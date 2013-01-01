So I thought during lockdown, I'd take the opportunity to see if I could get some of my health problems checked. I've had a persistent cough for a number of months and its getting worse, so I had a telephone consultation with the GP yesterday. He thought it might be a long term symptom of covid, which was interesting as when I was talking to him, I reckon I've had it for twelve months.
Anyway he's sending me for a covid anti body test as he doesn't believe I have it now but may have had it, plus an x-ray and some drugs. I don't reckon its covid related but I am worried as it scares me not being able to breath sometimes, probably should have gone for help sooner, but you know what its like when you are busy plus its been difficult to get help this year.