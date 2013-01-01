« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1234620 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41440 on: Today at 09:33:26 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 08:58:47 PM
It will take time for the effects of lockdown to kick in (or not)......

The next couple of days should see it starts to work if its going to.

The numbers seem to have plateaued at least which is the first step to them coming down which is potentially a small positive.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41441 on: Today at 10:01:03 AM »
Mentioned the Salford trial at testing within the community before, Jen Williams covers it in some detail here: https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/what-covid-19-moonshot-really-19298543

Some other points in it so far as replicating what's going on in Liverpool as well. Concerns over reliability of the testing when done by members of the public themselves vs health professionals doing it as well as other practical issues. Suggestion from government is that 10% of the population across 66 local authorities are tested and Greater Manchester is looking to take that to target on specific sectors. Question is whether it's worth the risk to cover care homes to allow visitors in that.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41442 on: Today at 10:02:23 AM »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 09:06:04 AM
Pfizer initially said transport at -70C but later said it can be stored for 5 days in a normal fridge which would allow surgeries to administer it.

Not sure what temperature these portable storage boxes are but must be lower temperature than a fridge if the vaccine can be stored for a few weeks. Maybe these are referring to the container lorries that will bring it in from Germany and Belgium assuming they dont get held up at ports post Brexit. Our new found Sovereign State could shoot us in the foot during its first few weeks.

Hope Im wrong as Im desperate for a vaccine as I dont want to be in and out of lockdown for years or until we get herd immunity. Im sure anyone who doesnt want this vaccine at the moment will change their tune once the penny drops that it isnt going away.

Boxes keep the vaccine at -70 using dry ice. They are supposed to be refillable without impacting the temperature of the products inside and are supposed to carry 2-5k doses in each.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41443 on: Today at 10:05:27 AM »
Dido Harding in isolation after being pinged by her world class track and trace system.  Wont make much difference anyway as shes been in isolation since appearing in front of the select committee in September.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41444 on: Today at 10:24:58 AM »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:38:03 AM
Your'e still sounding vague mate and the the use of ' it will take time ' and ' kick in ' ( or not .... ) it should ... and ' let's see if it works if it's going to ' .

Let's be honest here . You are just as clueless as the rest of us so stop pretending you know otherwise.


Theres a lag between measures being taken and the effect of them in every country that does them.  Usually two weeks.

What we dont know is whether the lockdown we currently have is going to be enough to bring cases lower, or to just stop them increasing anymore.

Uncertainty ... thats the world we live in
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41445 on: Today at 10:29:09 AM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:30:40 AM
I thought heart disease killed around 170k a year in the UK normally, so why are they predicting less than 100k this year?

I think that statistic is for heart and circulatory disease. So would include deaths from strokes, vascular dementia etc as well.

The IHME figure is for Ischemic Heart Disease only.

Sorry for confusion - that's at my end for simplifying what they originally had as a more specific description.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41446 on: Today at 10:59:39 AM »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:38:03 AM
Your'e still sounding vague mate and the the use of ' it will take time ' and ' kick in ' ( or not .... ) it should ... and ' let's see if it works if it's going to ' .

Let's be honest here . You are just as clueless as the rest of us so stop pretending you know otherwise.

He's not being "clueless". His predictions are grounded in science but you can't account for a number of variables (e.g. people not giving a fuck).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41447 on: Today at 11:00:41 AM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:59:39 AM
He's not being "clueless". His predictions are grounded in science but you can't account for a number of variables (e.g. people not giving a fuck).
Kesey is a free spirit.

This time where we cant be that must be bloody tough on him.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41448 on: Today at 11:01:49 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:05:27 AM
Dido Harding in isolation after being pinged by her world class track and trace system.  Wont make much difference anyway as shes been in isolation since appearing in front of the select committee in September.

A dad doing the school drop off yesterday said hed had a notification the night before to isolate. Then when he checked it it expired midnight that night (a whole two hours). So the person hed come into contact with just have been very late to update presumably?

Good news for him but not ideal that hed been walking around oblivious for pretty much two weeks.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41449 on: Today at 11:09:51 AM »
Dropping my daughter at school this morning and we have all been asked to wear masks when doing so . Obviously you get the cool people who can't be  bothered to wear them for 2 minutes . The man in front of me wife's a nurse . Just in front of him you had some  cool gobby cow shouting down the line to her  cool mate I wish Boris would just open up the country and just let people get on with stuff now , The man in front just turned to his child and they both just shook their heads
It fucks me off but for him it must really grate there are people like this about
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41450 on: Today at 11:37:49 AM »
Won't see the results of lockdown measures until the weekend or early next week according to the science briefing.  Public adherence is high though.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41451 on: Today at 11:48:56 AM »
Pfizer vaccine 95% effective, 94% in the elderly.  Good news.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41452 on: Today at 11:51:20 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 10:29:09 AM
I think that statistic is for heart and circulatory disease. So would include deaths from strokes, vascular dementia etc as well.

The IHME figure is for Ischemic Heart Disease only.

Sorry for confusion - that's at my end for simplifying what they originally had as a more specific description.

Thanks for clearing it up.
