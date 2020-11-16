« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41320 on: Yesterday at 05:53:12 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:04:28 PM
I image it's because normal people cannot do that if they aren't showing symptoms, and he wants to use it as an opportunity that if the leader (**ahem**) of the country needs to isolate because track and trace tells them to then we all should too.

It's actually not a bad idea and hopefully it works for a few of the idiots out there who wouldn't have isolated otherwise.
Fair point but I doubt he's clever enough to consider doing that on his own, it wouldn't surprise me if it was one big publicity stunt though to attempt to prove that Harding's T,T & T app is working and working well.  The video of him being his usual bumbling buffoon act when we have hit 50,000 deaths in the UK really sums him up!

Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:43:08 PM
Be more benefit to everyone if that clown self isolates permanently.
:lmao
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41321 on: Yesterday at 05:54:17 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:43:23 PM
Does anyone know of any of the vaccines contain MRC-5?

I know some religious groups are refusing vaccinations based on using cells from aborted fetuses?
Doubt it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41322 on: Yesterday at 06:20:59 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:01:50 PM
Why is Johnson having to isolate for 10 days?

Why can't he just get tested to see if he has the virus now?

Looks like he has opted to go into hiding, more bullshit I suspect

Im sure he will be tested but its still too early going by most recommendations. They would suggest testing at least 5 days after exposure so would be tomorrow at the earliest.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41323 on: Yesterday at 06:27:52 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:43:23 PM
Does anyone know of any of the vaccines contain MRC-5?

I know some religious groups are refusing vaccinations based on using cells from aborted fetuses?

None that I know of. They dont contain any cells at all.

There are a couple of vaccines that are produced in cell lines such as MRC-5 but the vaccine is purified from these cells, they are the factory making the vaccine essentially but arent in the final product.

None of the covid vaccines are produced in these cell lines as far as Im aware.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41324 on: Yesterday at 06:40:38 PM »
UK numbers for today

21,363 cases
213 deaths




Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41325 on: Yesterday at 06:54:01 PM »
What's going on with the cases today, over 3k in Manchester?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41326 on: Yesterday at 06:56:42 PM »
yeah seems a lot weird. York went from around 50-70 a day to 700
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41327 on: Yesterday at 06:56:50 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 06:54:01 PM
What's going on with the cases today, over 3k in Manchester?


They recently had one of those fucking stupid anti lockdown rallies.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41328 on: Yesterday at 06:57:36 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 06:56:42 PM
yeah seems a lot weird. York went from around 50-70 a day to 700

Hull,Sunny Scunny and Grimsby are shooting up as well
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41329 on: Yesterday at 07:02:59 PM »
Cases are allocated to the person's area of residence. From 16 November 2020, PHE has updated the way it records the location of people who test positive or negative for COVID-19. It now prioritises addresses given at the point of testing over the details registered on a patients NHS Summary Care Record. This better reflects the distribution of cases and testing. However, it may give rise to differences in previously reported numbers of cases and rates in some areas. The change has been retrospectively applied to tests carried out from 1 September 2020, and data in the dashboard was updated to reflect this change on 16 November 2020. Due to reallocation of cases in this way, the number of cases reported by local authority may be artificially high or low on 16 November 2020.

So local data can go right back to Sep 1st
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41330 on: Yesterday at 07:49:04 PM »
Sweden imposing restrictions on gatherings, advising people to avoid certain places (i.e gyms)
https://www.thelocal.se/20201116/breaking-sweden-introduces-limit-of-eight-coronavirus
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41331 on: Yesterday at 07:52:02 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:56:50 PM

They recently had one of those fucking stupid anti lockdown rallies.

Is there any proof of a correlation ?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41332 on: Yesterday at 07:54:44 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 07:52:02 PM
Is there any proof of a correlation ?

Is there any proof of larger non-socially distanced, non-mask wearing gatherings will help spread the virus?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41333 on: Yesterday at 08:07:13 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 06:40:38 PM
...
Thanks for the regular updates.  I always have a quick peek in here for them!   :thumbup

It's always been assumed that the government will relax the rules over Christmas as it's the kind of gesture politics they love.  It's hard to see the cases falling fast or far enough in the next 5-6 weeks for that to be possible.  I know we're only 11 days in but looking at your charts the measures don't seem to have even stopped the increases in weekly cases yet, let alone started to reduce them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41334 on: Yesterday at 08:11:38 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 07:52:02 PM
Is there any proof of a correlation ?


No idea,it just popped into my mind when I read your post,doubt it helped any.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41335 on: Yesterday at 08:11:48 PM »
Quote from: Craig on Yesterday at 07:54:44 PM
Is there any proof of larger non-socially distanced, non-mask wearing gatherings will help spread the virus?
Yep. Schools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41336 on: Yesterday at 08:23:52 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:38:05 PM
That's the chance of them both working for you.

There are four parts to the calculation.

1) Chance of Vac.A taking = 0.95
2) Chance of Vac.B taking = 0.9
3) Chance of both taking = 0.95 x 0.9 = 0.855 (85.5%)
4) Chance of both failing = 0.05 x 0.1 = 0.005 (0.5%)

For the purposes of this calculation, we are only interested in part 4.

Nicely explained!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41337 on: Yesterday at 08:31:23 PM »
Quote from: Babel Time on Yesterday at 05:03:32 PM
That's assuming they are independent. Given they are both mRNA based, I would image that to be unlikely.

Anywho, what's even more unlikely is people being administered both vaccines, given the high demand for them in 20/21.

Let's hope the AstraZanenca one comes through with some decent results too and all three get approved.

I read something from the German doctor who created the Pfizer vaccine that for now no one should be mixing vaccines because it will make it harder to spot any issues, but further down the track if they are having issues with immunity declining rapidly they might have to look at combining vaccines together or changing the vaccine around on people who cant maintain immunity with a particular vaccine.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41338 on: Yesterday at 08:42:01 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:11:38 PM

No idea,it just popped into my mind when I read your post,doubt it helped any.

So Carl Sagan can still sleep at night then ?

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:54:44 PM
Is there any proof of larger non-socially distanced, non-mask wearing gatherings will help spread the virus?

I don't know mate.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41339 on: Yesterday at 08:54:13 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 07:02:59 PM
Cases are allocated to the person's area of residence. From 16 November 2020, PHE has updated the way it records the location of people who test positive or negative for COVID-19. It now prioritises addresses given at the point of testing over the details registered on a patients NHS Summary Care Record. This better reflects the distribution of cases and testing. However, it may give rise to differences in previously reported numbers of cases and rates in some areas. The change has been retrospectively applied to tests carried out from 1 September 2020, and data in the dashboard was updated to reflect this change on 16 November 2020. Due to reallocation of cases in this way, the number of cases reported by local authority may be artificially high or low on 16 November 2020.

So local data can go right back to Sep 1st

So basically they are just changing the addresses retrospectively of where people were based at University over their homr GP address. I guess it makes sense and is a data anomoly although it's really going to screw the rates up for the next couple of weeks.

Interestingly I am from York, but it seems the virus has got out of control in North Yorkshire. It's a fully Tory area apart from York Central so I can't see them pushing for higher restrictions.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41340 on: Yesterday at 09:00:03 PM »
Quote from: McrRed on Yesterday at 08:11:48 PM
Yep. Schools
Although, when you consider how many people from so many homes mix, cases in the 11-18 age groups dont really show the large increase that you might expect compared to other age groups.

I suspect this is because schools are the only places that track and trace actually works and is enforced
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41341 on: Yesterday at 09:00:26 PM »
Dont you have to put your home address in when applying for a test? As otherwise it wont find test centres near you.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41342 on: Yesterday at 09:01:29 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:00:03 PM
Although, when you consider how many people from so many homes mix, cases in the 11-18 age groups dont really show the large increase that you might expect compared to other age groups.

I suspect this is because schools are the only places that track and trace actually works and is enforced

Probably also because a lot of kids are often asymptomatic so not tested positive too often to reflect this in the data.

One of the main reasons the Uni data bumped the numbers is because Unis tested whole accom buildings which gave asymptomatic people positive results.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41343 on: Yesterday at 09:02:41 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:01:29 PM
Probably also because a lot of kids are often asymptomatic so not tested positive too often to reflect this in the data.
No, because the ONS numbers show the same trend and are randomly selected, picking up assymptomatic cases
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41344 on: Yesterday at 09:04:33 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:02:41 PM
No, because the ONS numbers show the same trend and are randomly selected, picking up assymptomatic cases

Inc kids?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41345 on: Yesterday at 09:13:13 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:04:33 PM
Inc kids?
Yep..

Our year 11 cases came from it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41346 on: Yesterday at 09:26:04 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 06:54:01 PM
What's going on with the cases today, over 3k in Manchester?

Could you link where you've seen it or say where you saw/heard it? Cases in Greater Manchester are coming down generally, although still high, but deaths are continuing to rise (3247 since start of this now) as we see that lag between people catching it and then ending up in hospital and passing away.

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/coronavirus-death-toll-manchester-risen-19289541


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41347 on: Yesterday at 09:28:51 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:07:13 PM
Thanks for the regular updates.  I always have a quick peek in here for them!   :thumbup

It's always been assumed that the government will relax the rules over Christmas as it's the kind of gesture politics they love.  It's hard to see the cases falling fast or far enough in the next 5-6 weeks for that to be possible.  I know we're only 11 days in but looking at your charts the measures don't seem to have even stopped the increases in weekly cases yet, let alone started to reduce them.

You are very welcome!

On lockdown measures, I think we will be able to see this week how big an impact it is having, if I was being really optimistic I could maybe seem some signs in the lag period that we MIGHT be seeing some weaker numbers ahead but really far too early to say.

Unfortunately from data I saw for London at least, people actually seemed to take the impending lockdown as a sign to go out and about more before it kicked in, which might be some of what has driven the disappointing case numbers over the last week or so, certainly recent London numbers have been poor.

Even if cases do fall back a fair bit, its going to be a tough sell politically to back down from restrictions too much as we are still likely to have high death rates by the end of lockdown just based on where we are now.

Presumably we will be going into some kind of enhanced local tier system at the back end of this, will keep the Tory MPs in the shires happy if nothing else
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41348 on: Yesterday at 09:29:09 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:26:04 PM
Could you link where you've seen it or say where you saw/heard it? Cases in Greater Manchester are coming down generally, although still high, but deaths are continuing to rise (3247 since start of this now) as we see that lag between people catching it and then ending up in hospital and passing away.

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/coronavirus-death-toll-manchester-risen-19289541




It was on .gov website

https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/cases?areaType=ltla&areaName=Manchester

Its strange as it show no cases in Stockport where as usually its over 100 daily.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41349 on: Yesterday at 09:40:08 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:00:26 PM
Dont you have to put your home address in when applying for a test?


And this is why I love gypsies .




Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41350 on: Yesterday at 09:44:08 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 09:29:09 PM
It was on .gov website

https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/cases?areaType=ltla&areaName=Manchester

Its strange as it show no cases in Stockport where as usually its over 100 daily.

Thank you. Yeah, that's weird as you say. By specimen date seems to fit what's being reported so perhaps a lot of tests coming back very late?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41351 on: Yesterday at 09:49:22 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 09:29:09 PM
It was on .gov website

https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/cases?areaType=ltla&areaName=Manchester

Its strange as it show no cases in Stockport where as usually its over 100 daily.
23 cases in edgeley alone. Each of the neighbourhood areas for Stockport are showing low double figures. Last seven days cumulative.

Of course apples and oranges but ...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41352 on: Yesterday at 10:20:49 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:49:04 PM
Sweden imposing restrictions on gatherings, advising people to avoid certain places (i.e gyms)
https://www.thelocal.se/20201116/breaking-sweden-introduces-limit-of-eight-coronavirus
but but but Sweden.....
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41353 on: Yesterday at 10:47:34 PM »
Were getting to the point where it might be that lockdown isnt working because people just arent adhering to it enough...

Give it until Wednesday.  If theres no change then.... weve got a real problem
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41354 on: Yesterday at 11:10:13 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:47:34 PM
Were getting to the point where it might be that lockdown isnt working because people just arent adhering to it enough...

Give it until Wednesday.  If theres no change then.... weve got a real problem

Were seeing the impacts of the final week before lockdown right now. Tier 3 areas at the time are reducing, Liverpool as the first area to go into tier 3 the quickest of all. Patience is sadly needed to assess how effective changes are.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41355 on: Yesterday at 11:19:29 PM »
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 11:10:13 PM
Were seeing the impacts of the final week before lockdown right now. Tier 3 areas at the time are reducing, Liverpool as the first area to go into tier 3 the quickest of all. Patience is sadly needed to assess how effective changes are.
Liverpool was reducing before tier 3 though (if you factor in the lag in cases).

We certainly need to see some effect in the next 2 or 3 days though..
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41356 on: Today at 01:44:55 AM »
I do hope we go with the mandatory vaccination idea. Of course it will never happen, but i wish it does.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41357 on: Today at 03:44:23 AM »
Quote from: Babel Time on Yesterday at 05:03:32 PM
That's assuming they are independent. Given they are both mRNA based, I would image that to be unlikely.


While unlikely, it is still far more likely than the one they were replying to that suggested that taking both would result in a lower chance than either of them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41358 on: Today at 04:48:27 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:31:23 PM
I read something from the German doctor who created the Pfizer vaccine that for now no one should be mixing vaccines because it will make it harder to spot any issues, but further down the track if they are having issues with immunity declining rapidly they might have to look at combining vaccines together or changing the vaccine around on people who cant maintain immunity with a particular vaccine.
Makes sense. I can see the potential benefit of that. If we have two vaccines, but each with only 50% chance of working, combining them (assuming no interactions) potentially raises the total effectiveness to 75%. I can also see the potential downsides of combing vaccines now when trying to determine which vaccine causes particular side effects, etc.
