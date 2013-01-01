Haven't got the time to do the full post but here's where we're at healthcare-wise in comparison to the first wave.



14,921 patients in hospital as of now - highest since 24th April. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 19,849 patients in hospital. The lowest since the pandemic began was 733 patients.



1,765 admitted to hospital in last 24 hours - highest since 17th April. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 3,564 admitted in one day. The lowest since the pandemic began was 72 patients.



1,275 patients on ventilators - highest since 15th May. At the peak of the virus, the highest was 3,247 patients on ventilators. The lowest since the pandemic began was 60 patients.



And we're not even the thick of winter yet. Vaccines may be around the corner, but this is now. There are signs it isn't spreading as quickly as before, but that doesn't mean for much considering how high the cases remain (and today's figure...).



I think we'll edge upwards to a 'peak' in around 2-3 weeks, with a small plateau/dip for a few days before it starts peaking again as families start mixing.