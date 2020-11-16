« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1030 1031 1032 1033 1034 [1035]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1231670 times)

Online LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,399
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41360 on: Today at 05:58:32 AM »
If lockdowns work, how the fuck did Peter Sutcliffe get it? He's not been out for nearly 40 years.

(tongue in cheek)
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,333
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41361 on: Today at 05:59:30 AM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on November 15, 2020, 08:53:47 AM
There are cultural differences in Asian countries for sure. In the west we are more entitled and the number of people who attacked the idea of forgoing a holiday this summer suggests that. There are less cultural differences between us and Australia though. Victoria has had to deal with its fair share of cranks with lockdown protests and a lot of concern from some right wing individuals about bombing the economy. But the ministers have been proved right so far. Population density etc keeps coming up but the trajectory of Europe and Victoria since the end of July can't be ignored. Melbourne is a big city with all the challenges of suppression in a bit city. Difference is the behaviour of their ministers.

Exactly this.

The premier of Victoria basically told everyone from Murdoch and the Prime minister down to shut the fuck up, followed the science (which is clear) and locked us down for 6 weeks.

It looks like he and victorians achieved complete elimination after 18 days without a case.

This idea that has popped up in Murdoch press that Australia abandoned their citizens overseas is complete bullshit. There was 5 months of government paid quarantine in 5 star hotels, during which it was repeatedly said to Australians overseas to come home now.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41362 on: Today at 06:10:20 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:44:55 AM
I do hope we go with the mandatory vaccination idea. Of course it will never happen, but i wish it does.

Get schools, daycare centres/schools, sporting associations, companies, border force (immigration) to make it mandatory to have it before people can participate or travel internationally unless they have medical exemptions.

We have a 'No Jab, No Pay' for Child Care Benefit, Child Care Rebate and the Family Tax Benefit on the national level and the 'No Jab, No Play' for enrolment in childcare or kindergarten in Victoria.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,872
  • In the town where I was born
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41363 on: Today at 06:18:40 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:10:20 AM
Get schools, daycare centres/schools, sporting associations, companies, border force (immigration) to make it mandatory to have it before people can participate or travel internationally unless they have medical exemptions.

We have a 'No Jab, No Pay' for Child Care Benefit, Child Care Rebate and the Family Tax Benefit on the national level and the 'No Jab, No Play' for enrolment in childcare or kindergarten in Victoria.
This is lunacy.

To have mandatory paracetamol would be bad enough but at least its known what the side effects of that are.

Shouldn't it be mandatory to have a negative test or at least positive for antibodies? This thing mutates. You're going at it like it's a headache; a known quantity. It isn't and mandating any "invasive" action is wrong while so little is known about both virus and vaccine.

Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,116
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41364 on: Today at 07:14:01 AM »
Anyone who doesn't have a vaccination has to wear a mask. That's simple enough.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41365 on: Today at 07:26:33 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:49:04 PM
Sweden imposing restrictions on gatherings, advising people to avoid certain places (i.e gyms)
https://www.thelocal.se/20201116/breaking-sweden-introduces-limit-of-eight-coronavirus

Quote
Dramatic change in tone from Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, announcing new restrictions:

"This is the new norm for the whole society, for all of Sweden. Don't go to the gym. Don't go to the library. Don't have dinners. Don't have parties. Cancel."

Wow. Complete u-turn there and should really put an end to people clamouring for the Sweden model.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,155
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41366 on: Today at 09:13:47 AM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:14:01 AM
Anyone who doesn't have a vaccination has to wear a mask. That's simple enough.

I can see all of the Pacific Rim countries making vaccination mandatory for access to their countries tourist hotspots as well.

And I would imagine all of the current anti maskers and dim witted Facebook fellow travellers won't be taking the vaccine.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,472
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41367 on: Today at 09:15:02 AM »
Quote from: McrRed on Today at 06:18:40 AM
This is lunacy.

To have mandatory paracetamol would be bad enough but at least its known what the side effects of that are.

Shouldn't it be mandatory to have a negative test or at least positive for antibodies? This thing mutates. You're going at it like it's a headache; a known quantity. It isn't and mandating any "invasive" action is wrong while so little is known about both virus and vaccine.
We also know what the effects of the current situation are. If you aren't willing to take a risk of some side effects to get the whole world going again and stop people dying then there is something wrong with you.

It is the same selfishness that has lead to measles outbreaks again when the disease was pretty much eradicated in UK.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,892
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41368 on: Today at 09:17:24 AM »
Gimme all the vaccines.
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41369 on: Today at 09:22:15 AM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:15:02 AM
We also know what the effects of the current situation are. If you aren't willing to take a risk of some side effects to get the whole world going again and stop people dying then there is something wrong with you.

It is the same selfishness that has lead to measles outbreaks again when the disease was pretty much eradicated in UK.

What are some of the side effects please , be interested to know
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,643
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41370 on: Today at 09:22:44 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:17:24 AM
Gimme all the vaccines.

New ZZTop song?
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,155
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41371 on: Today at 09:25:10 AM »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 09:22:15 AM
What are some of the side effects please , be interested to know

Pain in the site of the injection in the upper arm (no different to the flu jab), mild to moderate fever as the immune system kicks in.

I would imagine they would be expecting to generate a similar immune response that leads to 'mild symptoms'?
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41372 on: Today at 09:28:54 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:17:24 AM
Gimme all the vaccines.

Are you sure?

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Jono69

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41373 on: Today at 09:29:37 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:25:10 AM
Pain in the site of the injection in the upper arm (no different to the flu jab), mild to moderate fever as the immune system kicks in.

I would imagine they would be expecting to generate a similar immune response that leads to 'mild symptoms'?

The thing that concerns me and no I'm not a whacko mask virus injection conspiracy theorist is the long term effects of the vaccine .

Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,643
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41374 on: Today at 09:35:53 AM »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 09:29:37 AM
The thing that concerns me and no I'm not a whacko mask virus injection conspiracy theorist is the long term effects of the vaccine .



Aren't they based on the Sars 1 vaccine that was made in umm 2001?2012? so there is a decade or more of people vaccinated with it
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,367
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41375 on: Today at 09:45:59 AM »
May have seen the stories about the covid-19's coronavirus passing round minks. Interesting pre-print here: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.11.16.384743v1

One of the authors discusses the key findings here: https://twitter.com/BallouxFrancois/status/1328619165410799619

Prof. Balloux makes two points which stood out to me. The first is that it demonstrates how covid-19's coronavirus initially evolved from animals and humans passing it between themselves but was missed at the time. The second is that this is always going to be something which can jump between an animal species and humans no matter how well we try to suppress it.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:49:11 AM by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,872
  • In the town where I was born
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41376 on: Today at 09:49:23 AM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:15:02 AM
We also know what the effects of the current situation are. If you aren't willing to take a risk of some side effects to get the whole world going again and stop people dying then there is something wrong with you.

It is the same selfishness that has lead to measles outbreaks again when the disease was pretty much eradicated in UK.
The risk is that pharmaceutical companies lie. So we do not truly know what the risks are and therefore it is really difficult to make an informed decision.
I'd.love the vaccine to be a long term, efficacious remedy free of side-effects and make the developers lots of moolah. But at the moment we don't have the evidence. What we do have evidence for is that pfizer have lied in the past...


Logged

Online Jono69

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41377 on: Today at 09:56:56 AM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:35:53 AM
Aren't they based on the Sars 1 vaccine that was made in umm 2001?2012? so there is a decade or more of people vaccinated with it

To be honest I've read that many different things I honestly don't really know what to think to it all . Like I said I'm not a anti masker or think the virus is some kind of government control but don't go along with the fact that the vaccine is the saviour of us because we are told it is
« Last Edit: Today at 09:58:44 AM by Jono69 »
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,760
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41378 on: Today at 09:58:45 AM »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 09:29:37 AM
The thing that concerns me and no I'm not a whacko mask virus injection conspiracy theorist is the long term effects of the vaccine .


What's the long term effects?

Is there any indication on how long this possible vaccines last?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,760
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41379 on: Today at 09:59:20 AM »
There will be a rise in sales of mouthwash now.
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41380 on: Today at 10:02:27 AM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:58:45 AM
What's the long term effects?

Is there any indication on how long this possible vaccines last?

Sorry I was trying to say are there any long term effects to it
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,760
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41381 on: Today at 10:04:37 AM »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 10:02:27 AM
Sorry I was trying to say are there any long term effects to it
Ah ok! Hopefully we get more information on the two vaccines that are in media recently soon.
Logged

Online Jono69

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41382 on: Today at 10:07:32 AM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:59:20 AM
There will be a rise in sales of mouthwash now.

Ha Ha saw that ,  Baskets and trolleys will be full of the stuff in the supermarket I imagine  ;D
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,116
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41383 on: Today at 10:49:49 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:13:47 AM
And I would imagine all of the current anti maskers and dim witted Facebook fellow travellers won't be taking the vaccine.
Exactly - give them a Catch 22 choice.
Logged

Online ScandinavianPete

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41384 on: Today at 11:05:14 AM »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 07:26:33 AM
Wow. Complete u-turn there and should really put an end to people clamouring for the Sweden model.

It isn't a u-turn. It's just different from what you've read when journalists have used a misrepresentation of Sweden in your national debate.

In most of the press conferences there are English and international media asking questions clearly aimed at getting a sound bite to fit their narratives.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:09:00 AM by ScandinavianPete »
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,155
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41385 on: Today at 11:07:39 AM »
Quote from: ScandinavianPete on Today at 11:05:14 AM
It isn't a u-turn. It's just different from what you've read when journalists have used a misrepresentation of Sweden in your national debate.

Read Telegraph and Spectator for that brand of misrepresentation.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41386 on: Today at 11:09:15 AM »
Quote from: McrRed on Today at 06:18:40 AM
This is lunacy.

To have mandatory paracetamol would be bad enough but at least its known what the side effects of that are.

Shouldn't it be mandatory to have a negative test or at least positive for antibodies? This thing mutates. You're going at it like it's a headache; a known quantity. It isn't and mandating any "invasive" action is wrong while so little is known about both virus and vaccine.
I imagine the above applies to actual, existing vaccines - so no, it does not apply to the coronavirus vaccine. However, the principle is sound. They have similar laws in Italy, for example.
Logged

Online ScandinavianPete

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41387 on: Today at 11:09:55 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:07:39 AM
Read Telegraph and Spectator for that brand of misrepresentation.

I mostly pop in here to see what you all are making of the situation.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,155
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41388 on: Today at 11:23:56 AM »
Quote from: ScandinavianPete on Today at 11:09:55 AM
I mostly pop in here to see what you all are making of the situation.

I think discussion on here about Sweden is influenced by the right wing media's use of Sweden as a means of avoiding lockdown and ramming home a herd immunity policy.

Whether that view reflects the situation in the ground in Sweden I don't know but the advocates for herd immunity (now known as living with the virus) in the UK include rabid Brexiters like Toby Young, Julia Hartley-Brewer and their ilk. A pretty poisonous bunch.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1030 1031 1032 1033 1034 [1035]   Go Up
« previous next »
 