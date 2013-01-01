Some absolute dangers going round schools protesting the mass testing.



Seen that bald fucking weirdo from the Wirral posted his video from outside Calderstones. Picking on the Headteacher and falsely accusing him of mass testing the kids without consent. Running round with his equally stupid mates trying to make out that the Army were there to somehow enforce testing.Ignorant as fuck. They didnt even know if they were at Caldies and had to check their phone. Then hes harassing the squaddies, and then the HT. Making out that he and his bunch of mental cosmic dickheads are protecting the worlds children. I bet he hasnt even got any kids, or if he has he hasnt got access.Im not a violent man but people like that deserve a kick up the arse. Spreading lunacy to get likes on Facebook.The truth is the army have set up a testing facility in the school for the general public.The school will be sending a letter home asking if parents want their kids tested, and for written permission to do so.Apparently 160+ People were identified as positive yesterday by the tests. Thats 160+ less people possible spreading it.