Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41160 on: Yesterday at 11:19:47 AM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:16:14 AM
Senior Northern Tory, Sir Graham Brady was on the news up here with a pained voice saying we cant lock down again. When pressed by the presenter as to whether he was advocating a free for all, he waffled on about people using their common sense, but was adamant we cant lock down again.
Use their common sense?

This laissez faire attitude to public health ....would cause 100,000 deaths this winter
Offline stoa

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41161 on: Yesterday at 11:21:41 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on November 13, 2020, 01:08:14 PM
The key question is what temperature does Bill Gates microchip within the vaccine need to be stored at?

Temperature doesn't matter, as long as the place where it's stored has Windows... ;)
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41162 on: Yesterday at 11:24:46 AM »
I'll be amazed if 'lockdown III' isn't in effect by the middle of January, it's just the way things are going to be until the vaccination program takes effect.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41163 on: Yesterday at 11:26:46 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 11:24:46 AM
I'll be amazed if 'lockdown III' isn't in effect by the middle of January, it's just the way things are going to be until the vaccination program takes effect.
The better question (maybe) is, why wouldnt there be a third lockdown?.

Because, we know that what we had before lets cases increase.  And when youve got cases as high as we have, they increase very quickly.

So, common sense.... it doesnt work. 
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41164 on: Yesterday at 11:30:48 AM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:16:14 AM
Senior Northern Tory, Sir Graham Brady was on the news up here with a pained voice saying we cant lock down again. When pressed by the presenter as to whether he was advocating a free for all, he waffled on about people using their common sense, but was adamant we cant lock down again.

One of the great myths of modern Britain.

By late January we'll be back to where we are now, at best.
Online Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41165 on: Yesterday at 11:42:52 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:26:46 AM
The better question (maybe) is, why wouldnt there be a third lockdown?.

Because, we know that what we had before lets cases increase.  And when youve got cases as high as we have, they increase very quickly.

So, common sense.... it doesnt work. 

Yes the numbers are just too high. Current measures will bring it down a bit, we're seeing it in some places but community numbers still high. London for example is creeping slowly, even if doesn't produce number of cases projected by early December (no doubt the cranks will be all over that) the number will still be too high to allow opening up too much without risking a massive surge

I think a few short sharp lockdown between October and March was inevitable but as usual we acted too late. We're pretty fucked in all aspects I think for the next 4 months at least
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41166 on: Yesterday at 11:53:36 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:30:48 AM
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:16:14 AM
Senior Northern Tory, Sir Graham Brady was on the news up here with a pained voice saying we cant lock down again. When pressed by the presenter as to whether he was advocating a free for all, he waffled on about people using their common sense, but was adamant we cant lock down again.
One of the great myths of modern Britain.
Along with 'British ingenuity' and 'Dunkirk spirit'. Let's revisit this mid-January and see.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41167 on: Yesterday at 12:21:44 PM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 11:42:52 AM
Yes the numbers are just too high. Current measures will bring it down a bit, we're seeing it in some places but community numbers still high. London for example is creeping slowly, even if doesn't produce number of cases projected by early December (no doubt the cranks will be all over that) the number will still be too high to allow opening up too much without risking a massive surge

I think a few short sharp lockdown between October and March was inevitable but as usual we acted too late. We're pretty fucked in all aspects I think for the next 4 months at least
Two weeks at the start of October.  Move half term.

Two weeks in January.  Two weeks over February half term. 

Make is hard, make it sharp but make it shorter.

Whats so galling is that we havent necessarily acted against the science, just way too slow time after  time.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41168 on: Yesterday at 12:34:36 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:53:36 AM
One of the great myths of modern Britain.

Along with 'British ingenuity' and 'Dunkirk spirit'. Let's revisit this mid-January and see.

There have been a number of examples of British ingenuity such as computers and jet technology but we haven't the industrial capacity, management or skills to develop the original ideas.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41169 on: Yesterday at 12:37:41 PM »
Has this been posted?

Covid: Children more likely to be infected in second wave
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54937486

Who saw that coming....  ::)
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41170 on: Yesterday at 12:48:46 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 12:34:36 PM
There have been a number of examples of British ingenuity such as computers and jet technology but we haven't the industrial capacity, management or skills to develop the original ideas.
Absolutely. It is more the UK's inability to follow through and capitalize on such discoveries, developments and ingenuity. And without that, it means very little to UK PLC (as Thatcher used call it).
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41171 on: Yesterday at 12:57:36 PM »
Even assuming national lockdown does work reasonably well in reducing cases, due to the lag we are still going to be looking at pretty horrible numbers of daily deaths when we reach 2nd December, might make it tough politically to relax things too much then.

A complete guess but wouldn't be shocked to see some regions coming out of lockdowin in a higher restriction tier than they went in.

Assuming we are looking at some release of restrictions over Christmas, I could certainly see the case for a short sharp national lockdown just after that and then trying to manage with regional restrictions from there (but these would have to be more aggressively applied than what we had in the autumn)
Offline 12C

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41172 on: Yesterday at 01:00:27 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:53:36 AM
One of the great myths of modern Britain.

Along with 'British ingenuity' and 'Dunkirk spirit'. Let's revisit this mid-January and see.
Thats the thing.
He was droning on about how lockdowns dont work. He never put forward a single idea just local businesses yadayada. We know local businesses are suffering but the old gobshite never mentioned people dying as the reason for lockdown, just pushing a laissez faire policy as a disguise for herd immunity.
Offline OOS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41173 on: Yesterday at 01:11:21 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on November 13, 2020, 08:34:56 PM
All the conspiracy theorists I know who believe covid is fake and that this is the government trying to control us are also the ones who smoke the most weed. Just a little observation I've made.

HAHA, now you've said that, that does ring bells with the people I know.  ;D
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41174 on: Yesterday at 01:58:08 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:16:14 AM
Senior Northern Tory, Sir Graham Brady was on the news up here with a pained voice saying we cant lock down again. When pressed by the presenter as to whether he was advocating a free for all, he waffled on about people using their common sense, but was adamant we cant lock down again.
He completely ignores the fact that if, after this lockdown and over Christmas, the numbers in hospitals continues to increase as seems likely - our NHS staff will be overwhelmed again. We're already at two-thirds of the numbers in hospital as the first wave.........and this discounts the pressures that will come on bed availability that normally occur in winter. The man's a joke and if he had any common sense himself he'd realise that.........but, I suspect he does - it's just that he doesn't fucking care.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41175 on: Yesterday at 02:00:54 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 01:58:08 PM
He completely ignores the fact that if, after this lockdown and over Christmas, the numbers in hospitals continues to increase as seems likely - our NHS staff will be overwhelmed again. We're already at two-thirds of the numbers in hospital as the first wave.........and this discounts the pressures that will come on bed availability that normally occur in winter. The man's a joke and if he had any common sense himself he'd realise that.........but, I suspect he does - it's just that he doesn't fucking care.

Do you remember early on all the self conratulations that went on when they'd announced they'd agreed a deal with private hospitals?

Well I'm sure Brady and his ilk have their beds waiting for them.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41176 on: Yesterday at 02:48:37 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 02:00:54 PM
Do you remember early on all the self conratulations that went on when they'd announced they'd agreed a deal with private hospitals?

Well I'm sure Brady and his ilk have their beds waiting for them.
Yeah, I'm sure you're right. It just makes my blood boil when I hear pricks like him come out with shit, when people are suffering with this pandemic and 70,000 have lost their lives. I just hope the people that voted for them remember all this shit in a few years and exactly how heartless and callous the Tories are.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41177 on: Yesterday at 02:50:07 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 02:48:37 PM
Yeah, I'm sure you're right. It just makes my blood boil when I hear pricks like him come out with shit, when people are suffering with this pandemic and 70,000 have lost their lives. I just hope the people that voted for them remember all this shit in a few years and exactly how heartless and callous the Tories are.

Brady's in a safe Tory seat full of smug self righteous twats so he'll be with us for a while, unfortunately.
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41178 on: Yesterday at 04:17:01 PM »
UK numbers updated for today

Cases 26,860
Deaths 462

Cases by sample date



Deaths by day

Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41179 on: Yesterday at 08:48:06 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 02:50:07 PM
Brady's in a safe Tory seat full of smug self righteous twats so he'll be with us for a while, unfortunately.
Yeah, well you're right and perhaps he'll be alright.......but, I meant generally, after all they're all the same.
Offline harleydanger

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41180 on: Yesterday at 09:29:34 PM »
Whats happening now in Europe and North America is a complete illustration of neoliberalism. In countries that put people over economy - Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea et al, they went hard and fast and quashed the thing to a manageable level and are now opening up and able to control outbreaks through aggressive contact tracing.

Europe and the Americas are now looking at swamped healthcare systems that wont be able to suppress the death rate like they have been and were still at least 8-12 months away from a vaccine having any meaningful impact. Australia and New Zealand received intelligence cables in January about this thing and its danger, which means the UK and US did as well. The governments did nothing.

Its almost treasonous. Being an island, the UK was well placed to control this, full lockdown 6 weeks in March (3 virus life cycles) and the country would be in footy grounds and pubs and markets, with a recovering economy while the rest of the world burned.

Like Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea et are now.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41181 on: Yesterday at 10:23:57 PM »
Had my first shot of a vaccine trial yesterday (50/50 chance it may have been a placebo). Was a pretty simple process once you're off the waitlist. Only painful thing really was the blood sample.

Would encourage others who aren't fearful of it to get involved if you can. Happy to answer any questions.
Online LiamG

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41182 on: Yesterday at 10:53:42 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:47:05 AM
Yep...

This wont be the last lockdown...

If only they did the first one properly ey? We are essentially a big island, soon as the news about covid came about we should of stopped all flights etc coming in and out or at the very least tested people
On the way in but of course this incompetent government left it too late to take action
Online LiamG

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41183 on: Yesterday at 10:57:12 PM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 09:29:34 PM
Whats happening now in Europe and North America is a complete illustration of neoliberalism. In countries that put people over economy - Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea et al, they went hard and fast and quashed the thing to a manageable level and are now opening up and able to control outbreaks through aggressive contact tracing.

Europe and the Americas are now looking at swamped healthcare systems that wont be able to suppress the death rate like they have been and were still at least 8-12 months away from a vaccine having any meaningful impact. Australia and New Zealand received intelligence cables in January about this thing and its danger, which means the UK and US did as well. The governments did nothing.

Its almost treasonous. Being an island, the UK was well placed to control this, full lockdown 6 weeks in March (3 virus life cycles) and the country would be in footy grounds and pubs and markets, with a recovering economy while the rest of the world burned.

Like Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea et are now.
Oops hadnt seen this post

Basically in a nutshell what I repeated
Online Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41184 on: Yesterday at 11:06:14 PM »
I don't know about closing all our borders. It's not easy BUT if you keep them open need to throw everything possible at testing and tracing. People were coming back from Italy etc even as those countries locked down and once they'd stepped off the plane we had NO idea about their status, their contacts etc. We had no control over the situation whatsoever and as said in the post above its not like it was a surprise. We just didn't take the threat seriously enough and we have driven our country to its knees as a result

To some degree in the summer we did have some semblance of control over the situation but shamefully let it go about 2 months ago
Online BarryCrocker

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41185 on: Yesterday at 11:19:56 PM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 11:06:14 PM
I don't know about closing all our borders. It's not easy BUT if you keep them open need to throw everything possible at testing and tracing. People were coming back from Italy etc even as those countries locked down and once they'd stepped off the plane we had NO idea about their status, their contacts etc. We had no control over the situation whatsoever and as said in the post above its not like it was a surprise. We just didn't take the threat seriously enough and we have driven our country to its knees as a result

To some degree in the summer we did have some semblance of control over the situation but shamefully let it go about 2 months ago

Allowing people to travel for recreation was a major weakness in the UK policy to get on top of this. Also putting in a process where travellers 'self-isolate' with little to no policing meant people just went back to their normal life when they returned.

Adding to that was the bullshit £60 fines that were implemented for 'flouting' restrictions. In Australia it was a $1000 fine for breaking the law.
Offline moondog

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41186 on: Today at 12:09:01 AM »
People coming off planes into the UK even today are not being tested nor isolated - just asked to remain at home for two week's If they kindly would.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41187 on: Today at 12:35:17 AM »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 12:09:01 AM
People coming off planes into the UK even today are not being tested nor isolated - just asked to remain at home for two week's If they kindly would.

Depending where theyre from. Some can just go about things as normal.
Offline buttersstotch

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41188 on: Today at 01:02:51 AM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 09:29:34 PM
Whats happening now in Europe and North America is a complete illustration of neoliberalism. In countries that put people over economy - Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea et al, they went hard and fast and quashed the thing to a manageable level and are now opening up and able to control outbreaks through aggressive contact tracing.

Europe and the Americas are now looking at swamped healthcare systems that wont be able to suppress the death rate like they have been and were still at least 8-12 months away from a vaccine having any meaningful impact. Australia and New Zealand received intelligence cables in January about this thing and its danger, which means the UK and US did as well. The governments did nothing.

Its almost treasonous. Being an island, the UK was well placed to control this, full lockdown 6 weeks in March (3 virus life cycles) and the country would be in footy grounds and pubs and markets, with a recovering economy while the rest of the world burned.

Like Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea et are now.

That is a way too simplistic way to look at it. Australia is absolutely massive and New Zealand has a smaller population than London. There is no doubt they handled the pandemic better because they prepared, because they had to be from SARS and the closer proximity to Asia. People surveillance is much more common in Asia too much makes the track and trace so much more effective.

Not only that, in Australia and New Zealand anyone who was abroad at the time was literally abandoned. Even now it is impossible to get back in to the country unless you pay the quarantine fee. Can you imagine the uproar if we tried something similar.

There is no doubt the UK (England especially) handled the pandemic badly along with the majority of the world. Let's just hope when the next pandemic rolls around we will be far better equipped as we have the infastructure and experience in place.
Offline stoa

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41189 on: Today at 01:13:42 AM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 09:29:34 PM
Whats happening now in Europe and North America is a complete illustration of neoliberalism. In countries that put people over economy - Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea et al, they went hard and fast and quashed the thing to a manageable level and are now opening up and able to control outbreaks through aggressive contact tracing.

Europe and the Americas are now looking at swamped healthcare systems that wont be able to suppress the death rate like they have been and were still at least 8-12 months away from a vaccine having any meaningful impact. Australia and New Zealand received intelligence cables in January about this thing and its danger, which means the UK and US did as well. The governments did nothing.

Its almost treasonous. Being an island, the UK was well placed to control this, full lockdown 6 weeks in March (3 virus life cycles) and the country would be in footy grounds and pubs and markets, with a recovering economy while the rest of the world burned.

Like Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea et are now.

I'm sorry, but that's way too simplistic an explanation for a complex situation. It might be true, that in some places there was put a bigger focus on keeping the economy going, but there are also many other factors that play a part like what I would call the mentality of the people or the exact location. People in some Asian countries seem to be more disciplined and also distanced than people in Europe for example. Look at mask-wearing. People from Asia were used to it even before this pandemic. Or look at how South Korea was going about using data to track and trace. You couldn't do that in Europe. Not when people aren't even prepared to download an app that is completely safe to use even according to privacy advocates. Same goes for location. Yes, Australia and New Zealand are islands just like the UK. However, they are more "isolated" than the UK and for them it's much easier to keep people out.

That said, I'm not denying that mistakes have been made in Europe. In some countries they were bigger, in some they were not so big. However, (and I can only talk about my personal experience where I live which is Austria) people need to take a long hard look at themselves and how they've behaved since the first lockdown, because the outcome of this depends on how every individual behaves. And the current outbreak is very much down to too many people being idiots and thinking this was all over when infection numbers were dropping...

dit: Or basically what buttersstotch said... ;)
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41190 on: Today at 01:19:09 AM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:23:57 PM
Had my first shot of a vaccine trial yesterday (50/50 chance it may have been a placebo). Was a pretty simple process once you're off the waitlist. Only painful thing really was the blood sample.

Would encourage others who aren't fearful of it to get involved if you can. Happy to answer any questions.

Interesting, and well done for volunteering.

Do you know which vaccine trial it was? Have they told you if they will confirm at some point which shot you did get? Would you give us an update on how you're feeling in a week or so and any side effects you think you've experienced. Would be interesting to see what you've thought you've experienced yourself before you're actually told which arm of the trial you are in.

Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41191 on: Today at 01:31:37 AM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:17:01 PM
UK numbers updated for today

Cases 26,860
Deaths 462

Cases by sample date



Deaths by day



With hospital admissions rising again slightly over the last couple of days I think it looks like we might hit the 400 daily rolling average death mark at least before it begins to decline. Really hoping hospital admissions begin to fall this week. We really do need to see that declining this week.
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41192 on: Today at 01:46:27 AM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:23:57 PM
Had my first shot of a vaccine trial yesterday (50/50 chance it may have been a placebo). Was a pretty simple process once you're off the waitlist. Only painful thing really was the blood sample.

Would encourage others who aren't fearful of it to get involved if you can. Happy to answer any questions.

Well done on going for this, I applied for the Oxford trial originally and am currently on the (rather massive) list of volunteers for vaccine trials, but given so many are on the list I severely doubt I will ever be asked to do one.

Its going to get harder for companies to get volunteers for trials for vaccine candidates assuming mass vaccination rolls out next year.
Online Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41193 on: Today at 08:53:47 AM »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:13:42 AM
I'm sorry, but that's way too simplistic an explanation for a complex situation. It might be true, that in some places there was put a bigger focus on keeping the economy going, but there are also many other factors that play a part like what I would call the mentality of the people or the exact location. People in some Asian countries seem to be more disciplined and also distanced than people in Europe for example. Look at mask-wearing. People from Asia were used to it even before this pandemic. Or look at how South Korea was going about using data to track and trace. You couldn't do that in Europe. Not when people aren't even prepared to download an app that is completely safe to use even according to privacy advocates. Same goes for location. Yes, Australia and New Zealand are islands just like the UK. However, they are more "isolated" than the UK and for them it's much easier to keep people out.

That said, I'm not denying that mistakes have been made in Europe. In some countries they were bigger, in some they were not so big. However, (and I can only talk about my personal experience where I live which is Austria) people need to take a long hard look at themselves and how they've behaved since the first lockdown, because the outcome of this depends on how every individual behaves. And the current outbreak is very much down to too many people being idiots and thinking this was all over when infection numbers were dropping...

dit: Or basically what buttersstotch said... ;)

There are cultural differences in Asian countries for sure. In the west we are more entitled and the number of people who attacked the idea of forgoing a holiday this summer suggests that. There are less cultural differences between us and Australia though. Victoria has had to deal with its fair share of cranks with lockdown protests and a lot of concern from some right wing individuals about bombing the economy. But the ministers have been proved right so far. Population density etc keeps coming up but the trajectory of Europe and Victoria since the end of July can't be ignored. Melbourne is a big city with all the challenges of suppression in a bit city. Difference is the behaviour of their ministers.
Offline Rhi

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #41194 on: Today at 08:59:56 AM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:23:57 PM
Had my first shot of a vaccine trial yesterday (50/50 chance it may have been a placebo). Was a pretty simple process once you're off the waitlist. Only painful thing really was the blood sample.

Would encourage others who aren't fearful of it to get involved if you can. Happy to answer any questions.

Nice one. Well done! I have been pre-approved onto a trial (Novavax) but been waiting for a call for 2 weeks now and nothing. I think it must be a different trial, as the Novavax one they're doing one trial where they combine it with giving you the flu vaccine as well.
