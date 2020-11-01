Here are the details of the mass testinghttps://liverpoolexpress.co.uk/whole-city-testing-under-way-in-liverpool/
From 9am tomorrow, the first six test centres will open their doors and will be open until 7pm. These are:
Lifestyles Alsop Fitness Centre, 1 Walton Village, L4 6RW
Lifestyles Walton, Walton Hall Park, L4 9XP
Lifestyles Ellergreen, Ellergreen Road, L11 2XY
Lifestyles Park Road, Steble Street, L8 6QH
Liverpool Tennis Centre, Wellington Road, L15 4LE
Lifestyles Garston, Long Lane, L19 6PE
These six centres should only be attended by people who are not displaying symptoms.
For the first day, all the centres will accommodate walk-ins. Testing slots can also be booked via www.gov.uk/testliverpool
that will be operational later this evening or using the NHS Covid-19 App. People are advised there may be queues at these locations.