Lets avoid bickering if we can. Everyone has a lot of steam to blow off.The head of the vaccination programme in England came out and said a vaccination was likely Q3/Q4 for vulnerable people in 2021 and extended to the rest of the population in 2022. Was this what you mean by two years?
Workplaces to stay open and people to go to work if they cannot work from home. That is different to the current situation how?
Furlough back up to 80%.Yet it was only a few weeks ago, the same broken hoover said 67% was acceptable for those in Tier 3.I wonder what changed?
Dowden has confirmed elite sport to continue behind closed doors. Exceptionally good news.
Gyms to close though, as will all kids sports clubs outside of school
Whats the point? on the 3rd when lockdown is over they will be queuing at m and s and john lewis from 5 in the morning and in the new year we will be back to lockdown again.
