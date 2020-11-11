We have five pubs/bars on our books, three of them aren't doing too bad, they're smaller with less overheads, just a couple of members of staff, all three freehold craft ale pubs, they only buy locally as and when stock is needed, none have got a cellar full of stock going to waste.



The other two, well one attempted reopening around the end of August, they lasted a couple of weeks before 'temporarily' shutting. The other stayed open but barely took anything. These two are located more centrally, footfall from the shopping centre and the numerous office blocks was their lifeline.



I think a lot of the smaller, independent bars may get through this, in my experience they seem more innovative. There are plenty of craft pubs near me delivering and have collection available. The bigger chains will close pubs up and down the country, these bigger chains are the main industry employer.



An absolutely terrible situation, my parents ran pubs when I was younger, it's an industry close to my heart, potentially 25-35% will close, that's my best guess.