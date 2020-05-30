We wont have a choice but the government will get their arses kicked in the press with Britain again showing itself as being in the dog shit, second rate corner.



But then again we will be with Brexit so thats just going to be the norm.



If it has stronger side effects as well then the government will have a tough time selling it to the mass public.



No doubt the govt will get their asses kicked, but for as bad as their response has been in most areas, personally I think they have largely done a pretty good job in vaccine procurement. No doubt they are still more than capable of fucking up the rollout thoughIn terms of side effects it is more getting a bit of a temperature and feeling a bit under the weather after vaccination than anything more serious from what I have seen (we will get a better idea when everyone drops Phase 3 data anyway)And if Oxford/AZ is successful and rolls out, personally I won't view it as second-rate if it has a lower level of effectiveness, but rather as a remarkable achievement in a remarkably short period of time. The work various organisations and companies have doen to get this far this fast on vaccinations is nothing short of remarkable.