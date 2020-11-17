Sorry I was trying to say are there any long term effects to it



Generally speaking no new drug or treatment is assessed for "long term" effects. No-one ever runs 20 year clinical trials to gather this information (or none that I've ever heard of).There will have been toxicology studies on the vaccine, and all it's components. I'm guessing many of the components will have been used in vaccines before and their side effects/adverse reactions are all well known, so they will have taken a lot of data from previous studies. The regulators know what they're doing, it's not the wild west of the late 60s anymore. There really are an incredible number of hoops to jump through, even in the midst of a pandemic.It's also not like a painkiller, or other treatment of a chronic disease where you'll be taking dose after dose over a long period, and something can build up in your system You'll be having a couple of jabs, maybe a couple of times a year for a couple of years or so. The risk is relatively small. You ingest all sorts of stuff over the course of your life you probably don't think anything of, nearly all of it worse, and much less sterile, than what a Dr will stick in you arm with a vaccine.