Are we just sort of taking a gamble in terms of long term impacts of such a vaccine? How do we know that it wont do irreparable damage to the body a couple of years down the line?



Shouldnt have to do this, but Ill throw in the disclaimer Im not a bloody anti-vaxxer. Just wondering how this works given the limited time frame it was developed in.



How can a vaccine be made in months when it usually takes years?There are over 70 coronavirus vaccines being developed all over the world, and many of the frontrunners in the race to make the coronavirus vaccine have created vaccines using established platforms. This means that the vaccine developers have a specific method of creating vaccines which can be applied to similar viruses.Some of the vaccine candidates (such as the one being developed by the University of Oxford) have already been tried and tested with previous coronaviruses, such as SARS and MERS. Previous research and vaccine development with similar coronaviruses has made the process of creating a COVID-19 vaccine much faster.If similar technology used with previous coronaviruses has been successful, it is also a good indication that it will be successful with COVID-19 too.Another factor in the speed of the coronavirus vaccine development is the increase in funding and resources. Owing to the severity of the pandemic and its repercussions, a lot more funding that usual has been dedicated to vaccine development. As a result, progress has been made a lot faster than it would under other circumstances.