Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,761
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41480 on: Today at 01:48:19 PM
Those saying they don't trust the Pfizer vaccine results because they've been caught out in the past and are just releasing it for money will probably trust the AZ one more for soem strange reason
filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,782
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41481 on: Today at 01:51:07 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:42:34 PM
We wont have a choice but the government will get their arses kicked in the press with Britain again showing itself as being in the dog shit, second rate corner.

But then again we will be with Brexit so thats just going to be the norm.

If it has stronger side effects as well then the government will have a tough time selling it to the mass public.

No doubt the govt will get their asses kicked, but for as bad as their response has been in most areas, personally I think they have largely done a pretty good job in vaccine procurement. No doubt they are still more than capable of fucking up the rollout though

In terms of side effects it is more getting a bit of a temperature and feeling a bit under the weather after vaccination than anything more serious from what I have seen (we will get a better idea when everyone drops Phase 3 data anyway)

And if Oxford/AZ is successful and rolls out, personally I won't view it as second-rate if it has a lower level of effectiveness, but rather as a remarkable achievement in a remarkably short period of time. The work various organisations and companies have doen to get this far this fast on vaccinations is nothing short of remarkable.
Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41482 on: Today at 01:54:46 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:51:07 PM
No doubt the govt will get their asses kicked, but for as bad as their response has been in most areas, personally I think they have largely done a pretty good job in vaccine procurement. No doubt they are still more than capable of fucking up the rollout though

In terms of side effects it is more getting a bit of a temperature and feeling a bit under the weather after vaccination than anything more serious from what I have seen.

And if Oxford/AZ is successful and rolls out, personally I won't view it as second-rate if it has a lower level of effectiveness, but rather as a remarkable achievement in a remarkably short period of time. The work various organisations and companies have doen to get this far this fast on vaccinations is nothing short of remarkable.
They have, it's about the only area they've been proactive in.  Don't we have a potential stockpile of 340 million doses or something ?  Obviously the likelihood is some of those vaccines will fall by the wayside, but as incompetent as this government appears, they've actually handled this side of it quite well.
a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,698
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41483 on: Today at 01:55:22 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:51:07 PM
No doubt the govt will get their asses kicked, but for as bad as their response has been in most areas, personally I think they have largely done a pretty good job in vaccine procurement. No doubt they are still more than capable of fucking up the rollout though

In terms of side effects it is more getting a bit of a temperature and feeling a bit under the weather after vaccination than anything more serious from what I have seen.

And if Oxford/AZ is successful and rolls out, personally I won't view it as second-rate if it has a lower level of effectiveness, but rather as a remarkable achievement in a remarkably short period of time. The work various organisations and companies have doen to get this far this fast on vaccinations is nothing short of remarkable.

Thats all fine and sensible and Ill happily take it. But thats not how its going to look and the perception of having a lower effective vaccine vs what other countries have and one that makes you more unwell for however long will be an absolute kick in the balls for the government and the public health bodies. Not only will the government get a kicking but I absolutely believe that take up will be significantly hit.

The way things look determines a lot in politics and I imagine the government will have to do a lot of work once they get some idea on when the results will be released.

Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,026
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41484 on: Today at 01:58:00 PM
The whole point is to break the chains of transmission and stop the virus spreading, so we can all get back to normal.

70% effectiveness is good enough to do that as I understand so squabbling over which version of the vaccine you get is pointless.
filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,782
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41485 on: Today at 01:59:47 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:55:22 PM
Thats all fine and sensible and Ill happily take it. But thats not how its going to look and the perception of having a lower effective vaccine vs what other countries have and one that makes you more unwell for however long will be an absolute kick in the balls for the government and the public health bodies. Not only will the government get a kicking but I absolutely believe that take up will be significantly hit.

The way things look determines a lot in politics and I imagine the government will have to do a lot of work once they get some idea on when the results will be released.



I don't think other countries are going to be getting fully vaccinated with mRNA vaccines  anytime soon either, there just won't be enough doses to go around, given we need 2 per person.
a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,698
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41486 on: Today at 02:00:12 PM
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:58:00 PM
The whole point is to break the chains of transmission and stop the virus spreading, so we can all get back to normal.

70% effectiveness is good enough to do that as I understand so squabbling over which version of the vaccine you get is pointless.

Again, you are trying to convince an island of idiots. I absolutely guarantee this is going to lead a massive political and public backlash. Take up will also further reduce.
Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41487 on: Today at 02:03:23 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:59:47 PM
I don't think other countries are going to be getting fully vaccinated with mRNA vaccines  anytime soon either, there just won't be enough doses to go around, given we need 2 per person.
The EU have ordered 300m doses of the Pfizer vaccine with a population of 447m.  The UK have ordered 40m with a population of 67m.   As you said, we're actually in a relatively healthy position regarding vaccination.
No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,123
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41488 on: Today at 02:06:01 PM
I thought the Moderna vaccine was supposed to 'bode well' for the Oxford one? Where is the 70% figure coming from?
Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,722
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41489 on: Today at 02:10:15 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:54:46 PM
They have, it's about the only area they've been proactive in.  Don't we have a potential stockpile of 340 million doses or something ?  Obviously the likelihood is some of those vaccines will fall by the wayside, but as incompetent as this government appears, they've actually handled this side of it quite well.

I guess it depends how much theyve spent over what was really required and how much theyve given to middle men to do so.
a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,698
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41490 on: Today at 02:17:05 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:03:23 PM
The EU have ordered 300m doses of the Pfizer vaccine with a population of 447m.  The UK have ordered 40m with a population of 67m.   As you said, we're actually in a relatively healthy position regarding vaccination.

The positive will be that they will get their arses kicked for the one good thing they have done. Good for those who want them out.
djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 710
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41491 on: Today at 02:22:05 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:00:12 PM
Again, you are trying to convince an island of idiots. I absolutely guarantee this is going to lead a massive political and public backlash. Take up will also further reduce.

You're arguing from the belief that everyone is getting vaccinated imminently - they aren't. Many will likely never be.

If an 80 year old is offered a vaccine with 70% efficacy they will take it, they wont turn it down and wait another 3-6 months for the possible chance of getting one that has 90% efficacy.

If you can vaccinate your entire vulnerable population and front line health care workers in 3 months with a vaccine with 70% efficacy this is far far better then vaccinating the same population in 6-12 months with a vaccine with 90% efficacy. You can end this pandemic quicker purely due to having access to more of the vaccine with less efficacy in a much quicker time.
a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,698
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41492 on: Today at 02:24:20 PM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 02:22:05 PM
You're arguing from the belief that everyone is getting vaccinated imminently - they aren't. Many will likely never be.

If an 80 year old is offered a vaccine with 70% efficacy they will take it, they wont turn it down and wait another 3-6 months for the possible chance of getting one that has 90% efficacy.

If you can vaccinate your entire vulnerable population and front line health care workers in 3 months with a vaccine with 70% efficacy this is far far better then vaccinating the same population in 6-12 months with a vaccine with 90% efficacy. You can end this pandemic quicker purely due to having access to more of the vaccine with less efficacy in a much quicker time.

Can you fit that on a poster?
So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,182
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41493 on: Today at 02:27:36 PM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 02:22:05 PM
You're arguing from the belief that everyone is getting vaccinated imminently - they aren't. Many will likely never be.

If an 80 year old is offered a vaccine with 70% efficacy they will take it, they wont turn it down and wait another 3-6 months for the possible chance of getting one that has 90% efficacy.

If you can vaccinate your entire vulnerable population and front line health care workers in 3 months with a vaccine with 70% efficacy this is far far better then vaccinating the same population in 6-12 months with a vaccine with 90% efficacy. You can end this pandemic quicker purely due to having access to more of the vaccine with less efficacy in a much quicker time.

Reduce the risk to the vulnerable groups, reduce hospitalisations and deaths, increase access to other services.

It doesn't seem clear how long immunity will,last so it may be that more vulnerable groups get the more effective vaccine at a later date?
Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,679
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41494 on: Today at 02:27:49 PM
Presumably the lower the efficacy of the vaccine, the higher uptake you would need to get the R below 1 (with normal pre-lockdown lifestyle)?
Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,382
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41495 on: Today at 02:28:57 PM
Does seem everyone's getting very very ahead of themselves discussing stuff like QR codes to prove you've been vaccinated so X or Y can reopen. (Not here, just generally.)

----

Only Greater Manchester but looking for some signs of the impact of lockdown, there does seem to be a plateau in the number of people arriving in hospital. Also obvious signs that number of cases are falling, and that includes the older age groups, so hopefully we'll start to see hospitalisations coming down in the near future too.

didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41496 on: Today at 02:42:20 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:48:56 AM
Pfizer vaccine 95% effective, 94% in the elderly.  Good news.

Seems like they're all claiming to be slightly better than the last one. My dad could beat up your dad :)
RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,741
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41497 on: Today at 02:55:13 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:28:57 PM
Does seem everyone's getting very very ahead of themselves discussing stuff like QR codes to prove you've been vaccinated so X or Y can reopen. (Not here, just generally.)


It is probably a bit premature, but seems pretty likely certain industries this may become a 'thing' for the short-to-mid term. Events promoters, sports clubs, theatres etc, for instance, would want to open ASAP but also not want to lose reputation as causing a super spreader event, getting fined or shutdown.
