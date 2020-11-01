« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1014 1015 1016 1017 1018 [1019]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1197292 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,229
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40720 on: Yesterday at 03:21:05 PM »
Commuter traffic this morning hasn't dropped off at all this morning. Pretty much identical to the past few weeks and months. Only difference being the gym I walk past and is usually busy at 6am was empty.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,089
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40721 on: Yesterday at 03:21:57 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 03:21:05 PM
Commuter traffic this morning hasn't dropped off at all this morning. Pretty much identical to the past few weeks and months

Thinking about it school run traffic must account for a lot the usual early morning rush hour?
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,229
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40722 on: Yesterday at 03:25:46 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 03:21:57 PM
Thinking about it school run traffic must account for a lot the usual early morning rush hour?

I tend to get earlier buses/trains to avoid that and so mostly get the NHS, builders and early office workers. So no surprise they are still working.

Trains are back to a 30 min service so maybe the reduced number of trains is just compressing the same number of people on less trains. Least everyone is pretty much wearing masks now
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,432
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40723 on: Yesterday at 03:54:24 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 03:21:57 PM
Thinking about it school run traffic must account for a lot the usual early morning rush hour?

Yep.  A truer test would be whether rush hour motorway traffic has changed in any way
Logged
Believer

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,020
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40724 on: Yesterday at 05:35:09 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 03:21:57 PM
Thinking about it school run traffic must account for a lot the usual early morning rush hour?

Peak traffic (and air pollution) counts are indeed during the school run.

Parents are killing the very same children their commuting to school.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:09:46 PM by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,054
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40725 on: Yesterday at 05:39:48 PM »
Anyone manage to watch the press conference beyond the Party Political Propaganda speech at the beginning.
I got as far as Tigger telling us we can have Christmas together but if we dont it will be our own fault.
Not the failure of Serco T&T, or the Eat Out  or the Go back to work or be Sacked initiatives.
Scum
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,330
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40726 on: Yesterday at 07:01:03 PM »
Got to say down here in Deepest Kent, it felt like an normal day.

Went for my daily walk just after 2.30pm, nothing different.

Compared to the first lockdown, when genuinely I was worried I would get caught by the police for just being outside - there is none of that urgency - when arguably we're in a much worse situation than then.
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,607
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40727 on: Yesterday at 07:10:19 PM »
There are a lot more places open compared to first lockdown, fast food outlets like McNasty's etc, opticans, pc world and argos open for click and collect, even walked past primark and there were people inside working.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,229
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40728 on: Yesterday at 07:29:25 PM »
Here are the details of the mass testing

https://liverpoolexpress.co.uk/whole-city-testing-under-way-in-liverpool/

From 9am tomorrow, the first six test centres will open their doors and will be open until 7pm. These are:

Lifestyles Alsop Fitness Centre, 1 Walton Village, L4 6RW
Lifestyles Walton, Walton Hall Park, L4 9XP
Lifestyles Ellergreen, Ellergreen Road, L11 2XY
Lifestyles Park Road, Steble Street, L8 6QH
Liverpool Tennis Centre, Wellington Road, L15 4LE
Lifestyles Garston, Long Lane, L19 6PE

These six centres should only be attended by people who are not displaying symptoms.

For the first day, all the centres will accommodate walk-ins. Testing slots can also be booked via www.gov.uk/testliverpool  that will be operational later this evening  or using the NHS Covid-19 App. People are advised there may be queues at these locations.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,229
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40729 on: Yesterday at 07:30:21 PM »
I'll probably wander down tomorrow as I'm working from home. Want to do my part
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,203
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40730 on: Yesterday at 08:24:16 PM »
Nearly 60000 thousand cases in France today.... a positivity rate of 20% indicates that they are getting nowhere near all of them either....

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,603
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40731 on: Yesterday at 08:24:47 PM »
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40732 on: Yesterday at 08:29:06 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 08:24:16 PM
Nearly 60000 thousand cases in France today.... a positivity rate of 20% indicates that they are getting nowhere near all of them either....

That's a lot.
Logged

Online djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40733 on: Yesterday at 08:38:16 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 08:24:16 PM
Nearly 60000 thousand cases in France today.... a positivity rate of 20% indicates that they are getting nowhere near all of them either....



A lot of Europe gone into a phase of rapid expansion over the last week or so. UK does seem to have got passed that phase already and hopefully it continues.

Its interesting to keep an eye on Irelands rates, they went into lockdown on October 21st and its taken 2 weeks for the infection rate to halve. And Ireland also had slowed considerably (maybe even plateaued) before the lockdown. Thats how long it takes. Im optimistic still that the UK will follow Irelands pattern due to tier 3 restrictions prior to this lockdown, but for France, Italy, Germany, and others infection rates are still climbing significantly.

No update yet today, hopefully we see a clear stabilisation compared to last week.
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,203
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40734 on: Yesterday at 08:47:12 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 08:38:16 PM
A lot of Europe gone into a phase of rapid expansion over the last week or so. UK does seem to have got passed that phase already and hopefully it continues.

Its interesting to keep an eye on Irelands rates, they went into lockdown on October 21st and its taken 2 weeks for the infection rate to halve. And Ireland also had slowed considerably (maybe even plateaued) before the lockdown. Thats how long it takes. Im optimistic still that the UK will follow Irelands pattern due to tier 3 restrictions prior to this lockdown, but for France, Italy, Germany, and others infection rates are still climbing significantly.

No update yet today, hopefully we see a clear stabilisation compared to last week.
No update makes me think somethings gone very wrong again....

How difficult can it be?!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline In Fowler We Trust

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,850
  • Truth Justice
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40735 on: Yesterday at 08:58:20 PM »
Son's just come home after cleaning the pub he works in, and sorting (finishing) all the beer etc.  Handed me a load of free food.   :D
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,615
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40736 on: Yesterday at 09:06:36 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:29:25 PM
Here are the details of the mass testing

https://liverpoolexpress.co.uk/whole-city-testing-under-way-in-liverpool/

From 9am tomorrow, the first six test centres will open their doors and will be open until 7pm. These are:

Lifestyles Alsop Fitness Centre, 1 Walton Village, L4 6RW
Lifestyles Walton, Walton Hall Park, L4 9XP
Lifestyles Ellergreen, Ellergreen Road, L11 2XY
Lifestyles Park Road, Steble Street, L8 6QH
Liverpool Tennis Centre, Wellington Road, L15 4LE
Lifestyles Garston, Long Lane, L19 6PE

These six centres should only be attended by people who are not displaying symptoms.

For the first day, all the centres will accommodate walk-ins. Testing slots can also be booked via www.gov.uk/testliverpool  that will be operational later this evening  or using the NHS Covid-19 App. People are advised there may be queues at these locations.

Any idea when the other testing centres will open? I think Hope uni is doing one which is right by me so will definitely get tested when that opens.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40737 on: Yesterday at 09:08:07 PM »
Supposed to be midday tomorrow and then 7am to 7pm by the sounds of it

Edit, thats not what you asked. Dont know - the gov.uk page doesnt seem to be working.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:11:23 PM by djahern »
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,615
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40738 on: Yesterday at 09:11:54 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:08:07 PM
Supposed to be midday tomorrow and then 7am to 7pm by the sounds of it

Edit, thats not what you asked. Dont know - the gov.uk page doesnt seem to be working.

What I mean is it says only those 6 will be open for people without symptoms. When will the other testing centres be announced?
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40739 on: Yesterday at 09:32:53 PM »
Quote from: In Fowler We Trust on Yesterday at 08:58:20 PM
Son's just come home after cleaning the pub he works in, and sorting (finishing) all the beer etc.  Handed me a load of free food.   :D

Ha ha nice one
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,720
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40740 on: Yesterday at 09:36:34 PM »
Today's UK numbers

24,141 Cases

378 Deaths


Cases by sample date



Deaths by day

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:45:21 PM by filopastry »
Logged

Offline dirkster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 746
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40741 on: Yesterday at 09:40:58 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 09:36:34 PM
Today's UK numbers

24,141 Cases

378 Deaths
I could've sworn Johnson said it was 492 deaths at the presser earlier?
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,720
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40742 on: Yesterday at 09:41:39 PM »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 09:40:58 PM
I could've sworn Johnson said it was 492 deaths at the presser earlier?

I think that was yesterday's reported number
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,203
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40743 on: Yesterday at 09:54:47 PM »
Were up to 29000 testing positive yesterday..

That means its probably not peaked...  which is not good.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline dirkster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 746
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40744 on: Yesterday at 10:00:15 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 09:41:39 PM
I think that was yesterday's reported number
Ah ok mate, thanks for clearing that up
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,851
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40745 on: Yesterday at 10:20:58 PM »
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40746 on: Yesterday at 10:31:38 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:20:58 PM
FFS

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-54833459

Will this shit ever end?

I know, but I don't think anyone will be shocked if the virus does mutate like many other viruses do.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,851
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40747 on: Yesterday at 10:47:22 PM »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:31:38 PM
I know, but I don't think anyone will be shocked if the virus does mutate like many other viruses do.

It was more the fact that mutated virus seems to reduce the bodies ability to make antibodies that I find scary.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,441
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40748 on: Yesterday at 11:18:55 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:23:16 AM
Better off being a bull am I right?

I'm not sure Bulls herd?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,441
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40749 on: Yesterday at 11:23:00 PM »
Quote from: ScandinavianPete on Yesterday at 12:44:26 PM
It's really important to understand that click bait journalism didn't stop when the pandemic hit. It wen't into overdrive. Any comment, any loose conclusions from a single published paper and any speculations by whatever guy calls himself a mathematical modeler has been used to create divisive, sensational and stirring articles.

Almost everything you have read is short sighted and latches on to the flavor of the month agenda to get more views/hits clicks. The perception of what has happened in Sweden has been used as a bat by everyone from those who argue for total lock down to those who argues total opening.

They never mention that people over a certain weight and a certain age were denied treatment and that (last time I looked) whilst 'only 'c6,000 died;

a) Their experience was primarily confined to Stockholm
b) 6k is about 42k in the UK because there are only 10m in Sweden
c) At that moment only about 280 had died in Norway (half Sweden's population), about the same in Denmark
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Komic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,017
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40750 on: Today at 07:26:09 AM »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 03:54:24 PM
Yep.  A truer test would be whether rush hour motorway traffic has changed in any way

M57 just as busy as normal yesterday and today on the way into work. It was quieter on the way home though. So seems like recreational traffic has dropped but most people who have worked the last months are still doing so.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,772
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40751 on: Today at 08:42:01 AM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:47:22 PM
It was more the fact that mutated virus seems to reduce the bodies ability to make antibodies that I find scary.

It won't do that. Antibodies will be produced against this virus too. But I think the mutation they have found must be in the spike protein. Since nearly every vaccine in development targets the spike protein, this is bad news for the current vaccine development. The vaccines (especially the new type highly engineered ones) basically try to make antibodies that match the shape of the spike protein - if that shape changes, the antibodies won't match as well anymore. But immunity developed against this new shape of spike protein will just be as effective as before.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 1014 1015 1016 1017 1018 [1019]   Go Up
« previous next »
 