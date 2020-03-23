A million doses a week and two doses needed...



Thats only 25m people in a year...



There must be a different way to do this. GP surgeries dont have the scale to do it.



You could be trained to do it in a couple of hours, anyone could, mass mobilisation is what we need (although we currently wont have enough doses of vaccine so it probably doesnt matter right now.).



Was just going to say that when my mum was diagnosed with diabetes in '71 we were all taught how to do her injections and we were just kids.



Just make it easy enough to administer yourself, maybe in a sugar lump like they used to with one of the childhood vaccines.



I would imagine the army will be drafted in here to set up sites throughout the country and administer the vaccine. GP surgeries and pharmacy's wouldn't be able to cope with a mass roll out and they need to be able to concentrate on their regular day to day issues.If the pfizer vaccine is the one that gets the go ahead then it needs to be kept at -70C, so I would imagine that specialist sites with the necessary storage would have to be set up.That's all well and good, but for a vaccine like this it's not really practical. How are they going to send you the pfizer vaccine to administer yourself when it has to be kept at -70C and how will it be recorded that you've actually administered it? Assuming the vaccine gets the go ahead, then surely the most sensible and logical way to vaccinate everyone would be to get the army to set up mass vaccination sites throughout the country?