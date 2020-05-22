« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41000 on: Yesterday at 11:32:55 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:25:01 PM
A million doses a week and two doses needed...

Thats only 25m people in a year...

There must be a different way to do this.  GP surgeries dont have the scale to do it. 

You could be trained to do it in a couple of hours, anyone could, mass mobilisation is what we need (although we currently wont have enough doses of vaccine so it probably doesnt matter right now.).
Anyone in a position of trust could do this. And, it is easy. In fact, here in France, you can get flu vaccinations across the counter and administer it yourself.
reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41001 on: Yesterday at 11:40:18 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:32:55 PM
Anyone in a position of trust could do this. And, it is easy. In fact, here in France, you can get flu vaccinations across the counter and administer it yourself.
Was just going to say that when my mum was diagnosed with diabetes in '71 we were all taught how to do her injections and we were just kids.

Just make it easy enough to administer  yourself, maybe in a sugar lump like they used to with one of the childhood vaccines.
John Higgins

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41002 on: Yesterday at 11:42:59 PM
Its likely that we will be utilising more than one vaccine, Id imagine the dispensation of each vaccine will be different. This is going to be a huge programme and one which no doubt will benefit a huge number of tory donors.
Machae

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41003 on: Yesterday at 11:57:48 PM
I'm sure there will be fat massive contracts for Torys in delivering the vaccination program
Al 666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41004 on: Today at 12:40:15 AM
My Dad lives in L16 and had a test delivered by Amazon. Today the tests were being collected there was a fire brigade van that turned up on an appointed time at the corner of his road and people turned up to hand over their tests. We were standing in the front garden at a distance because I did not want to put my Dad at unnecessary risk whilst we chatted.

My estimate would be that 90% of the people who turned up to hand over their tests did not wear a mask and treated it as a social event with some people standing for minutes chatting.
jonnypb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41005 on: Today at 12:42:05 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:25:01 PM
A million doses a week and two doses needed...

Thats only 25m people in a year...

There must be a different way to do this.  GP surgeries dont have the scale to do it. 

You could be trained to do it in a couple of hours, anyone could, mass mobilisation is what we need (although we currently wont have enough doses of vaccine so it probably doesnt matter right now.).

I would imagine the army will be drafted in here to set up sites throughout the country and administer the vaccine.  GP surgeries and pharmacy's wouldn't be able to cope with a mass roll out and they need to be able to concentrate on their regular day to day issues.

If the pfizer vaccine is the one that gets the go ahead then it needs to be kept at -70C, so I would imagine that specialist sites with the necessary storage would have to be set up.

Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:40:18 PM
Was just going to say that when my mum was diagnosed with diabetes in '71 we were all taught how to do her injections and we were just kids.

Just make it easy enough to administer  yourself, maybe in a sugar lump like they used to with one of the childhood vaccines.

That's all well and good, but for a vaccine like this it's not really practical.  How are they going to send you the pfizer vaccine to administer yourself when it has to be kept at -70C and how will it be recorded that you've actually administered it?  Assuming the vaccine gets the go ahead, then surely the most sensible and logical way to vaccinate everyone would be to get the army to set up mass vaccination sites throughout the country?
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41006 on: Today at 01:02:18 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:25:01 PM
A million doses a week and two doses needed...

Thats only 25m people in a year...

There must be a different way to do this.  GP surgeries dont have the scale to do it. 

You could be trained to do it in a couple of hours, anyone could, mass mobilisation is what we need (although we currently wont have enough doses of vaccine so it probably doesnt matter right now.).

Doesnt the 1.2 million per week refer to just the GP practice networks? It doesnt include the large vaccination centres mentioned earlier in the article staffed by non-GP/nurses.
LanceLink!!!!!

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41007 on: Today at 05:57:02 AM
Apologies for such a simple question but it's been bugging me for a few days.

Once you are vaccinated, can you still carry the virus and spread it?

Zeb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41008 on: Today at 06:23:00 AM
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 05:57:02 AM
Apologies for such a simple question but it's been bugging me for a few days.

Once you are vaccinated, can you still carry the virus and spread it?



Don't think anyone knows for sure either way yet. As far as I understand it, it's not something which is being focused on with the vaccine trials because their emphasis is on seeing if the vaccine will stop you getting the symptoms.

This is from May, so add anything learned since then, but it's a decent overview of what to reasonably expect of the first vaccines out: https://www.statnews.com/2020/05/22/the-world-needs-covid-19-vaccines-it-may-also-be-overestimating-their-power/
No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41009 on: Today at 06:54:51 AM
Telegraph has a piece on why the government is hoping the Oxford vaccine will also be successful. Is stored at between 2 and 8 degrees C and costs (I imagine for that reason) £2.23 a jab compared to Pfizer's £29.47.

That would make it a game-changer for African nations.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41010 on: Today at 07:53:43 AM
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:54:51 AM
Telegraph has a piece on why the government is hoping the Oxford vaccine will also be successful. Is stored at between 2 and 8 degrees C and costs (I imagine for that reason) £2.23 a jab compared to Pfizer's £29.47.

That would make it a game-changer for African nations.

Lets hope so.  Cynic in me sees the flag waving being the driver for this government and success of the Oxford vaccine.  Only yesterday Hancock announced in the Commons that this government was first in the world to note the possibilities of the Pfizer vaccine.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41011 on: Today at 08:51:41 AM
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:54:51 AM
Telegraph has a piece on why the government is hoping the Oxford vaccine will also be successful. Is stored at between 2 and 8 degrees C and costs (I imagine for that reason) £2.23 a jab compared to Pfizer's £29.47.

That would make it a game-changer for African nations.

I am assuming that the 40 million doses that have been ordered have been agreed upfront so its only anything on top of that order where price becomes a concern.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #41012 on: Today at 09:07:42 AM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:02:18 AM
Doesnt the 1.2 million per week refer to just the GP practice networks? It doesnt include the large vaccination centres mentioned earlier in the article staffed by non-GP/nurses.
Yes, you are quite right, the later version of the article did set thst out
