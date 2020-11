Nearly 60000 thousand cases in France today.... a positivity rate of 20% indicates that they are getting nowhere near all of them either....







A lot of Europe gone into a phase of rapid expansion over the last week or so. UK does seem to have got passed that phase already and hopefully it continues.It’s interesting to keep an eye on Ireland’s rates, they went into lockdown on October 21st and it’s taken 2 weeks for the infection rate to halve. And Ireland also had slowed considerably (maybe even plateaued) before the lockdown. That’s how long it takes. I’m optimistic still that the UK will follow Ireland’s pattern due to tier 3 restrictions prior to this lockdown, but for France, Italy, Germany, and others infection rates are still climbing significantly.No update yet today, hopefully we see a clear stabilisation compared to last week.