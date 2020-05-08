« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1171504 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40040 on: Today at 01:48:51 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 01:42:27 PM
Now 5pm

Still working out what they are doing.

Have they confirmed the day?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40041 on: Today at 01:50:26 PM »
Quote from: Craig on Today at 01:47:00 PM
Fairly sure its not a single dose vaccine and think its already been said its unlikely the entire population would be vaccinated for a time being.
I read that, key workers and the vulnerable.  I wouldn't expect the average Joe or Jane to receive a vaccine until August/September. Key workers and the vulnerable having some sort of protection should lead to, while not normal, some semblance of a life though.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40042 on: Today at 01:52:06 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:47:00 PM
Fairly sure its not a single dose vaccine and think its already been said its unlikely the entire population would be vaccinated for a time being.

Then it will come down to the agonising question of priority, who's deemed to need it most (presumably NHS staff and other front-line workers), then working downwards from old to young. Glad I don't have to do that sort of triage, but pretty confident the government will fuck it up in some way. And I'm sure there'll be plenty of underhand private innoculations if you have the contacts and can afford one.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40043 on: Today at 01:52:56 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:48:51 PM
Have they confirmed the day?

He's trying to find where the mute button is on his microphone.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40044 on: Today at 01:53:44 PM »
Will it mean that Everton have won the League?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40045 on: Today at 01:58:52 PM »
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 01:52:06 PM
Then it will come down to the agonising question of priority, who's deemed to need it most (presumably NHS staff and other front-line workers), then working downwards from old to young. Glad I don't have to do that sort of triage, but pretty confident the government will fuck it up in some way. And I'm sure there'll be plenty of underhand private innoculations if you have the contacts and can afford one.

Yeah front line staff and the most vulnerable are the most important. Hopefully that will almost certainly lead to some normality.

Target the next most vulnerable and other key workers after that down to the least vulnerable (if they even bother).

There will almost certainly be private sales of it, which as long as it doesnt hit the Govts ability to implement their inoculation plan I dont have an issue with. Ill almost certainly fall into the least vulnerable group and Id rather pay to get one sooner so Ive got peace of mind that I wont get it and that I wont unknowingly pass it on to family/friends.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40046 on: Today at 01:59:31 PM »
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 01:52:06 PM
Then it will come down to the agonising question of priority, who's deemed to need it most (presumably NHS staff and other front-line workers), then working downwards from old to young. Glad I don't have to do that sort of triage, but pretty confident the government will fuck it up in some way. And I'm sure there'll be plenty of underhand private innoculations if you have the contacts and can afford one.

There's a well rehearsed process which Kate Bingham went through the other day - medical staff, elderly, under lying conditions, pretty much the same process for the annual flu jab.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40047 on: Today at 01:59:43 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:53:44 PM
Will it mean that Everton have won the League?
You can just hear some of them saying it.  Would be funny as fuck if they dropped points, we win and the season ends awarding us the title.  Obviously tasteless, but it'll almost be worthwhile.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40048 on: Today at 02:08:02 PM »
Times' Patrick Maguire.

"Health minister Nadine Dorries currently making a spirited case for Lockdown 2.0 with the aid of graphs in the face of vocal opposition in the Tory MP WhatsApp group."

Japes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40049 on: Today at 02:08:02 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:59:31 PM
There's a well rehearsed process which Kate Bingham went through the other day - medical staff, elderly, under lying conditions, pretty much the same process for the annual flu jab.

If you just need to lie to get hold of it, Tories should be well sorted.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40050 on: Today at 02:09:40 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:08:02 PM
Times' Patrick Maguire.

"Health minister Nadine Dorries currently making a spirited case for Lockdown 2.0 with the aid of graphs in the face of vocal opposition in the Tory MP WhatsApp group."

Japes.
Why is national policy being decided this way?  Fucking absurd
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40051 on: Today at 02:12:11 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:08:02 PM
Times' Patrick Maguire.

"Health minister Nadine Dorries currently making a spirited case for Lockdown 2.0 with the aid of graphs in the face of vocal opposition in the Tory MP WhatsApp group."

Japes.

You know the world has turned upside down when Dorries seems to be talking sense.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40052 on: Today at 02:15:20 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:12:11 PM
You know the world has turned upside down when Dorries seems to be talking sense.
Well, she was diagnosed with Covid. Maybe if more of them were to be infected....
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40053 on: Today at 02:16:47 PM »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 02:15:20 PM
Well, she was diagnosed with Covid. Maybe if more of them were to be infected....

Yeah people said that about Johnson, Trump and Bolsonaro. Look how thats going.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40054 on: Today at 02:19:35 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:47:00 PM
Fairly sure its not a single dose vaccine and think its already been said its unlikely the entire population would be vaccinated for a time being.

I have registered to be on a Phase 3 tiral of what they are calling the Novovax vaccine. It's a two-dose one, a week apart. I'm not sure if this is the AstraZeneca/Oxford one, but my understanding is that most of what is currently in development is a multiple-dose vaccine.

I'll update the thread if/when I get a dose (which could be one of four combinations of placebo/Novovax/seasonal flu vaccine). The complication is that in between being accepted onto the trial last week and now, I have developed COVID symptoms ::) so I may no longer be able to participate.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40055 on: Today at 02:22:50 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 02:16:47 PM
Yeah people said that about Johnson, Trump and Bolsonaro. Look how thats going.

What's up with Bolsonaro anyway, been pretty quiet in the news since he was struck down with it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40056 on: Today at 02:23:55 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:40:33 PM
PM to hold news conference as lockdown considered

"It is expected schools, colleges and universities would stay open under any new "stay at home" order."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-54762048

 :lmao

WTF??

Lockdown without Lockdown.

Very Everton that.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40057 on: Today at 02:24:33 PM »
Will shutting the pubs, restaurants, shops help bring the R number below 1?    Are they hoping that the universities are over the worse of the spread and it is better off leaving them
Where they are?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40058 on: Today at 02:27:48 PM »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 02:24:33 PM
Will shutting the pubs, restaurants, shops help bring the R number below 1?    Are they hoping that the universities are over the worse of the spread and it is better off leaving them
Where they are?

Think so. If you send universtites home now you take it back to communities.  They shouldn't have opened for me but now they have leave them there.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40059 on: Today at 02:28:01 PM »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 02:24:33 PM
Will shutting the pubs, restaurants, shops help bring the R number below 1?    Are they hoping that the universities are over the worse of the spread and it is better off leaving them
Where they are?

Think it may slow it, but cant see it reducing it massively. Its just another half arsed measure as they are refusing to shut schools for even a short period.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40060 on: Today at 02:31:43 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 02:27:48 PM
Think so. If you send universtites home now you take it back to communities.  They shouldn't have opened for me but now they have leave them there.

I always thought that universities would have the biggest impact.    Obviously pubs etc had a cumulative effect
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40061 on: Today at 02:32:44 PM »
Were due to exchange contracts in a long house buying chain on Monday, keeping everything crossed well be able to do it and then complete shortly...

Absolute joke of a government, a circuit breaker a short while ago (when the scientists recommended it) could have avoided the need for a 4-6 week lockdown now. Utter pricks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40062 on: Today at 02:34:09 PM »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 02:32:44 PM
Were due to exchange contracts in a long house buying chain on Monday, keeping everything crossed well be able to do it and then complete shortly...

Absolute joke of a government, a circuit breaker a short while ago (when the scientists recommended it) could have avoided the need for a 4-6 week lockdown now. Utter pricks.

Should of done a 2 week lock, 4 week open including schools.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40063 on: Today at 02:36:34 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 02:27:48 PM
Think so. If you send universtites home now you take it back to communities.  They shouldn't have opened for me but now they have leave them there.

But if we do it now, Johnson is hoping he can be the man who saved Christmas.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40064 on: Today at 02:37:22 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 02:09:40 PM
Why is national policy being decided this way?  Fucking absurd
Has she checked for two blue ticks ? Maybe Boris hasn't read it yet.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40065 on: Today at 02:41:13 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:36:34 PM
But if we do it now, Johnson is hoping he can be the man who saved Christmas.
And if he doesnt save Christmas then will he fall on his sword and hand the baton onto the next useless clown?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40066 on: Today at 02:41:49 PM »
Nadine Dorries our hope in making lockdown palatable for the Tories. We are definitely through the looking glass now.

What next? Rees-Mogg selling the idea of free school meals in half term holidays? IDS attempting to make benefits more generous for the disabled?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40067 on: Today at 02:56:06 PM »
Quote from: PeterJM on Today at 02:41:13 PM
And if he doesnt save Christmas then will he fall on his sword and hand the baton onto the next useless clown?

Still convinced it was Goves camp who leaked it to the press. The Times and the Mail are his backers.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40068 on: Today at 02:59:05 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:56:06 PM
Still convinced it was Goves camp who leaked it to the press. The Times and the Mail are his backers.
Doesn't his wife still work for the Mail ?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40069 on: Today at 03:04:58 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:28:01 PM
Think it may slow it, but cant see it reducing it massively. Its just another half arsed measure as they are refusing to shut schools for even a short period.

Should have just extended the half term to 2 weeks really . Not rocket science is it and in fairness a number of schools in Leeds have just had 2 weeks off anyway as they always go back very early in September
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40070 on: Today at 03:05:23 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:59:05 PM
Doesn't his wife still work for the Mail ?

Sarah Vine? Not thatI read that rag but I think she does.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40071 on: Today at 03:10:36 PM »
Having just seen the queue for a fancy dress shop in Liverpool I'm a bit lost for words

People generally piss me off
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40072 on: Today at 03:11:26 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 03:10:36 PM
Having just seen the queue for a fancy dress shop in Liverpool I'm a bit lost for words

People generally piss me off

There will be shit loads of house parties tonight, thats for sure.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40073 on: Today at 03:11:48 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 03:10:36 PM
Having just seen the queue for a fancy dress shop in Liverpool I'm a bit lost for words

People generally piss me off
So should or shouldn't people wear masks ?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40074 on: Today at 03:13:47 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:11:48 PM
So should or shouldn't people wear masks ?

Definitely and with a cape it seems ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40075 on: Today at 03:19:24 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 03:10:36 PM
Having just seen the queue for a fancy dress shop in Liverpool I'm a bit lost for words

People generally piss me off

If it's the one in Bold Street I would imagine it's students and hipsters getting their Halloween gear for tonight's house party.

Edit - just saw Craig's post.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40076 on: Today at 03:21:45 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:19:24 PM
If it's the one in Bold Street I would imagine it's students and hipsters getting their Halloween gear for tonight's house party.

Edit - just saw Craig's post.

It is. They openly told the news reporter that they're not arsed about the rules apparently
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40077 on: Today at 03:32:36 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:06:33 PM
Are you suggesting we cant manage the situation better as a nation? Germany is a name that immediately pops into the head. Vietnam and South Korea also both have higher population density than the UK.

Germany is going into lockdown on Monday. France already is in lockdown. You want us to copy what they do?


Germany also has 800 hospital beds per 100,000 people where the UK has less than 250.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #40078 on: Today at 03:39:45 PM »
A professor on the Beeb saying life has now been changed forever and that we will have to socially distance and wear masks for decades.

Is that actually feasible? Are people going to want to spend their whole lives like this?
