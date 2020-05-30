« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41120 on: Today at 04:07:00 PM
UK numbers updated for today

Cases 27,301
Deaths 376

Cases by sample date



Deaths by date

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41121 on: Today at 04:15:32 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 01:05:47 PM
Stopped looking at the news now as had too much of it. Is there a realistic end in sight to this now or is most of 2021 going to basically be watered down as well?

I imaging they'll vaccinate the very high risk groups within the first three months if the year. After that, we will all be told to get back to normal, because they'll tel us that the rest of the population shouldn't fare too badly even if they get ill. That will likely work throughout the summer, when rising temperatures, more outdoor activities, and people still careful from recent experience. Who knows what will happen next winter.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41122 on: Today at 04:17:02 PM
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:15:32 PM
I imaging they'll vaccinate the very high risk groups within the first three months if the year. After that, we will all be told to get back to normal, because they'll tel us that the rest of the population shouldn't fare too badly even if they get ill. That will likely work throughout the summer, when rising temperatures, more outdoor activities, and people still careful from recent experience. Who knows what will happen next winter.

In terms of timing, the early line being leaked this week seemed to be that it may be feasible to get the over 65s vaccinated by Easter.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41123 on: Today at 05:08:10 PM
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Yesterday at 09:05:59 PM
Everyone who's carrying on as usual without taking stock of the guidelines or the situation we're in needs to watch this. Harrowing stuff. :(

snip
I know - it's like some have completely forgotten what happened in April/May and 'clapping our heroes' in the NHS
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41124 on: Today at 05:13:33 PM
Jeez.....nearly 41,000 cases in Italy reported today !
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41125 on: Today at 05:40:02 PM
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:13:33 PM
Jeez.....nearly 41,000 cases in Italy reported today !

I'm not going to link to the Mail but they had some really grim footage from a hospital in Naples. If that is representative then it looks like the health system in areas of Southern Italy may have collapsed like it did in Lombardy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41126 on: Today at 07:00:25 PM
Thought this was interesting from everyone going to testing in Liverpool.

Quote
The latest numbers show that since Friday, 54,987 Liverpool residents have come forward for the asymptomatic testing at the new facilities.

An additional 9,291 people from neighbouring areas have also been tested using the new quickfire Lateral Flow tests in the city.

Of this combined 64,278 people - 373 positive cases were identified.

292 of these people were Liverpool residents, with the others from surrounding areas.

The 373 positive cases are of people who were not displaying symptoms for covid-19 so would have been unlikely to come forward for a test before the mass pilot.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/new-mass-testing-results-more-19279105

About 1 in 200 of those who turned up for a test even without symptoms?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41127 on: Today at 07:03:59 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:00:25 PM
Thought this was interesting from everyone going to testing in Liverpool.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/new-mass-testing-results-more-19279105

About 1 in 200 of those who turned up for a test even without symptoms?

What's the rate of false positives though? Probably more than 1 in 200.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41128 on: Today at 07:06:59 PM
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:08:10 PM
I know - it's like some have completely forgotten what happened in April/May and 'clapping our heroes' in the NHS

The difference between the first lockdown and this one feels massive. I do my mum's shopping for her due to her age and underlying conditions. In the first lockdown there were queues half a mile long to get into Asda. Now they just let everyone in and don't seem to care about the numbers inside. Only Sainsbury's in Crosby were keeping tabs on customer numbers in the store.

It feels like attitudes are vastly different this time, despite the fact the numbers are looking grim once more. Apart from it being obvious that pubs and certain shops are shut, it pretty much feels like business as usual out there just now. I sort of feels like we are sleepwalking towards the edge of a cliff, yet no one is arsed anymore.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41129 on: Today at 07:08:08 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:03:59 PM
What's the rate of false positives though? Probably more than 1 in 200.

Very few with that test? Believe it's more likely to return a false negative so numbers will be understated.

https://fullfact.org/health/lateral-flow-test/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41130 on: Today at 07:19:28 PM
I had a test in Garston on Wednesday but they said they couldn't read it so I should do the test again.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41131 on: Today at 07:19:53 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:03:59 PM
What's the rate of false positives though? Probably more than 1 in 200.

0.32%
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41132 on: Today at 07:20:35 PM
Oh my fucking good god I've a Covid denier in the house.  One of Paul's mates that we've not seen for months.

Mr fucking conspiracy theorist spouting fucking section 66 of the Magna Carta and blah blah blahing about his civil fucking liberties.

Fuck the fuck off!!!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41133 on: Today at 07:23:50 PM
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:20:35 PM
Oh my fucking good god I've a Covid denier in the house.  One of Paul's mates that we've not seen for months.

Mr fucking conspiracy theorist spouting fucking section 66 of the Magna Carta and blah blah blahing about his civil fucking liberties.

Fuck the fuck off!!!

Not to sound too much like I've been watching a John Carpenter film, but that's about the last type of person you'd want indoors with you.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41134 on: Today at 07:25:23 PM
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:20:35 PM
Oh my fucking good god I've a Covid denier in the house.  One of Paul's mates that we've not seen for months.

Mr fucking conspiracy theorist spouting fucking section 66 of the Magna Carta and blah blah blahing about his civil fucking liberties.

Fuck the fuck off!!!

A friend of my partner is one. They've known each other over 50 years and I thought she was really switched-on when I met her.

For some reason, she's gone full-on Trump supporter and conspiracy/hoax theorist regarding Covid. Honestly, it's bizarre. You think you know someone, then...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41135 on: Today at 07:26:04 PM
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 07:23:50 PM
Not to sound too much like I've been watching a John Carpenter film, but that's about the last type of person you'd want indoors with you.
He's gone now and I only heard his bullshit when I went in the kitchen for another glass of red.

I kept my distance and now I'll disinfect!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41136 on: Today at 07:30:04 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:25:23 PM
A friend of my partner is one. They've known each other over 50 years and I thought she was really switched-on when I met her.

For some reason, she's gone full-on Trump supporter and conspiracy/hoax theorist regarding Covid. Honestly, it's bizarre. You think you know someone, then...
It doesn't surprise me with Phil he's just a weirdo that believes in X Files, Xtra terrestrials and any other weird shit the dark net/space spouts.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41137 on: Today at 07:33:57 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:00:25 PM
Thought this was interesting from everyone going to testing in Liverpool.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/new-mass-testing-results-more-19279105

About 1 in 200 of those who turned up for a test even without symptoms?

Are there any figures of how many cases with symptoms were found at the other testing centres? Would be interesting to see the percentage of those without symptoms vs those with.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41138 on: Today at 07:37:09 PM
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:20:35 PM
Oh my fucking good god I've a Covid denier in the house.  One of Paul's mates that we've not seen for months.

Mr fucking conspiracy theorist spouting fucking section 66 of the Magna Carta and blah blah blahing about his civil fucking liberties.

Fuck the fuck off!!!

Just kick him out, he's not supposed to be visiting anyone during lockdown.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41139 on: Today at 08:03:24 PM
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:20:35 PM
Oh my fucking good god I've a Covid denier in the house.  One of Paul's mates that we've not seen for months.

Mr fucking conspiracy theorist spouting fucking section 66 of the Magna Carta and blah blah blahing about his civil fucking liberties.

Fuck the fuck off!!!
Section 61 I believe

Which was cancelled in 1216
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41140 on: Today at 08:05:15 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 08:03:24 PM
Section 61 I believe

Which was cancelled in 1216
You are King John of England, and I claim my £5.  :wave
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41141 on: Today at 08:05:43 PM
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:33:57 PM
Are there any figures of how many cases with symptoms were found at the other testing centres? Would be interesting to see the percentage of those without symptoms vs those with.

Only the 7 day rate per 100k population so far as I've seen. Anderson reckons it's at about 300 at the moment. Which would be roughly 1500 for the previous week for the city itself?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41142 on: Today at 08:11:16 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 08:03:24 PM
Section 61 I believe

Which was cancelled in 1216
Thank you for correcting that mate and confirming it no longer exists.

I'd read something about it from an article in Yorkshire Life yesterday.

Some dumb fuck hairdresser has been spouting it in refusal of paying fines she's been given for keeping her salon open during lockdown.

I posted in here back in spring that it's a pity the virus can't mutate to infect only the selfish dumb fucks and leave the world in a better place.

I haven't changed that view.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41143 on: Today at 08:28:33 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:07:00 PM
UK numbers updated for today

Deaths 376

Deaths by date


I don't know if this has been discussed here, but what those deaths (probably) obfuscate is that for same death rate now compared to the previous peak is that we are not considerably better at treating serious cases of COVID. So for a given death rate, we can expect to have considerably more people receiving hospital treatment. Is hospital capacity for treating COVID now considerably better than back in April?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41144 on: Today at 08:32:40 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:25:23 PM
A friend of my partner is one. They've known each other over 50 years and I thought she was really switched-on when I met her.

For some reason, she's gone full-on Trump supporter and conspiracy/hoax theorist regarding Covid. Honestly, it's bizarre. You think you know someone, then...


I work on a shift of roughly 30 people.  Three are conspiracy theorists who don't believe in covid. Not sure if thats indicative of the population in general but it gives an indication of how prevalent the conspiracy cult has become.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41145 on: Today at 08:34:56 PM
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 08:32:40 PM

I work on a shift of roughly 30 people.  Three are conspiracy theorists who don't believe in covid. Not sure if thats indicative of the population in general but it gives an indication of how prevalent the conspiracy cult has become.

All the conspiracy theorists I know who believe covid is fake and that this is the government trying to control us are also the ones who smoke the most weed. Just a little observation I've made.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41146 on: Today at 08:36:01 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:34:56 PM
All the conspiracy theorists I know who believe covid is fake and that this is the government trying to control us are also the ones who smoke the most weed. Just a little observation I've made.
Same, also the thickest c*nts you went to school with I bet?
