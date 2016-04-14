« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1005 1006 1007 1008 1009 [1010]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1179639 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,618
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40360 on: Today at 12:15:11 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:04:02 PM
I can understand that for secondary school kids. The younger they are the harder it is to teach them online though. My wife teaches in early years (nursery/reception) and at that age they need someone with them all the time. She was making videos for them to view and work on at home but still needed their parents to help them.

I found it hard trying to do my job and help my daughter with her work. You end up doing everything badly.

Really no easy answers and I can understand your view but at the same time I can see why theyre trying to keep schools open for as long as they can.
yes that's a fair point about primary schools, particularly the younger kids who probably wouldn't have the concentration levels without assistance from parents.

I'm lucky as my daughter pretty much self learnt throughout the initial lockdown as she is of the age where she could do that. I don't think I would have been able to teach her though and the parents who did that have my total admiration and my sympathy
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,415
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40361 on: Today at 12:16:47 PM »
It is quite amusing seeing all the parents start to sweat at the thought of having to actually parent again  ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,618
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40362 on: Today at 12:18:14 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:00:13 PM
This happened to me the other day. I had an alert come up telling me I'd been in contact with someone, immediately followed by another alert telling me not to worry, and when I tapped on them and opened the app there was nothing there.
yes happened to my missus and me at separate times. There was a notification but that disappeared when I unlocked my phone and clicking on the app showed nothing there.

It's typical SERCO shite, their IT Support outsourcing is well known for being utter garbage. How they continue to get government contracts is anybody's guess (Dido Harding!!)
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,281
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40363 on: Today at 12:20:08 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:00:13 PM
This happened to me the other day. I had an alert come up telling me I'd been in contact with someone, immediately followed by another alert telling me not to worry, and when I tapped on them and opened the app there was nothing there.

Its happened to me a few times, its shameful.

The entire system is a national embarrassment.

Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,415
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40364 on: Today at 12:21:25 PM »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 12:20:08 PM
Its happened to me a few times, its shameful.

The entire system is a national embarrassment.

Yup - the track and trace and the app are a complete fucking joke.

They even know the app is a load of shite which is why its not mandatory to isolate if the app tells you to do so.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,199
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40365 on: Today at 01:16:27 PM »
If anything it should be too sensitive. All those false positives from using it in work, in a block of flats or on a packed bus/train every day.

I've had 4 positive matches since september which haven't led to a the app flagging.

If you have it on android you can check your contact history by going into your phone settings (not sure if you can on an iPhone)
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40366 on: Today at 01:24:33 PM »
I think this should be the last lockdown extend it until right before Xmas as cases won't drop nearly as fast with schools/unis still being open.
That should get us through the winter and stop the NHS being overwhelmed.
After that it's socially distancing until a vaccine is available sometime in the middle of next year.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,037
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40367 on: Today at 01:49:09 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 11:55:11 AM
OMFG

https://twitter.com/rowlsmanthorpe/status/1322861417108774913?s=21

Huge if true...

I suppose it depends if they've found an 'optimal' setting? Even when all of this was being discussed in the planning the choices were between something accurate but intrusive on privacy or something rougher but lacking a lot of detail. With the Google/Apple app it's whether it errs towards telling people to isolate or telling them to crack on. Going to be errors to it either way.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,960
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40368 on: Today at 02:02:02 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:16:47 PM
It is quite amusing seeing all the parents start to sweat at the thought of having to actually parent again  ;D ;D

If by parent you mean trying to ensure their kids are ok with their schoolwork and trying to do a job theyre paid for at the same time (and still post on RAWK) then fair point.
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,898
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40369 on: Today at 03:17:33 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 11:55:11 AM
OMFG

https://twitter.com/rowlsmanthorpe/status/1322861417108774913?s=21

Huge if true...

I've had one of the notifications it tells you to ignore every other day (and sometimes everyday) for the past two weeks.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40370 on: Today at 03:21:32 PM »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 03:17:33 PM
I've had one of the notifications it tells you to ignore every other day (and sometimes everyday) for the past two weeks.
Same here. I've had it multiple times in a single day.
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,120
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40371 on: Today at 04:09:36 PM »
Some (obvious tories ;D) asking about golf clubs.

They are to close too.  Which is a bit weird to be honest.

https://www.englandgolf.org/ceos-letter-to-golfers-challenging-hard-for-all-the-right-reasons/
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,174
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40372 on: Today at 04:17:27 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:16:47 PM
It is quite amusing seeing all the parents start to sweat at the thought of having to actually parent again  ;D ;D

Hilarious
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40373 on: Today at 04:41:30 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 04:09:36 PM
Some (obvious tories ;D) asking about golf clubs.

They are to close too.  Which is a bit weird to be honest.

https://www.englandgolf.org/ceos-letter-to-golfers-challenging-hard-for-all-the-right-reasons/
Just goes to show that we are in this together. ::)
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,600
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40374 on: Today at 04:42:45 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:02:02 PM
If by parent you mean trying to ensure their kids are ok with their schoolwork and trying to do a job theyre paid for at the same time (and still post on RAWK) then fair point.

There's no doubt if schools were closed it's a massive pain for parents, particularly primary school parents.

I think by saying schools should just be in as normal it devalues the seriousness of the virus. Why should parents take it that seriously if their teenage children are mixing with hundreds of others?

Either the virus is serious enough to stop normal life for a month other than being able to get food and essential medicine etc or it isn't. You can't pick and choose.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Jake

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,045
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40375 on: Today at 04:50:02 PM »
Terrifying how even on rawk there are conspiracy nuts, anti maskers and lockdown deniers. It boggles the mind that someone can be so dangerous yet claim to be part of the club and understand the culture. Pleased to see the knobs getting binned off, even if we do become a bit of an echo chamber at least we won't be responsible for any deaths

I think when we come out of this lockdown the government need to only allow certain things to open. We don't need to be buying high end fashion, shite electronics like "mankind" stores, dildos, candles, greetings cards, holidays, gaming (as much as I love it) and all sorts of others.

Food, fitness, Medicine, legal, DIY, literature maybe, one or two others. On click and collect if possible. Let's lock down till Spring get vaccinated and get back to normalish
« Last Edit: Today at 04:55:02 PM by Jake »
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,835
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40376 on: Today at 04:52:08 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:42:45 PM
You can't pick and choose.
....is exactly what I wrote a couple of pages back.

I take the whole thing very seriously, but when people see certain sections being restricted while other bits seem to be excluded (especially for an extended period) you will see people asking why and what's the point?
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40377 on: Today at 05:06:26 PM »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 04:50:02 PM
Terrifying how even on rawk there are conspiracy nuts, anti maskers and lockdown deniers. It boggles the mind that someone can be so dangerous yet claim to be part of the club and understand the culture. Pleased to see the knobs getting binned off, even if we do become a bit of an echo chamber at least we won't be responsible for any deaths

I think when we come out of this lockdown the government need to only allow certain things to open. We don't need to be buying high end fashion, shite electronics like "mankind" stores, dildos, candles, greetings cards, holidays, gaming (as much as I love it) and all sorts of others.

Food, fitness, Medicine, legal, DIY, literature maybe, one or two others. On click and collect if possible. Let's lock down till Spring get vaccinated and get back to normalish
That's pretty stupid in itself. You're advocating completely slashing the economy during a period we're going to need every penny.  We should follow, and by that I mean everyone including the government, scientific advice. When they deem it safe, or viable, we should open back up, whether that be regionally staged or not.

It's not putting the economy before health, they go hand in hand.  I'd imagine recreational clothes shopping is a huge part of the economy, as is consumer electrics.
Logged

Online Jake

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,045
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40378 on: Today at 05:12:52 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:06:26 PM
That's pretty stupid in itself. You're advocating completely slashing the economy during a period we're going to need every penny.  We should follow, and by that I mean everyone including the government, scientific advice. When they deem it safe, or viable, we should open back up, whether that be regionally staged or not.

It's not putting the economy before health, they go hand in hand.  I'd imagine recreational clothes shopping is a huge part of the economy, as is consumer electrics.

I'd rather you didn't class my opinion as stupid, rather just different to yours, thank you very much.

We have a different outlook. At the end of the day I'd rather the economy took a bigger hit and we saved a few more lives. We could still do click and collect and online shopping (with warehouses much better policed and better paid for the risk) but milling around shopping centres and using changing rooms has to be out for a while.

Re electronics, again it's nothing we can't sort by click and collect. For the old timers who aren't online, fair enough set aside an hour here and there they can go round very quiet and sanitised stores.

We made more sacrifice, with a lot less luxury in the last hundred years. Not saying you're selfish, infact you said you're gonna stay in eating crisps and watching good telly and that's fine, but there are a lot of selfish twats about who can't be trusted.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,415
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40379 on: Today at 05:16:47 PM »
So in the last lockdown supermarkets had one way systems and strict numbers in policies in place - any mention of this happening?

Or is this not needed in this half arsed lockdown?
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,279
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40380 on: Today at 05:20:59 PM »
Local coop still has one way. Seems that household mixing is the real spreader (though I assume schools aren't far behind)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40381 on: Today at 05:22:31 PM »
We're already spending money we don't have, what you're advocating is a prolonged furlough, localised or national, with less money coming in to reinforce it.
 
I'm 100% this lockdown, the numbers were untenable, but as soon as scientific advice considers it safe the economy needs to get going or this 80% will become 60%, people will lose their homes and the government will struggle to cover the substantial costs of the medical side of things.
Logged

Online Jake

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,045
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40382 on: Today at 05:30:29 PM »
But do you not think without a vaccine or a change in the spoiled brat attitude of the nation it will keep going up and down like a yo yo?

Theres enough private profit out there for the government to step in and freeze mortgages (and by extension rent) until further notice, get the hotels filled up with those who need, and funnel all the resources to the NHS. Nothing else matters right now.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,641
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40383 on: Today at 05:31:37 PM »
Today's UK numbers

Cases 23,254
Deaths 162

Cases by sample date shown below



Deaths by date shown below

Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,415
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40384 on: Today at 05:33:17 PM »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 05:30:29 PM
But do you not think without a vaccine or a change in the spoiled brat attitude of the nation it will keep going up and down like a yo yo?

Theres enough private profit out there for the government to step in and freeze mortgages (and by extension rent) until further notice, get the hotels filled up with those who need, and funnel all the resources to the NHS. Nothing else matters right now.

I think that's a little simplistic, of course other things matter. People need jobs to go back to after we get a handle of this pandemic. If we just shut down as you suggest the economy will shrink so much that a load of these jobs simply won't be there when things open back up.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,415
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40385 on: Today at 05:33:59 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:31:37 PM
snip

What's that - about 500 tests returned within 24hrs?

Getting worse.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1005 1006 1007 1008 1009 [1010]   Go Up
« previous next »
 