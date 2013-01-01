Furlough back up to 80%.



Yet it was only a few weeks ago, the same broken hoover said 67% was acceptable for those in Tier 3.



I wonder what changed?



Because this time the restrictions have reached London and theyre not just in the north.How do they plan on restricting travel from one country to another? What checks will there be to stop people flying? Only asking as family are on holiday and arent due back until next week.