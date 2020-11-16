I do hope we go with the mandatory vaccination idea. Of course it will never happen, but i wish it does.
Get schools, daycare centres/schools, sporting associations, companies, border force (immigration) to make it mandatory to have it before people can participate or travel internationally unless they have medical exemptions.
We have a 'No Jab, No Pay' for Child Care Benefit, Child Care Rebate and the Family Tax Benefit on the national level and the 'No Jab, No Play' for enrolment in childcare or kindergarten in Victoria.