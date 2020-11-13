Whats happening now in Europe and North America is a complete illustration of neoliberalism. In countries that put people over economy - Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea et al, they went hard and fast and quashed the thing to a manageable level and are now opening up and able to control outbreaks through aggressive contact tracing.
Europe and the Americas are now looking at swamped healthcare systems that wont be able to suppress the death rate like they have been and were still at least 8-12 months away from a vaccine having any meaningful impact. Australia and New Zealand received intelligence cables in January about this thing and its danger, which means the UK and US did as well. The governments did nothing.
Its almost treasonous. Being an island, the UK was well placed to control this, full lockdown 6 weeks in March (3 virus life cycles) and the country would be in footy grounds and pubs and markets, with a recovering economy while the rest of the world burned.
Like Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea et are now.