Donated blood this morning . Certainly a different experience to even last time when I donated in June . Checking temperatures as you go in and in fairness it was a much better experience than usual as was in and out in just over 30 minutes . Sadly they are no longer allowed to do hot drinks but they still have Seabrook crisps

On a serious note though the place is usually packed out but one of the staff was saying they get very low numbers in now as as they have a lot of staff off and new procedures in place . They are also tested when they get in and if temperature is above they are sent home until they have a test . Plenty of appointments had been cancelled today ( My Wife included) as they can't fully deal with everyone that was due but the huge issue will be how do they sort a better way out going forward as this will start causing some huge issues