COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:49:40 PM
I wasnt allowed to say anything until today, but it's now okay for me to share that I have volunteered for the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer.

The vaccine is the one that has been developed in Russia.
It is in 6 different stages and I received my first dose this morning 06:20 am, and I wanted to let you all know that it is safe snd Im ok, with иo side effectsu whatsoeveя, and that I feelshκι я чувю себя немного стрно и я думю, что вытл осные уши. чувству себя немго страо.
Comrades.

 :lmao :lmao
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 05:42:12 PM
The specifics of that 90% efficacy will be important, as in what does it mean exactly - it's a bit vague until we see the actual data. That's what the regulators will want to see, along with the safety data.

Indeed, and specifically are people just not getting sick once vaccinated or do they carry the virus (and shed it) but not actually develop severe symptoms. 

As another post said, you get different responses based on age and the majority of vaccination trials include young fit people as their test subjects - if we have a high response in young people but a limited one the scientific play would be to vaccinated younger people, however the Tories will be under political pressure to vaccinate the old first.

Secondly we're seeing from the AstraZeneca trial how they're using live virus doses (low, medium and high) and are running challenge trials on young and healthy people - ethnically speaking now that a vaccine has been produced they should be able to continue these trials to develop a vaccine which stops you from becoming sick at all versus just improving your response to illness.
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 05:36:13 PM
Bloody hell, another day of over 500 fatalities :(

Our population is less than a quarter of the USA but our death rate is roughly half what theirs typically is. :o
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:24:15 PM
Our population is less than a quarter of the USA but our death rate is roughly half what theirs typically is. :o

The US is supposed to be under-reporting by around 30%, however, looking at excess mortality data. 

https://voxeu.org/article/us-excess-mortality-rate-covid-19-substantially-worse-europe-s may be interesting on that.
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 07:27:52 PM
The US is supposed to be under-reporting by around 30%, however, looking at excess mortality data. 

https://voxeu.org/article/us-excess-mortality-rate-covid-19-substantially-worse-europe-s may be interesting on that.

Disturbing but doesn't surprise me. That said, the same could be said about the UK most likely.  It was something discussed in here during the first wave.
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 07:27:52 PM
The US is supposed to be under-reporting by around 30%, however, looking at excess mortality data. 

https://voxeu.org/article/us-excess-mortality-rate-covid-19-substantially-worse-europe-s may be interesting on that.

Estimates are that within a few weeks US is on course to have 2000+ deaths per day.

Professor of infectious diseases Trevor Bedford setting out why that's what he's looking towards happening: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1326404864843390976.html
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 07:27:52 PM
The US is supposed to be under-reporting by around 30%, however, looking at excess mortality data. 

https://voxeu.org/article/us-excess-mortality-rate-covid-19-substantially-worse-europe-s may be interesting on that.
Ah. You managed to include 'This' inside of your opening URL tag and it broke the link. For anyone who's interested, I've taken the liberty of correcting the typo for you:
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 07:27:52 PM
The US is supposed to be under-reporting by around 30%, however, looking at excess mortality data. 

This https://voxeu.org/article/us-excess-mortality-rate-covid-19-substantially-worse-europe-s may be interesting on that.
Has Amatts mother in law given her views on the latest vaccine news?  ::)

 ;D
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:24:15 PM
Our population is less than a quarter of the USA but our death rate is roughly half what theirs typically is. :o

I worry that the maths of how badly we are doing in this country gets lost in false comparisons with the US.
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 05:36:13 PM
Bloody hell, another day of over 500 fatalities :(

Get used to it. Aside from delayed reporting on Sunday/Monday, we will not be back below 300 per day for at least a month or two if not longer. Sadly this has now been normalised. The equivalent of a 777 crashing every day and basically no ones arsed.
Quote from: John Higgins on Yesterday at 10:39:20 PM
Get used to it. Aside from delayed reporting on Sunday/Monday, we will not be back below 300 per day for at least a month or two if not longer. Sadly this has now been normalised. The equivalent of a 777 crashing every day and basically no ones arsed.

And many of those deaths likely would've been prevented if the government had taken on board advice given to them a month ago
Quote from: djahern on November 10, 2020, 05:09:56 PM
Whats the lancet article?

I believe the results from the UK groups that tested numerous lateral flow tests will be published tonight/tomorrow.

A lot of confusion with tests in general are coming from confusing specificity and sensitivity. Sensitivity is a measure of how good the test is at picking up those are who positive - what proportion of those positive does it correctly identify as so. Specificity is a measure of how accurate the test is - what proportion of those negative does it correctly identify as so. Its specificity that is related to false positives.

Lateral flow tests are likely to have very high specificity (perhaps even 100%), but their sensitivity may be low - they may not correctly pick up all those who are positive. Theres a reason why those people who are symptomatic are still being directed to PCR swab test centres and not to go to these new test sites and that is likely why. Well have to wait until those results are published tonight/tomorrow to see what the real figures are for these tests - most likely many that they tested failed with regard to sensitivity (too low) but is sounds like they identified 4 or 5 that were acceptable for what they want to use them for.

Edit - just to add, its the result of this that is expected tomorrow:

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/assessment-and-procurement-of-coronavirus-covid-19-tests/protocol-for-evaluation-of-rapid-diagnostic-assays-for-specific-sars-cov-2-antigens-lateral-flow-devices


Results are now out, where they tested over 40 different lateral flow tests with 6 passing the validation thresholds.

The test in use in Liverpool is one from Innova, and it had a sensitivity of 76.8% and a specificity of 99.68% (giving a false positive rate of 0.32%).

Press release from PHE:
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/oxford-university-and-phe-confirm-high-sensitivity-of-lateral-flow-tests
Press release from oxford:
https://www.ox.ac.uk/news/2020-11-11-oxford-university-and-phe-confirm-high-sensitivity-lateral-flow-tests-following

The results in detail:
https://www.ox.ac.uk/sites/files/oxford/media_wysiwyg/UK%20evaluation_PHE%20Porton%20Down%20%20University%20of%20Oxford_final.pdf
Just been chatting to the guy that runs our local late night corner shop...really worrying. Takings down c70% day to day and the government have given them a tenth of what they got for the first lockdown. Landlord says no possibility of any relaxing of the rent. He's been there as long as I have (c.6 years) and runs a pretty tight ship on a busy London high street. I can't see how anybody running a similar business is going to be in any better position.

The vaccine news is really encouraging and cheered me up massively on Monday but I do worry that we on the verge of some really grim stuff happening economically.
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 11:54:37 PM
Just been chatting to the guy that runs our local late night corner shop...really worrying. Takings down c70% day to day and the government have given them a tenth of what they got for the first lockdown. Landlord says no possibility of any relaxing of the rent. He's been there as long as I have (c.6 years) and runs a pretty tight ship on a busy London high street. I can't see how anybody running a similar business is going to be in any better position.

The vaccine news is really encouraging and cheered me up massively on Monday but I do worry that we on the verge of some really grim stuff happening economically.

The two pubs I clean windows for are really worried that they wont survive a long lockdown.
