That's pretty stupid in itself. You're advocating completely slashing the economy during a period we're going to need every penny. We should follow, and by that I mean everyone including the government, scientific advice. When they deem it safe, or viable, we should open back up, whether that be regionally staged or not.



It's not putting the economy before health, they go hand in hand. I'd imagine recreational clothes shopping is a huge part of the economy, as is consumer electrics.



I'd rather you didn't class my opinion as stupid, rather just different to yours, thank you very much.We have a different outlook. At the end of the day I'd rather the economy took a bigger hit and we saved a few more lives. We could still do click and collect and online shopping (with warehouses much better policed and better paid for the risk) but milling around shopping centres and using changing rooms has to be out for a while.Re electronics, again it's nothing we can't sort by click and collect. For the old timers who aren't online, fair enough set aside an hour here and there they can go round very quiet and sanitised stores.We made more sacrifice, with a lot less luxury in the last hundred years. Not saying you're selfish, infact you said you're gonna stay in eating crisps and watching good telly and that's fine, but there are a lot of selfish twats about who can't be trusted.