next tuesday :D

And on the masks,I've not heard of anyone being refused entry for not wearing one in our store,Legally it's up to police to enforce

Also we as staff were told to never ask any customer without a mask on why they don't have one on because customers could have an underlying health condition they don't want to disclose, Customers could also react angrily and we get enough shit as it is

I agree its up to the police to, ultimately, enforce, however you specifically said supermarkets couldnt legally prevent customers entering without one. You got abusive about it too, as youve just done above again.

Which youve been shown is wrong.

Again.

Kinda on a roll in this thread arent you for being completely fucking clueless.
Today at 12:05:15 AM
I don't think he realises that he's shifted the goalposts from his first claim that all shops in England and Wales couldn't refuse entry, based on his own shop's single anecdote.

He's not great at handling/fronting up to being wrong.
Today at 12:20:11 AM
From Sunday Times -


Coronavirus: Normal life will resume by Easter

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson will outline a roadmap tomorrow to bring back normal life by Easter next year. It will leave most people unable to mix with family and friends before then, except for a brief period at Christmas.

The prime minister will confirm an end to the national lockdown on December 2 but announce plans for three new tiers of local restrictions, which will all be tougher than those in place in October.

The tiers will be suspended for between three and five days over Christmas, to allow families to celebrate, but will then be reimposed between January and March.

Tens of millions of people will be told on Thursday that they are in tier 2 or tier 3, where they will be banned from mixing with other households indoors. As well as making the tiers tougher, more areas will be placed in the higher tiers to keep the virus under control. Most people will be in tier 2 or tier 3, a senior government source said. The tiers get switched off over Christmas and then switched back on again.

The length of the Christmas armistice is being thrashed out between Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, and the devolved administrations running Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. A lot of people will need to go from England to Scotland or to Wales, so the rules need to be the same, one official said.


The plan will discussed and signed off by the cabinet today before Johnsons speech in parliament on Monday. At the same time the Sage committee of scientists will publish papers showing why the previous tiers were not tough enough. The final decision about which regions are put in which tiers will not be made until the Office for National Statistics hands ministers the latest data on Wednesday evening.

Provided vaccines are approved by regulators, ministers expect the first injections to be made next month before being rolled out widely in the new year.


Plans are also being drawn up to give Covid passports to those who have received the vaccination. The documents will enable them to go to work and socialise more freely than those who refuse the jab.

Johnsons plans put him dramatically at odds with backbench Tory MPs, 70 of whom have signed a letter this weekend demanding that he rules out regional tiered lockdowns, let alone a national one.


The MPs on the Covid Recovery Group, led by the former chief whip Mark Harper and Steve Baker, who led backbench rebellions against the Cameron and May governments, say they will support the new tiers only if ministers publish a cost-benefit analysis showing that they work.

In an open challenge to the prime ministers authority, the MPs write: The lockdown cure prescribed runs the very real risk of being worse than the disease.

A government source said: This is the plan to get us through to Easter when hopefully we will have vaccines in peoples arms. That will allow us to get life back to something close to normal.
Today at 12:27:27 AM
Conveniently leaked to judge public opinion again I see.
Today at 01:01:36 AM
Conveniently leaked to judge public opinion again I see.

It's usually for the Saturday or Sunday front pages yup.

It would be quite something if they announced Christmas plans a month ahead when the trajectory is very variable across the country
Today at 01:16:20 AM
From Sunday Times -



Well at least we'll get the plan prior to the end of this lockdown.

Looks as expected really, I imagine there wont be much difference between current restrictions and the new tier 3. More shops open maybe, can't see pubs opening at all.

Not a fan of the Covid passports. If the idea behind them is to release the older generation a little as they get vaccinated then just do that. Allow them form social bubbles with family households after they've been vaccinated. It's the main thing people want at this point - to see their older family members, visit their homes again, let them interact with their grandchildren.

It's an ambitious timetable with the vaccinations to get back to normal by easter but I'm actually very confident we will be.
Today at 01:21:42 AM
From Sunday Times -


Christmas Armistice FFS! Johnson will be comparing this break to the WW1 soldiers who played footie. They'll have pictures in the papers of him dressed up as a tommy hailing him the hero who saved Christmas, forgetting to mention that the "armistice" is likely to be responsible for killing thousands of his fellow citizens!

It's one Christmas FFS, nobody loves Christmas more than me, I always take three weeks off from work but for some this decision means that this Christmas will sadly be their last. Madness
Today at 01:23:22 AM
Christmas Armistice FFS! Johnson will be comparing this break to the WW1 soldiers who played footie. They'll have pictures in the papers of him dressed up as a tommy hailing him the hero who saved Christmas, forgetting to mention that the "armistice" is likely to be responsible for killing thousands of his fellow citizens!

I absolutely guarantee hell mention the Christmas break in fighting during the war during the presser.


Another lockdown come mid to end of Feb then Id guess. People will see being able to mix at Xmas as permission to do so at New Year, then weekends with their mates in Jan, etc.
