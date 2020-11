May have seen the stories about the covid-19's coronavirus passing round minks. Interesting pre-print here: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.11.16.384743v1 One of the authors discusses the key findings here: https://twitter.com/BallouxFrancois/status/1328619165410799619 Prof. Balloux makes two points which stood out to me. The first is that it demonstrates how covid-19's coronavirus initially evolved from animals and humans passing it between themselves but was missed at the time. The second is that this is always going to be something which can jump between an animal species and humans no matter how well we try to suppress it.