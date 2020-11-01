Nearly 60000 thousand cases in France today.... a positivity rate of 20% indicates that they are getting nowhere near all of them either....







A lot of Europe gone into a phase of rapid expansion over the last week or so. UK does seem to have got passed that phase already and hopefully it continues.Its interesting to keep an eye on Irelands rates, they went into lockdown on October 21st and its taken 2 weeks for the infection rate to halve. And Ireland also had slowed considerably (maybe even plateaued) before the lockdown. Thats how long it takes. Im optimistic still that the UK will follow Irelands pattern due to tier 3 restrictions prior to this lockdown, but for France, Italy, Germany, and others infection rates are still climbing significantly.No update yet today, hopefully we see a clear stabilisation compared to last week.