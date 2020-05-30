« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41640 on: Today at 01:08:20 AM
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:34:09 PM
Genuine question here - if we go with a model whereby schoolchildren are infecting each other left right and centre (and as a result are driving the adult case numbers) how long does it take for that specific demographic to reach the much maligned herd immunity?

Going by 1.5 million 16+17 year olds, and saying herd immunity at a figure of 50% confirmed infections: at the rate of 2000 infections per week it would take 375 weeks, or just over 7 years. 

If we had figures of 20,000 weekly infections in the 16+17 age group, it would take only just over half a year.

A tongue in cheek answer, but your question actually raises some interesting possibilities. Transmission would unlikely to be evenly spread across the whole age group, its not even across the age group now. Its very possible when you take the class groups of 30 seventeen year olds spread across all the schools in the country as isolated units, that some could already be approaching borderline herd immunity already while most are completely untouched by the virus. Its one argument for kids not being main spreaders of this virus actually - if they were we should be seeing whole classes going down with it at the same time, despite the best efforts of schools with social distancing. Im not aware of that being the case though.

The counter argument though would be that you can put an infectious 16 year old in a class of other 16 year olds and you wont get much transmission, but put him with 30 sixty year olds instead in the same environment and transmission would be far far higher. Its still an unknown to be honest - there is data that points either way, the bulk of the science still points to kids not being main spreaders of this virus but that can change with more data. Whats certainly starting to emerge is that the phrase kids dont spread covid is highly dependent on what age you class as a kid. Its very likely to be true for the under 10 age group, but its becoming less certain for the over 15 age group.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41641 on: Today at 01:21:06 AM
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:56:07 PM
Coronavirus: NI to face new lockdown measures from next Friday

Northern Ireland is set to face a two-week period of tougher Covid-19 lockdown measures from next Friday.

Non-essential retail will have to shut, and the hospitality sector will have to remain closed.

The measures were agreed by the executive on Thursday. Schools will be allowed to stay open.

Close contact services can reopen this Friday, but will have to close again on 27 November.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-55004210

Which is what the parties not named DUP wanted weeks ago. Businesses bought stock in anticipation of opening back up, heard some on the radio they were not happy. Not that they had to remain shut, just the fact they left it so late to tell them.

Can foresee something similar happening in the south just before 1st December.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41642 on: Today at 01:50:50 AM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:08:20 AM
Going by 1.5 million 16+17 year olds, and saying herd immunity at a figure of 50% confirmed infections: at the rate of 2000 infections per week it would take 375 weeks, or just over 7 years. 

If we had figures of 20,000 weekly infections in the 16+17 age group, it would take only just over half a year.

A tongue in cheek answer, but your question actually raises some interesting possibilities. Transmission would unlikely to be evenly spread across the whole age group, its not even across the age group now. Its very possible when you take the class groups of 30 seventeen year olds spread across all the schools in the country as isolated units, that some could already be approaching borderline herd immunity already while most are completely untouched by the virus. Its one argument for kids not being main spreaders of this virus actually - if they were we should be seeing whole classes going down with it at the same time, despite the best efforts of schools with social distancing. Im not aware of that being the case though.

The counter argument though would be that you can put an infectious 16 year old in a class of other 16 year olds and you wont get much transmission, but put him with 30 sixty year olds instead in the same environment and transmission would be far far higher. Its still an unknown to be honest - there is data that points either way, the bulk of the science still points to kids not being main spreaders of this virus but that can change with more data. Whats certainly starting to emerge is that the phrase kids dont spread covid is highly dependent on what age you class as a kid. Its very likely to be true for the under 10 age group, but its becoming less certain for the over 15 age group.

Cheers - that is interesting stuff. Definitely the two longer paragraphs give a good explanation of why it's important not to get too hung up in the numbers/maths

In terms of your seven year estimate - part of me disagrees as that estimate rests on a constant increase of 2000 cases/infections a week. But since the beginning of this situation the whole point has been the exponential spread of the virus. So potentially what is now 2000 cases may be 4000 in two weeks time, 8000 two weeks later etc etc. If you had a two week doubling period then by my calculation it would take c. 15 weeks to get to a total number of cases that was over 50% of that 1.5m demographic.

But then the other part of me appreciates that that pattern is limited - so for example if you get an outbreak in one school that will (assuming no intervention) exponentially increase within the school but then when/if it spreads to the next school it resets to 'patient zero' and starts again from the baseline and not from the high infection rate of the initial school. You could argue that what you would see at a school level in a small country like ours would be analogous to what has been seen on a nationwide level in a much bigger country like the USA?

As a layman I'd guess the latter way of thinking of it makes more sense - would you agree?   

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41643 on: Today at 02:18:19 AM
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:50:50 AM
Cheers - that is interesting stuff. Definitely the two longer paragraphs give a good explanation of why it's important not to get too hung up in the numbers/maths

In terms of your seven year estimate - part of me disagrees as that estimate rests on a constant increase of 2000 cases/infections a week. But since the beginning of this situation the whole point has been the exponential spread of the virus. So potentially what is now 2000 cases may be 4000 in two weeks time, 8000 two weeks later etc etc. If you had a two week doubling period then by my calculation it would take c. 15 weeks to get to a total number of cases that was over 50% of that 1.5m demographic.

But then the other part of me appreciates that that pattern is limited - so for example if you get an outbreak in one school that will (assuming no intervention) exponentially increase within the school but then when/if it spreads to the next school it resets to 'patient zero' and starts again from the baseline and not from the high infection rate of the initial school. You could argue that what you would see at a school level in a small country like ours would be analogous to what has been seen on a nationwide level in a much bigger country like the USA?

As a layman I'd guess the latter way of thinking of it makes more sense - would you agree?   



Yea Id agree with all that.

15 weeks assuming exponential growth - but what does the infection rate look like for week 14/15? Scary high. And of course the mechanics of it wouldnt work exactly like that - with increasing numbers of the 30 person bubble having had it, herd immunity does begin to factor earlier rather than being a static point.

The hypothetical comparison of those class bubbles with the larger US states i would also agree with. Much of the argument against restrictions and social distancing is that this virus is seasonal. I wouldnt argue that it isnt. I also wouldnt argue that social doesnt work to curb spread though. Seasonality just doesnt explain on its own the huge increase currently seen in places like North and South Dakota and elsewhere. The most likely explanation is that it has just taken this long for those places to build to a level of prevalence where things really start to escalate. Weve even seen that twice now in the UK - March went from transmission bumping along with outbreaks here and there to pretty quickly being faced with a crisis. For the summer we also bumped along for quite a while and then suddenly took off again.

The strange thing about this virus and it being so infectious is that we are beginning to see that most infection chains actually die out themselves. But there comes a point where you have so many starting that they outweigh those that are ending and put you on that upward trajectory. Throw in the fact that certain specific environments/people/events give rise to super spreading events, certain bubbles like the classrooms (though I still think it doesnt happen there), states like North Dakota, countries like Sweden (And the uk in the summer) can appear to be doing perfectly fine until the number of infection chains means that things go in a different direction.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41644 on: Today at 12:28:32 PM
We're f*cked - Hancock has promised to take personal control of the vaccine delivery.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41645 on: Today at 12:29:43 PM
All of my local supermarkets have door sentries ensuring people are masked up resulting in what appears to be 100% compliance. This, however, is not the case in my local Londis - right opposite a main line station, where the staff wont question people not wearing a mask for fear of confrontation.
Concerning if this is being repeated in small locals across the country.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41646 on: Today at 02:31:45 PM
Sky News finally delivering what we have been waiting for since March - that is the views of Right Said Fred on COVID/lockdown.

https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1329629301923328001
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41647 on: Today at 02:37:37 PM
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:28:32 PM
We're f*cked - Hancock has promised to take personal control of the vaccine delivery.

in his backpack, one door at a time, starting a 10 downing street, then working outwards from there....
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41648 on: Today at 02:44:16 PM
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 12:29:43 PM
All of my local supermarkets have door sentries ensuring people are masked up resulting in what appears to be 100% compliance. This, however, is not the case in my local Londis - right opposite a main line station, where the staff wont question people not wearing a mask for fear of confrontation.
Concerning if this is being repeated in small locals across the country.

My small Tesco I go to most days isnt enforcing them at all. Theyve always had security on the door there, but the guy who is normally there is a bit of a tit and doesnt wear one himself so he doesnt give a shit if people wear them or not.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41649 on: Today at 03:00:54 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:31:45 PM
Sky News finally delivering what we have been waiting for since March - that is the views of Right Said Fred on COVID/lockdown.

https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1329629301923328001

Have you noticed the minority agreeing with them, rather than the majority taking the opportunity for some light hearted piss taking, all seem to have a Union Flag, St George's Cross, a Fallen Soldier logo or all three?

Is this how you recognise a bot? The lachrymose pull on patriotic emotions?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41650 on: Today at 03:07:39 PM
What next ?  5 Star to give their views on a potential EU deal ? Charles And Eddie to dissect the recent US election ?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41651 on: Today at 03:10:49 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:31:45 PM
Sky News finally delivering what we have been waiting for since March - that is the views of Right Said Fred on COVID/lockdown.

https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1329629301923328001

Jedward for gammons.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41652 on: Today at 03:54:27 PM
https://twitter.com/HSJnews/status/1329795301897613314?s=08

PHE planning to start vaccinating the whole of the adult population by the end of January if supplies are available with the population being vaccinated by the end of April
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41653 on: Today at 03:56:43 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:54:27 PM
https://twitter.com/HSJnews/status/1329795301897613314?s=08

PHE planning to start vaccinating the whole of the adult population by the end of January if supplies are available with the population being vaccinated by the end of April

Brilliant news that. Just in time for the title parade.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41654 on: Today at 04:11:29 PM
Pfizer and BionTech to submit application for emergency use of their vaccine today.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41655 on: Today at 04:22:23 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:54:27 PM
https://twitter.com/HSJnews/status/1329795301897613314?s=08

PHE planning to start vaccinating the whole of the adult population by the end of January if supplies are available with the population being vaccinated by the end of April

I'm not sure what's more believable, the whole of the adult population being vaccinated by the end of April, or Man Utd winning the league this season by 20 points....
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41656 on: Today at 04:55:08 PM
Still twiddling thumbs over how effective it is
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41657 on: Today at 05:11:12 PM
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 12:29:43 PM
All of my local supermarkets have door sentries ensuring people are masked up resulting in what appears to be 100% compliance. This, however, is not the case in my local Londis - right opposite a main line station, where the staff wont question people not wearing a mask for fear of confrontation.
Concerning if this is being repeated in small locals across the country.

I've seen utter c*nts in our local Tesco's unmasked and only because I promised my wife I wouldn't confront them is the only reason why I haven't

The bigger superstores have, as you say, people on the doors.

Winds me up that these bastards think they are being funny. But. As I said, I don't get involved as I promised my missus.
