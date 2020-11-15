« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

If lockdowns work, how the fuck did Peter Sutcliffe get it? He's not been out for nearly 40 years.

(tongue in cheek)
Quote from: Guz-kop on November 15, 2020, 08:53:47 AM
There are cultural differences in Asian countries for sure. In the west we are more entitled and the number of people who attacked the idea of forgoing a holiday this summer suggests that. There are less cultural differences between us and Australia though. Victoria has had to deal with its fair share of cranks with lockdown protests and a lot of concern from some right wing individuals about bombing the economy. But the ministers have been proved right so far. Population density etc keeps coming up but the trajectory of Europe and Victoria since the end of July can't be ignored. Melbourne is a big city with all the challenges of suppression in a bit city. Difference is the behaviour of their ministers.

Exactly this.

The premier of Victoria basically told everyone from Murdoch and the Prime minister down to shut the fuck up, followed the science (which is clear) and locked us down for 6 weeks.

It looks like he and victorians achieved complete elimination after 18 days without a case.

This idea that has popped up in Murdoch press that Australia abandoned their citizens overseas is complete bullshit. There was 5 months of government paid quarantine in 5 star hotels, during which it was repeatedly said to Australians overseas to come home now.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:44:55 AM
I do hope we go with the mandatory vaccination idea. Of course it will never happen, but i wish it does.

Get schools, daycare centres/schools, sporting associations, companies, border force (immigration) to make it mandatory to have it before people can participate or travel internationally unless they have medical exemptions.

We have a 'No Jab, No Pay' for Child Care Benefit, Child Care Rebate and the Family Tax Benefit on the national level and the 'No Jab, No Play' for enrolment in childcare or kindergarten in Victoria.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:10:20 AM
Get schools, daycare centres/schools, sporting associations, companies, border force (immigration) to make it mandatory to have it before people can participate or travel internationally unless they have medical exemptions.

We have a 'No Jab, No Pay' for Child Care Benefit, Child Care Rebate and the Family Tax Benefit on the national level and the 'No Jab, No Play' for enrolment in childcare or kindergarten in Victoria.
This is lunacy.

To have mandatory paracetamol would be bad enough but at least its known what the side effects of that are.

Shouldn't it be mandatory to have a negative test or at least positive for antibodies? This thing mutates. You're going at it like it's a headache; a known quantity. It isn't and mandating any "invasive" action is wrong while so little is known about both virus and vaccine.

