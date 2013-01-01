« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1020 1021 1022 1023 1024 [1025]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1210204 times)

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,355
    • @hartejack
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40960 on: Today at 12:04:10 PM »
Is anybody able to explain to me how false positives are calculated please?

Saw Joe Anderson's tweet about the local testing yesterday - 23170 tests, 0.7% of which returned positive.  I make that 162 positives discovered.

Lots of people crying "false positives" on Twitter, so I've applied what appears to be the upper limit of what people are claiming as the FP rate - 4% (according to a Lancet article people are sharing) - to those 162 positive cases, returning 6 that are potentially false.

From which I conclude that 23170 tests have returned 162 positives, of which we can reasonably assumed that 0-6 are have falsely returned positive results.

But I'm seeing on Twitter that the FP rate should be applied to the overall number of tests, rather than the positives returned, and I'm therefore a little confused.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,728
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40961 on: Today at 12:04:58 PM »
Quote
Lewis Goodall@lewis_goodall·20s

BREAK: The Welsh government has announced that they are cancelling GCSE, AS and A-level exams in 2021. Students will instead be graded through in-class teacher assessments.

Education minister Kirsty Williams on the decision: "It is impossible to guarantee a level playing field"
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,278
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40962 on: Today at 12:12:47 PM »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 12:04:10 PM
Is anybody able to explain to me how false positives are calculated please?

Saw Joe Anderson's tweet about the local testing yesterday - 23170 tests, 0.7% of which returned positive.  I make that 162 positives discovered.

Lots of people crying "false positives" on Twitter, so I've applied what appears to be the upper limit of what people are claiming as the FP rate - 4% (according to a Lancet article people are sharing) - to those 162 positive cases, returning 6 that are potentially false.

From which I conclude that 23170 tests have returned 162 positives, of which we can reasonably assumed that 0-6 are have falsely returned positive results.

But I'm seeing on Twitter that the FP rate should be applied to the overall number of tests, rather than the positives returned, and I'm therefore a little confused.

So in terms of the Liverpool testing (and someone please correct me if I'm wrong), those tests are just from the new Lateral Flow test which is a quick indication on if you have it. Those numbers are not included in the national data in terms of testing capacity or positive cases

If you get flagged as giving a positive result from that test, either your sample is sent to the lab or you are asked to book into a separate testing site (the ones everyone else does). This will then confirm the Lateral Flow test.

So in terms of false positives it will come down to if your Liverpool test matches that of the national lab test. I dont know if the government are reporting these
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,109
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40963 on: Today at 12:36:58 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:24:58 AM
Some absolute dangers going round schools protesting the mass testing.

Seen that bald fucking weirdo from the Wirral posted his video from outside Calderstones. Picking on the Headteacher and falsely accusing him of mass testing the kids without consent. Running round with his equally stupid mates trying to make out that the Army were there to somehow enforce testing.
Ignorant as fuck. They didnt even know if they were at Caldies and had to check their phone. Then hes harassing the squaddies, and then the HT. Making out that he and his bunch of mental cosmic dickheads are protecting the worlds children. I bet he hasnt even got any kids, or if he has he hasnt got access.
Im not a violent man but people like that deserve a kick up the arse. Spreading lunacy to get likes on Facebook.  :no

The truth is the army have set up a testing facility in the school for the general public.
The school will be sending a letter home asking if parents want their kids tested, and for written permission to do so.
Apparently 160+ People were identified as positive yesterday by the tests. Thats 160+ less people possible spreading it.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,268
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40964 on: Today at 12:38:28 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:04:58 PM

Oh.... what fresh hell awaits....

This is hugely unfair
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,109
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40965 on: Today at 12:40:00 PM »
Shame there is no one at the DFE to give a lead...

Williamson totally absent without leave again.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40966 on: Today at 01:24:29 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:04:58 PM
Lewis Goodall@lewis_goodall·20s

BREAK: The Welsh government has announced that they are cancelling GCSE, AS and A-level exams in 2021. Students will instead be graded through in-class teacher assessments.

Education minister Kirsty Williams on the decision: "It is impossible to guarantee a level playing field"
I suppose it's a good thing to provide certainty but they've gone early on this.  If the concern is a level playing field then - with the knowledge that TAs will on average be higher than Tests - the rest of the UK will really need to move to TAs also.

I don't envy teachers at the best of times but having a six month lead-in to providing TAs sounds pretty grim.  I'd expect plenty of 'correspondence' from sharp elbowed parents.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1020 1021 1022 1023 1024 [1025]   Go Up
« previous next »
 