Ideas of making vaccination mandatory or even deciding on the order of vaccination beyond care homes and front line health care workers are just far too early. People really need to take a step back and wait for the full results - these are key to making any of those decisions, you cant decide them before knowing the full results.



If these vaccines have no effect on curbing how infectious people are then mandating vaccination is completely pointless. It becomes a vaccine that limits disease severity - so you aim it at the old and vulnerable and not many beyond that. If it can limit how infectious people are and significantly curb the spread then it becomes a different option completely. You still vaccinate the old and vulnerable initially but the focus may then shift to vaccinating those who wouldnt get severe disease but are more likely the drivers of higher infection rates - purely to begin curbing the spread.



The optimal use of each vaccine, which may differ depending of the full results of each trial, can only become clear when we see those results. Deciding now on mandatory vaccination without seeing those results would be a huge mistake. Were just going to have to be patient a little longer until those results are in the public domain and gone under scrutiny.



Potential side effects, if any, also come into play depending on the above results and what they tell us. A few days of fever in 20 year olds has to balanced with what is gained by vaccinating them. If it doesnt reduce transmission I would argue that the gains are small - and some careful thought needs to be given as to whether to vaccinate them at all to protect from severe disease they are unlikely to get. Conversely, if it does curb transmission significantly, stronger side effects such as fever become minimal alongside the massive gains in curbing spread from what appear to be the initial drivers of infection.



Ignore the media and Facebook speculations on these vaccines for now, take optimism that they are near, but wait for the full results before getting into the ins and outs of mandating them or whom should get them.