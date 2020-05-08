Fairly sure its not a single dose vaccine and think its already been said its unlikely the entire population would be vaccinated for a time being.
I have registered to be on a Phase 3 tiral of what they are calling the Novovax vaccine. It's a two-dose one, a week apart. I'm not sure if this is the AstraZeneca/Oxford one, but my understanding is that most of what is currently in development is a multiple-dose vaccine.
I'll update the thread if/when I get a dose (which could be one of four combinations of placebo/Novovax/seasonal flu vaccine). The complication is that in between being accepted onto the trial last week and now, I have developed COVID symptoms
so I may no longer be able to participate.