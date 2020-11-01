From Reddit but still....(In relation to Denmark mutation)



Imagine the spike like the claw inside one of them stuffed animal machines. The spike "tip" can open up like said claw to dock to ACE2. Stabilized pre-fusion means that the spike can not open that "claw part", thus the spike that the vaccine produces can not dock, but is recognized by the body as an antigen. This has the bonus of the body recognizing the spike epitopes before the protein has "opened up" to dock to ACE2, the actual viral protein from a possible challenge lateron will be recognized no matter how the inside of the claw, the part where it all comes together, looks.



I believe most of the RNA candidates as well as oxford use full-length stabilized pre fusion spikes, as well as most others. The only candidates I have specifically heard not utilizing that where chinese inactivated ones, but that was down to how it was inactivated (Killing the virus opened up the claw on some proteins).



Using that method has serveral advantages, it prioritizes more stable epitopes, enables more epitopes to be recognized, if I did my homework right.