It seems we will only exit on tier 3 (or maybe even tier 3+)



Makes sense, but I suspect wont be met well.



If anything, we should expect to exit earlier than the South, because we introduced measures earlier, so they have more time to kick in. But I suspect they will use the regional exit strategy to extend the lockdown as long as they want (I was going to say "as long as needed", but you just know they'll fuck it up). In December, everywhere will fall to tier 3, so non-essential shops can open and do a bit of panic Christmas trade. Then we might have to lock down again in January.