Went for a walk in test in Huyton this morning. Even in the face of all this misery I found a way to make myself look a tit.
I had to show them a text message and was directed to a cubicle where I was given the test kit and some instructions. There was a fella in a yellow jacket outside who said if I had any problems to give him a shout.
Now I absolutely hate anything down my throat, I've got a horrendous gag reaction, even when I was a kid, so clearly alerted by my aninmal sounds of gagging and hawking he poppled his head in to see if I was ok.
He cheerfully says, "its ok mate, its the one up your nose that does it for me" to which I replied happily "oh I don't mind anything up my nose me". His eyes went like saucers as he no doubt thought I was some kind of Tony Montana beak head (which I am not).
Anyway, just need to wait for the results now.