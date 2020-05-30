I know - it's like some have completely forgotten what happened in April/May and 'clapping our heroes' in the NHS



The difference between the first lockdown and this one feels massive. I do my mum's shopping for her due to her age and underlying conditions. In the first lockdown there were queues half a mile long to get into Asda. Now they just let everyone in and don't seem to care about the numbers inside. Only Sainsbury's in Crosby were keeping tabs on customer numbers in the store.It feels like attitudes are vastly different this time, despite the fact the numbers are looking grim once more. Apart from it being obvious that pubs and certain shops are shut, it pretty much feels like business as usual out there just now. I sort of feels like we are sleepwalking towards the edge of a cliff, yet no one is arsed anymore.