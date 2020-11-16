Thanks for the regular updates. I always have a quick peek in here for them!



It's always been assumed that the government will relax the rules over Christmas as it's the kind of gesture politics they love. It's hard to see the cases falling fast or far enough in the next 5-6 weeks for that to be possible. I know we're only 11 days in but looking at your charts the measures don't seem to have even stopped the increases in weekly cases yet, let alone started to reduce them.



You are very welcome!On lockdown measures, I think we will be able to see this week how big an impact it is having, if I was being really optimistic I could maybe seem some signs in the lag period that we MIGHT be seeing some weaker numbers ahead but really far too early to say.Unfortunately from data I saw for London at least, people actually seemed to take the impending lockdown as a sign to go out and about more before it kicked in, which might be some of what has driven the disappointing case numbers over the last week or so, certainly recent London numbers have been poor.Even if cases do fall back a fair bit, its going to be a tough sell politically to back down from restrictions too much as we are still likely to have high death rates by the end of lockdown just based on where we are now.Presumably we will be going into some kind of enhanced local tier system at the back end of this, will keep the Tory MPs in the shires happy if nothing else