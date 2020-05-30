« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1209277 times)

Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40920 on: Yesterday at 06:00:46 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 05:55:22 PM
I think we are likely to have something a bit different in place for a few days around Christmas, assuming the lockdown brings cases down.

Definitely. There will be a softening for a few days around Christmas.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40921 on: Yesterday at 06:22:39 PM »
Evil big pharma eh?

Offline Bakez0151

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40922 on: Yesterday at 06:58:03 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:50:15 PM
Problem is at Christmas. Some of the country allowed to see family at Christmas and some not? No fucking chance IMO. It will all fall apart if that's what they're saying.
people are going to see their family at Christmas whatever the rules are imo
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40923 on: Yesterday at 07:11:42 PM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 06:58:03 PM
people are going to see their family at Christmas whatever the rules are imo

Doesn't it depend on the risk of mixing to any vulnerable family members though?

We've had nine months of this with an effective vaccine on the horizon so is it worth it to throw it away for one day?
Offline S

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40924 on: Yesterday at 07:35:47 PM »
Probably already been asked and answered.

Are we just sort of taking a gamble in terms of long term impacts of such a vaccine? How do we know that it wont do irreparable damage to the body a couple of years down the line?

Shouldnt have to do this, but Ill throw in the disclaimer Im not a bloody anti-vaxxer. Just wondering how this works given the limited time frame it was developed in.
Offline ljycb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40925 on: Yesterday at 07:42:34 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:11:42 PM
Doesn't it depend on the risk of mixing to any vulnerable family members though?

We've had nine months of this with an effective vaccine on the horizon so is it worth it to throw it away for one day?

Exactly my thinking. I wont be taking any risks whatsoever.
Offline Andar

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40926 on: Yesterday at 07:45:04 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 02:52:07 PM
I hope this news means 2021 is a lot better for all of you.
All of you? Are you lucky enough to be located in the moon and be avoiding all of this?
Offline ljycb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40927 on: Yesterday at 07:48:24 PM »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 07:45:04 PM
All of you? Are you lucky enough to be located in the moon and be avoiding all of this?

I wish.
Offline Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40928 on: Yesterday at 07:53:01 PM »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 07:35:47 PM
Probably already been asked and answered.

Are we just sort of taking a gamble in terms of long term impacts of such a vaccine? How do we know that it wont do irreparable damage to the body a couple of years down the line?

Shouldnt have to do this, but Ill throw in the disclaimer Im not a bloody anti-vaxxer. Just wondering how this works given the limited time frame it was developed in.

This isn't a vaccine that they've rushed through in the last 6 or 7 months, they're using a vector that they've been developing for at least a decade whilst looking into a vaccine for MERS with the genetic code being changed to suit SARS-Cov2. They know the safety aspect of the vectors, they have done for a number of years, they just needed to know whether it works.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40929 on: Yesterday at 08:06:40 PM »
Liverpool featured on panorama. Usual balanced piece showing the best and worst of Liverpool living under Covid.
Offline S

COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40930 on: Yesterday at 08:11:38 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:53:01 PM
This isn't a vaccine that they've rushed through in the last 6 or 7 months, they're using a vector that they've been developing for at least a decade whilst looking into a vaccine for MERS with the genetic code being changed to suit SARS-Cov2. They know the safety aspect of the vectors, they have done for a number of years, they just needed to know whether it works.
Thanks. Whats a vector?

The guy youre talking to failed GCSE Science.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40931 on: Yesterday at 08:16:43 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 06:22:39 PM
Evil big pharma eh?
Pitiful, isn't it.

Of course there are things to criticise about how the pharmaceutical industry operates. But whenever I hear 'big pharma', I cringe. It is dangerous: it is language used heavily within the conspiracy ecosphere, where you also find anti-vaxxers, or even Bill Gates coronavirus-hoax 5G-mind-control microchip-implantation-vaccine.

https://www.cnet.com/news/bill-gates-calls-wrongful-covid-19-vaccine-conspiracy-theories-stupid-but-many-people-believe-them/

I know you know all this Tepid - just having a moan.
Online reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40932 on: Yesterday at 08:19:40 PM »
Quote from: Craig on Yesterday at 04:18:19 PM
She's apparently now told all staff to delete the app. Yet to speak properly to my gf but staff are all kicking off over it from what I've heard.
Craig as I've mentioned a few times I have clients who work for the nhs and West Yorkshire police and all of them have been told not to download or use the app as they can't afford to be short staffed.
Offline Machae

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40933 on: Yesterday at 08:41:46 PM »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 07:35:47 PM
Probably already been asked and answered.

Are we just sort of taking a gamble in terms of long term impacts of such a vaccine? How do we know that it wont do irreparable damage to the body a couple of years down the line?

Shouldnt have to do this, but Ill throw in the disclaimer Im not a bloody anti-vaxxer. Just wondering how this works given the limited time frame it was developed in.

How can a vaccine be made in months when it usually takes years?

There are over 70 coronavirus vaccines being developed all over the world, and many of the frontrunners in the race to make the coronavirus vaccine have created vaccines using established platforms. This means that the vaccine developers have a specific method of creating vaccines which can be applied to similar viruses.
Some of the vaccine candidates (such as the one being developed by the University of Oxford) have already been tried and tested with previous coronaviruses, such as SARS and MERS. Previous research and vaccine development with similar coronaviruses has made the process of creating a COVID-19 vaccine much faster.
If similar technology used with previous coronaviruses has been successful, it is also a good indication that it will be successful with COVID-19 too.
Another factor in the speed of the coronavirus vaccine development is the increase in funding and resources. Owing to the severity of the pandemic and its repercussions, a lot more funding that usual has been dedicated to vaccine development. As a result, progress has been made a lot faster than it would under other circumstances.

https://practio.co.uk/coronavirus/articles/coronavirus-vaccine-safety
Offline No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40934 on: Yesterday at 08:45:35 PM »
Do I remember correctly that the Oxford vaccine does not have to be stored at such an extreme temperature as the Pfizer one?
Offline jonnypb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40935 on: Yesterday at 08:47:03 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:40:49 PM
The BBC are reporting The UK should get 10 million doses by the end of the year, with a further 30 million doses already ordered so thats 10 million more doses then then they were reporting earlier today.
If the vaccine is approved, then the UK would be very lucky to get 10 million by the end of the year.

The CEO of Pfizer has just come out and said they hope to have up to 50 million doses available globally by the end of the year. I cant see the UK getting 20% of those doses that will be made available globally.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40936 on: Yesterday at 08:50:06 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:19:40 PM
Craig as I've mentioned a few times I have clients who work for the nhs and West Yorkshire police and all of them have been told not to download or use the app as they can't afford to be short staffed.

I mean I could understand the emergency services maybe.

I dont understand teachers being made to risk their lives, however.
Offline Welshred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40937 on: Yesterday at 08:51:38 PM »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 08:11:38 PM
Thanks. Whats a vector?

The guy youre talking to failed GCSE Science.

It's basically the vessel which delivers the body of the vaccine (in Pfizer's case the mRNA) to the cells of the body so that our immune response can then begin working
Online reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40938 on: Yesterday at 08:55:20 PM »
Quote from: Craig on Yesterday at 08:50:06 PM
I mean I could understand the emergency services maybe.

I dont understand teachers being made to risk their lives, however.
I just think it's disgraceful that any employer puts their staff and others health at risk.

Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40939 on: Yesterday at 09:00:41 PM »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:45:35 PM
Do I remember correctly that the Oxford vaccine does not have to be stored at such an extreme temperature as the Pfizer one?

Yea it's just this one that requires very low temperatures.

To be honest, even that is being overstated a little. The product is fine for 5 days at fridge temperature - so its the storage of it once manufactured and delivery to main centres that requires the -80 storage. It's not going to be sitting in dry ice at the doctors surgery, it will be in the fridge.

It just requires logistical planning and ensuring it will be used within the 5 days when delivered to its final destination from the main storage sites.
Offline thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40940 on: Yesterday at 09:51:06 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:00:41 PM
Yea it's just this one that requires very low temperatures.

To be honest, even that is being overstated a little. The product is fine for 5 days at fridge temperature - so its the storage of it once manufactured and delivery to main centres that requires the -80 storage. It's not going to be sitting in dry ice at the doctors surgery, it will be in the fridge.

It just requires logistical planning and ensuring it will be used within the 5 days when delivered to its final destination from the main storage sites.
That sounds like just the job for <insert name of the wife of a Tory MP>
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40941 on: Yesterday at 09:55:49 PM »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 08:47:03 PM
If the vaccine is approved, then the UK would be very lucky to get 10 million by the end of the year.

The CEO of Pfizer has just come out and said they hope to have up to 50 million doses available globally by the end of the year. I cant see the UK getting 20% of those doses that will be made available globally.

Depends on what the contract the UK signed with Pfizer says I would assume with regards to how much they get and when. Something else I read was that the EU and US had both signed agreements for 100m doses each, the UK 40 million, so I am assuming those 3 buyers get first dibs between them having signed up while the vaccine was still in development and before other countries.
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40942 on: Yesterday at 10:00:48 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:00:41 PM
Yea it's just this one that requires very low temperatures.

To be honest, even that is being overstated a little. The product is fine for 5 days at fridge temperature - so its the storage of it once manufactured and delivery to main centres that requires the -80 storage. It's not going to be sitting in dry ice at the doctors surgery, it will be in the fridge.

It just requires logistical planning and ensuring it will be used within the 5 days when delivered to its final destination from the main storage sites.

I read somewhere that the government is looking at setting up specialist centres set up for mass vaccination, so if thats true you wont be going to your GPs for a jab but somewhere where I assume they will have large freezers that are cold enough and large enough to store thousands of doses of the vaccine which is probably easier then lots of smaller freezers.
Offline S

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40943 on: Yesterday at 10:02:01 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:41:46 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:51:38 PM
It's basically the vessel which delivers the body of the vaccine (in Pfizer's case the mRNA) to the cells of the body so that our immune response can then begin working
Thanks both.
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40944 on: Yesterday at 10:12:53 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:00:48 PM
I read somewhere that the government is looking at setting up specialist centres set up for mass vaccination, so if thats true you wont be going to your GPs for a jab but somewhere where I assume they will have large freezers that are cold enough and large enough to store thousands of doses of the vaccine which is probably easier then lots of smaller freezers.

Mass vaccination is a bit away yet. Would likely be other vaccines for that which is what Van-Tam was alluding to earlier.

For the immediate it needs to be brought to those at the top of the list - care homes and the over 80's.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40945 on: Today at 08:18:26 AM »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:19:40 PM
Craig as I've mentioned a few times I have clients who work for the nhs and West Yorkshire police and all of them have been told not to download or use the app as they can't afford to be short staffed.

My isster is a doctor in the Scottish NHS, she doesn't use the Scottish app as she would have to remember to turn off bluetooth everytime she went into the hospital.  That is for somewhere you expect to see the virus though.  Its a bit different for teachers though, no excuse for them being told not use it.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40946 on: Today at 08:24:58 AM »
Some absolute dangers going round schools protesting the mass testing.

Online scouseman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40947 on: Today at 08:43:50 AM »
with all the talk today of a vaccine do you think it will be one standardised one like the flu jab or is it likely to be a number of them?  Everyone gets the same one? What if a better one comes out etc 
Online Jwils21

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40948 on: Today at 08:52:24 AM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:24:58 AM
Some absolute dangers going round schools protesting the mass testing.

Saw this, screaming at the kids telling them not to get vaccinated. Theyre definitely the types who answer Isnt it obvious? Open your eyes!! Wake up!! Stop being a sheep!! When confronted on their lunacy, rather than offer an answer.

Once a vaccine is available, enough will get it to make the abstaining conspiracy nuts insignificant. If you opt out through a reasoned and calculated choice then of course its entirely your decision, but if youre quoting a Facebook loon who thinks Bill Gates wants to inject you with a microchip then I just cant comprehend it.
Offline No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40949 on: Today at 08:54:08 AM »
If the Oxford one works, and it's due to report within weeks according to the latest report, I'd imagine that will be used for mass vaccinations because it doesn't have to be stored at minus 70.
Online Jwils21

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40950 on: Today at 08:54:09 AM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 08:43:50 AM
with all the talk today of a vaccine do you think it will be one standardised one like the flu jab or is it likely to be a number of them?  Everyone gets the same one? What if a better one comes out etc

Flu jabs arent necessarily standardised, there are a number of products available that focus on different age groups and have different ways of working with the body. I think the Covid vaccine would be similar where you dont really have a choice which one youre given, but there are several versions aimed at different age demographics for example
