Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1232773 times)

Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41400 on: Today at 01:46:08 PM »
Yet more evidence of Government incompetence encouraging spiv behaviour. And we only find out when the thieves fall out.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-54974373
« Last Edit: Today at 04:06:48 PM by So... Howard Phillips »
Offline Kekule

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41401 on: Today at 02:09:18 PM »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 10:02:27 AM
Sorry I was trying to say are there any long term effects to it

Generally speaking no new drug or treatment is assessed for "long term" effects.  No-one ever runs 20 year clinical trials to gather this information (or none that I've ever heard of). 

There will have been toxicology studies on the vaccine, and all it's components. I'm guessing many of the components will have been used in vaccines before and their side effects/adverse reactions are all well known, so they will have taken a lot of data from previous studies. The regulators know what they're doing, it's not the wild west of the late 60s anymore.  There really are an incredible number of hoops to jump through, even in the midst of a pandemic.

It's also not like a painkiller, or other treatment of a chronic disease where you'll be taking dose after dose over  a long period, and something can build up in your system  You'll be having a couple of jabs, maybe a couple of times a year for a couple of years or so.  The risk is relatively small.  You ingest all sorts of stuff over the course of your life you probably don't think anything of, nearly all of it worse, and much less sterile, than what a Dr will stick in you arm with a vaccine.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41402 on: Today at 04:06:28 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:09:18 PM
Generally speaking no new drug or treatment is assessed for "long term" effects.  No-one ever runs 20 year clinical trials to gather this information (or none that I've ever heard of). 

There will have been toxicology studies on the vaccine, and all it's components. I'm guessing many of the components will have been used in vaccines before and their side effects/adverse reactions are all well known, so they will have taken a lot of data from previous studies. The regulators know what they're doing, it's not the wild west of the late 60s anymore.  There really are an incredible number of hoops to jump through, even in the midst of a pandemic.

It's also not like a painkiller, or other treatment of a chronic disease where you'll be taking dose after dose over  a long period, and something can build up in your system  You'll be having a couple of jabs, maybe a couple of times a year for a couple of years or so.  The risk is relatively small.  You ingest all sorts of stuff over the course of your life you probably don't think anything of, nearly all of it worse, and much less sterile, than what a Dr will stick in you arm with a vaccine.

Just think of all the wood preservative the inhabitants of Goodison have ingested over the years and look at the effect on their brain function. :o
Offline redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41403 on: Today at 04:34:57 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:17:24 AM
Gimme all the vaccines.


Yep. Think my answer to all the lunatics is,  I'll be having a vaccine please. You can die of this if you prefer.
Offline jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41404 on: Today at 05:20:11 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:06:28 PM
Just think of all the wood preservative the inhabitants of Goodison have ingested over the years and look at the effect on their brain function. :o

Say nothing about the amount of e's that are in people's food and people will consume without ever looking into the subject.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41405 on: Today at 06:00:47 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:20:11 PM
Say nothing about the amount of e's that are in people's food and people will consume without ever looking into the subject.

I was wondering why I was dancing around the kitchen last night after my bowl of Frosties before bed.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41406 on: Today at 06:06:58 PM »
Thai is good news...

Immunity may last decades..

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/17/health/coronavirus-immunity.html
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41407 on: Today at 06:21:57 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 06:06:58 PM
Thai is good news...

Immunity may last decades..

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/17/health/coronavirus-immunity.html

I see the information hasn't been peer reviewed yet but it looks like a step in the right direction.

There seems to be some real prospects of good news for next spring and maybe crowds back at Anfield next season!
Online Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41408 on: Today at 07:02:48 PM »
Quote from: McrRed on Today at 09:49:23 AM
The risk is that pharmaceutical companies lie. So we do not truly know what the risks are and therefore it is really difficult to make an informed decision.
I'd.love the vaccine to be a long term, efficacious remedy free of side-effects and make the developers lots of moolah. But at the moment we don't have the evidence. What we do have evidence for is that pfizer have lied in the past...




Very little in medicine is side effect free. Some of the most common medication around a causes some people side effects or maybe doesn't work for some individuals or both. It's about weighing up those risks vs benefits with absolutely any drug for any condition even the basic headache example cited earlier
