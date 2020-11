The better question (maybe) is, “why wouldn’t there be a third lockdown”?.



Because, we know that what we had before lets cases increase. And when you’ve got cases as high as we have, they increase very quickly.



So, common sense.... it doesn’t work.



Yes the numbers are just too high. Current measures will bring it down a bit, we're seeing it in some places but community numbers still high. London for example is creeping slowly, even if doesn't produce number of cases projected by early December (no doubt the cranks will be all over that) the number will still be too high to allow opening up too much without risking a massive surgeI think a few short sharp lockdown between October and March was inevitable but as usual we acted too late. We're pretty fucked in all aspects I think for the next 4 months at least