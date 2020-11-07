« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1204242 times)

Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40800 on: November 7, 2020, 10:13:12 PM »
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40801 on: November 7, 2020, 10:23:24 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on November  7, 2020, 10:13:12 PM
Well thats reassuring


Panic cancelled.

Hope so :)
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40802 on: November 7, 2020, 11:22:46 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on November  7, 2020, 09:46:39 PM
This mink story is potentially incredibly serious...

Great opportunity to do away with the fur trade.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40803 on: Yesterday at 12:31:26 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November  7, 2020, 11:22:46 PM
Great opportunity to do away with the fur trade.

Exactly. Which fucking pricks are wearing mink in this day and age?
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40804 on: Yesterday at 12:35:01 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 12:31:26 AM
Exactly. Which fucking pricks are wearing mink in this day and age?

Russian oligarchs and their mistresses.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40805 on: Yesterday at 01:55:08 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 12:31:26 AM
Exactly. Which fucking pricks are wearing mink in this day and age?

I often trot down to Maccies in centre of Liverpool in mine.
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40806 on: Yesterday at 02:13:22 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 01:55:08 AM
I often trot down to Maccies in centre of Liverpool in mine.

There's CCV footage to prove it.

Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40807 on: Yesterday at 02:52:07 AM »
86000 cases in France reported on Saturday!

On a personal level, the missus' best friend's father, step-mother, sister and niece have tested positive, suspected that the niece brought it home from school. All mild symptoms apart from her Dad who was admitted to hospital on Friday with breathing problems and today was admitted to the High Dependency Unit. He's 75, reasonably fit for his age but had a heart bypass last year so is very much in the at risk category
Offline Al 666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40808 on: Yesterday at 04:00:28 AM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 02:52:07 AM
86000 cases in France reported on Saturday!

On a personal level, the missus' best friend's father, step-mother, sister and niece have tested positive, suspected that the niece brought it home from school. All mild symptoms apart from her Dad who was admitted to hospital on Friday with breathing problems and today was admitted to the High Dependency Unit. He's 75, reasonably fit for his age but had a heart bypass last year so is very much in the at risk category

Hope everything goes well mate.

It truly is a horrible virus.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40809 on: Yesterday at 08:07:45 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:35:01 AM
Russian oligarchs and their mistresses.

The Chinese are the biggest importers.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40810 on: Yesterday at 08:19:26 AM »
According to the Times the head of the vaccine task force has 8 full time PR consultants working for her. Even with that she cannot get her media appearances right.

To be fair to her when Boris asked her to do the job she did say she knew nothing about vaccines therefore why should she be given the job? But of course Boris keeps it in the friends and family circle.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40811 on: Yesterday at 10:10:15 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:07:45 AM
The Chinese are the biggest importers.

Return to sender then. ;D
Offline Jono69

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40812 on: Yesterday at 02:17:16 PM »
Donated blood this morning . Certainly a different experience to even last time when I donated in June . Checking temperatures as you go in and in fairness it was a much better experience than usual as was in and out in just over 30 minutes . Sadly they are no longer allowed to do hot drinks but they still have Seabrook crisps
On a serious note though the place is usually packed out but one of the staff was saying they get very low numbers in now  as as they have a lot of staff off and new procedures in place . They are also tested when they get in and if temperature is above they are sent home until they have a test . Plenty of appointments had been cancelled today ( My Wife included) as they can't  fully deal with everyone that was due  but the huge issue will be how do they sort a better way out going forward as this will start causing some huge issues
Offline AlphaDelta

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,606
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40813 on: Yesterday at 03:08:30 PM »
Went for a walk in test in Huyton this morning. Even in the face of all this misery I found a way to make myself look a tit.

I had to show them a text message and was directed to a cubicle where I was given the test kit and some instructions. There was a fella in a yellow jacket outside who said if I had any problems to give him a shout.
Now I absolutely hate anything down my throat, I've got a horrendous gag reaction, even when I was a kid, so clearly alerted by my aninmal sounds of gagging and hawking he poppled his head in to see if I was ok.
He cheerfully says, "its ok mate, its the one up your nose that does it for me" to which I replied happily "oh I don't mind anything up my nose me". His eyes went like saucers as he no doubt thought I was some kind of Tony Montana beak head (which I am not).

Anyway, just need to wait for the results now.
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40814 on: Yesterday at 04:07:09 PM »
UK numbers for today are

20,572 cases
156 Deaths

Cases by sample date are shown below



Deaths by day are shown below

Offline 12C

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40815 on: Yesterday at 04:20:27 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 01:55:08 AM
I often trot down to Maccies in centre of Liverpool in mine.
If you mean that 1970s green parka with the red lining you wear, its rabbit fur not mink.
Offline irc65

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40816 on: Yesterday at 08:28:10 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 12:31:26 AM
Exactly. Which fucking pricks are wearing mink in this day and age?
Most of the females in the Trump household I would imagine.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40817 on: Yesterday at 09:28:29 PM »
At my gfs school, at least 3 teachers and 10+ students have had a warning to isolate from the app (another student tested positive today).

The Head is telling them all to come in still  ::) ::)
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40818 on: Yesterday at 09:35:40 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:28:29 PM
At my gfs school, at least 3 teachers and 10+ students have had a warning to isolate from the app (another student tested positive today).

The Head is telling them all to come in still  ::) ::)
That is seriously fucked up..

Its putting peoples lives at risk.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40819 on: Yesterday at 09:39:13 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:35:40 PM
That is seriously fucked up..

Its putting peoples lives at risk.

Its ridiculous. She tried to tell my gf the same but she simply refused.

Two of the teachers are my gfs friends and theyre messaging her now going mental about it. They feel if they dont go in the head will hold it against them.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40820 on: Yesterday at 09:41:24 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:39:13 PM
Its ridiculous. She tried to tell my gf the same but she simply refused.

Two of the teachers are my gfs friends and theyre messaging her now going mental about it. They feel if they dont go in the head will hold it against them.
Theyre doing this wrong.

They simply email their head saying that the coronavirus app has told them to isolate.  As such they will be following the guidance and working from home in this time.

Copying in their local union rep.

There wont be an issue then.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40821 on: Yesterday at 09:50:23 PM »
Quote from: Craig  on Yesterday at 09:39:13 PM
It’s ridiculous. She tried to tell my gf the same but she simply refused.

Two of the teachers are my gf’s friends and they’re messaging her now going mental about it. They feel if they don’t go in the head will hold it against them.
What is it about some schools and their heads advancing their own peculiar agendas? A week or two back I posted here about my nieces not being allowed to wear masks in lessons at their school. Any head (or anyone else) so cavalier in ignoring COVID rules should be held personally liable for any subsequent injury or death.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40822 on: Yesterday at 09:52:12 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:41:24 PM
Theyre doing this wrong.

They simply email their head saying that the coronavirus app has told them to isolate.  As such they will be following the guidance and working from home in this time.

Copying in their local union rep.

There wont be an issue then.

Agree with this. Shouldn't even have to get he union involved at this stage. If the Head responds negatively then I would contact Union. I'm sure the media would be interested in a school that actively tells people to break guidance and law.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40823 on: Yesterday at 10:17:07 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 09:52:12 PM
Agree with this. Shouldn't even have to get he union involved at this stage. If the Head responds negatively then I would contact Union. I'm sure the media would be interested in a school that actively tells people to break guidance and law.
Agree.

You tell the head youre isolating.  It isnt a choice.
Offline thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40824 on: Yesterday at 11:35:01 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:17:07 PM
Agree.

You tell the head youre isolating.  It isnt a choice.
My sister and brother-in-law work at a school and their headteacher sounds horrendous.  Since the start he's been on a crusade to have all the staff in every day to show what a superstar he is.  Brother-in-law is a science lab technician so there really was no benefit in him being in during the first lockdown but he was told to come in and "do a bit of sprucing up about the place" that turned out to be painting the facias.  When he and my sister pointed out that their daughter would have no childcare he proudly told them "my daughter has chronic asthma and is shielding but I'm still here every day".  Errr... well done.

Anyway, they and some other staff involved the union and he eventually backed down because the school trust had weeks earlier told all the heads that support staff should attend on a rota of one day a fortnight.  He's been making life difficult for all the support staff since schools reopened.

Maybe it was always thus but the role of headteacher seems to attract some right whoppers.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40825 on: Today at 01:39:40 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:28:29 PM
At my gfs school, at least 3 teachers and 10+ students have had a warning to isolate from the app (another student tested positive today).

The Head is telling them all to come in still  ::) ::)
tucking hell, makes you wonder how much of this is going on, does he think the whole thing is a hoax?

Offline Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40826 on: Today at 04:17:52 AM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:39:40 AM
tucking hell, makes you wonder how much of this is going on, does he think the whole thing is a hoax?

Youd hope not given they had a deputy head catch it the days after schools closed back in March and spent 8 or so weeks incubated. They gave him what they called a last chance treatment which eventually brought him round but hes confined to a wheelchair and is likely to not return to work again. He was a pretty healthy guy in his 40s too.

So she should be well aware of the dangers to staff - yet shes been a bit of a twat since day one. Making staff come in at least 1 day a week throughout lockdown even though they werent looking after any kids.

The focus protections theyve put in place there leave a lot to be desired imo and I dont think its any surprise theyve had quite a lot of staff test positive as well as kids. Not that theyve told staff when kids in their classes have tested positive - my gf has been left to find out (most of the time) from the kid emailing her directly and telling her.
Online Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40827 on: Today at 05:04:43 AM »
4th day of symptoms. Some have abated; others worsened. Worst one being is the light-headed, weakening of my body when I stand up. I went to go downstairs after sleeping for a bit earlier, and suddenly I felt so faint, I almost collapsed half way down the stairs. It's as if the symptoms suddenly change gears without warning. First time I really felt really concerned.
