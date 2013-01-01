« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40320 on: Today at 09:25:09 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:01:50 AM
What are you going to do? All the fun things in life involve leaving your house and much of those things you cannot do.

Fuck this virus and this government. If immunity doesnt last then i hope Boris gets reinfected, the big sack of fucking shite.

Im going to keep working from home 5 days a week, keep not going to the pub as before, keep trying to do some exercise but never enough and keep avoiding shopping wherever possible as before.

Im fortunate, not a huge amount will change in the next few weeks for me. People say its harder to meet in parks etc compared to the summer but when its dark and wet I do t want to go out and be sociable anyway. Having few mates makes it easier to cope with this to be fair. :D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40321 on: Today at 09:31:29 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:22:00 AM
If anything areas should leave lockdown on a regional basis.
This only works if people cannot move between areas, which is highly problematic for a nation like the UK (high population density, and relatively little tracking of vehicles). It is exactly the same argument (you have used many times) about restrictions on movement between nations. Regional restrictions were never going to be very effective.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40322 on: Today at 09:36:44 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:22:00 AM
If anything areas should leave lockdown on a regional basis.

That's exactly what should have happened at the end of the first lockdown - but of course the rate of infection was only going down in London at that time.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40323 on: Today at 09:37:53 AM
It seems we will only exit on tier 3 (or maybe even tier 3+)

Makes sense, but I suspect wont be met well.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40324 on: Today at 09:51:58 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 09:37:53 AM
It seems we will only exit on tier 3 (or maybe even tier 3+)

Makes sense, but I suspect wont be met well.

If anything, we should expect to exit earlier than the South, because we introduced measures earlier, so they have more time to kick in. But I suspect they will use the regional exit strategy to extend the lockdown as long as they want (I was going to say "as long as needed", but you just know they'll fuck it up). In December, everywhere will fall to tier 3, so non-essential shops can open and do a bit of panic Christmas trade. Then we might have to lock down again in January.
Re: Mayor of London: "From Thursday 5 November, we will be in a national lockdown."
Reply #40325 on: Today at 09:58:55 AM
Mate try posting on the struggling with depression thread in the Boozer Section. I know you are not saying you have depression but people on there can maybe help you. Good luck.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40326 on: Today at 10:01:47 AM
Why not lockdown until the case numbers are zero and then ban all travel in and out of the country.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40327 on: Today at 10:05:10 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:01:47 AM
Why not lockdown until the case numbers are zero and then ban all travel in and out of the country.

Brexit will help :lmao
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40328 on: Today at 10:05:49 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:01:47 AM
Why not lockdown until the case numbers are zero and then ban all travel in and out of the country.

They could have tried to do this in summer when cases were low and environmental factors were in our favour, but too late now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40329 on: Today at 10:10:23 AM
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 10:05:49 AM
They could have tried to do this in summer when cases were low and environmental factors were in our favour, but too late now.

They could still do it or attempt it. Lets go for a full year of lockdown and then hope for instant airport testing.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40330 on: Today at 10:13:06 AM
Quote from: Amatt on Yesterday at 06:38:02 PM
Do you honestly think a vaccine for public use will be fast tracked without sufficient testing and medical trials?

The Oxford vaccine was essentially five years in the making already, wasn't it? The Mers vaccine, which was already showing successfully and safely in clinical trials, adapted to another coronavirus.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40331 on: Today at 10:54:23 AM
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 10:05:49 AM
They could have tried to do this in summer when cases were low and environmental factors were in our favour, but too late now.

But going to lanzarote for a week is a god given right in this country. I don't think any govt would have been brave enough to stop foreign travel for holidays in this country but who knows

Of course lot of that stemmed from Cummings debacle and Johnson urging people to get back to normal
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40332 on: Today at 10:56:55 AM
So, four people were inthe meeting from which the new lockdown leaked.

The blond tit, Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, Handjob and Sunak.

So who leaked it?  Well, we know Sunak didnt because hes always been against another lock down (because he doesnt give a shot about you).
Would Johnson leak it? I doubt it.  Would the other two? Hell yes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40333 on: Today at 10:58:00 AM
:lmao

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40334 on: Today at 11:00:18 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 10:56:55 AM
So, four people were inthe meeting from which the new lockdown leaked.

The blond tit, Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, Handjob and Sunak.

So who leaked it?  Well, we know Sunak didnt because hes always been against another lock down (because he doesnt give a shot about you).
Would Johnson leak it? I doubt it.  Would the other two? Hell yes.

Sure there is a much wider group of advisors, etc who knew all the details too though?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40335 on: Today at 11:00:59 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:00:18 AM
Sure there is a much wider group of advisors, etc who knew all the details too though?
Apparently not .... lol
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40336 on: Today at 11:15:38 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 10:56:55 AM
So, four people were inthe meeting from which the new lockdown leaked.

The blond tit, Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, Handjob and Sunak.

So who leaked it?  Well, we know Sunak didnt because hes always been against another lock down (because he doesnt give a shot about you).
Would Johnson leak it? I doubt it.  Would the other two? Hell yes.

Gove surely, the slippery fucker. Possibly Hancock just because hes so inept. But Gove must be the strong favourite.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40337 on: Today at 11:23:13 AM
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 11:08:51 PM
From personal experience, the health care in Germany and in the UK is on a pretty similar level. Access to basic health care is easier in the UK I think. For example I just walked into a pharmacy for a flu jab, while my mum in Germany has been trying for weeks to get an appointment at her doctors for one.   But on the other hand, Germany dosen't seem to suffer from the crazy waiting times for non-emergency surgery the UK has (even before covid). It's normal to be waiting well over a year for an ACL repair or a hip replacement for example, and I've never heard stories like that from Germany.

Anyway, to bring it back to covid, I do think the number of available hospital 'beds' do make a difference. 'Beds' most likely doesn't mean just physical beds, but patients that could be cared for, so include staff, equipment, supplies etc. Staff shortages surely affect all countries, but the UK seems to be coming from an extremely low starting point.
Not sure I would say that access to basic health care is better in the UK. Usually in Germany you can get immediate appointments with your GP if it is urgent - or just walk in there, if you have trouble or are in pain they are not allowed to turn you away - or you go to the emergency unit in a local hospital. My experiences with local doctors in the UK weren't always great while I lived there, albeit that was 20 years ago and I suppose probably a lot has changed and improved.

But yeah, you cannot get flu jabs (or any other vaccination) in pharmacies in Germany, it can only be done by a doctor. And normally you can get them at your GP without much of a wait, but it is different this year because way more people than usual want one. So doctors used up their first batches pretty quickly and had/have to wait for the next delivery. Which mostly was a wait of approx. two weeks (I know this from my mum and dad and what my GP told me when I picked up a prescription a few days ago and asked about a flu jab, also heard similar stories from friends). Possibly it can be longer than two weeks, depending on where you are. The figures I heard: in normal years Germany has 18 to 19 million doses, this year they ordered 26 million. Will be interesting if they all end up being used (in normal years they never do).

In Germany we can have longish waits for specialists appointments (e.g. orthopaedic) although they introduced new legislation a few years ago in order to improve the situation. Then again, I remember a friend of mine in the UK had to have surgery for both eyes a few years back and he had to wait a year for each procedure. That mostly wouldn't happen here. I guess both health systems have their pros and cons, but compared to most other countries generally we are quite lucky to be either in the UK or Germany when it comes to health services.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40338 on: Today at 11:24:37 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:10:23 AM
They could still do it or attempt it. Lets go for a full year of lockdown and then hope for instant airport testing.

Pay everyone their year salary - close everything barring essentials

At this rate the cost of these lockdowns they might as well have done this.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #40339 on: Today at 11:26:52 AM
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:51:58 AM
If anything, we should expect to exit earlier than the South, because we introduced measures earlier, so they have more time to kick in. But I suspect they will use the regional exit strategy to extend the lockdown as long as they want (I was going to say "as long as needed", but you just know they'll fuck it up). In December, everywhere will fall to tier 3, so non-essential shops can open and do a bit of panic Christmas trade. Then we might have to lock down again in January.

From the briefing yesterday it seems there may have been some downturn in the North East and the national lockdown may not be as necessary again if local areas get their Tier systems working properly.  It would seem very difficult to avoid regional restrictions since they're tied to local authority healthcare capacities and the definition of 'danger level' will be different for varying areas with their own demographics - for example the south coast with lots of elderly are less effected since they are often not intergenerational households.
