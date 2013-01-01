« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1004 1005 1006 1007 1008 [1009]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1177577 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40320 on: Today at 09:31:29 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:22:00 AM
If anything areas should leave lockdown on a regional basis.
This only works if people cannot move between areas, which is highly problematic for a nation like the UK (high population density, and relatively little tracking of vehicles). It is exactly the same argument (you have used many times) about restrictions on movement between nations. Regional restrictions were never going to be very effective.
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,278
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40321 on: Today at 09:36:44 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:22:00 AM
If anything areas should leave lockdown on a regional basis.

That's exactly what should have happened at the end of the first lockdown - but of course the rate of infection was only going down in London at that time.
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,105
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40322 on: Today at 09:37:53 AM »
It seems we will only exit on tier 3 (or maybe even tier 3+)

Makes sense, but I suspect wont be met well.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,744
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40323 on: Today at 09:51:58 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 09:37:53 AM
It seems we will only exit on tier 3 (or maybe even tier 3+)

Makes sense, but I suspect wont be met well.

If anything, we should expect to exit earlier than the South, because we introduced measures earlier, so they have more time to kick in. But I suspect they will use the regional exit strategy to extend the lockdown as long as they want (I was going to say "as long as needed", but you just know they'll fuck it up). In December, everywhere will fall to tier 3, so non-essential shops can open and do a bit of panic Christmas trade. Then we might have to lock down again in January.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 1004 1005 1006 1007 1008 [1009]   Go Up
« previous next »
 