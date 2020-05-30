Section 61 I believe
Which was cancelled in 1216
Thank you for correcting that mate and confirming it no longer exists.
I'd read something about it from an article in Yorkshire Life yesterday.
Some dumb fuck hairdresser has been spouting it in refusal of paying fines she's been given for keeping her salon open during lockdown.
I posted in here back in spring that it's a pity the virus can't mutate to infect only the selfish dumb fucks and leave the world in a better place.
I haven't changed that view.