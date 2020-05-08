Then it will come down to the agonising question of priority, who's deemed to need it most (presumably NHS staff and other front-line workers), then working downwards from old to young. Glad I don't have to do that sort of triage, but pretty confident the government will fuck it up in some way. And I'm sure there'll be plenty of underhand private innoculations if you have the contacts and can afford one.



Yeah front line staff and the most vulnerable are the most important. Hopefully that will almost certainly lead to some normality.Target the next most vulnerable and other key workers after that down to the least vulnerable (if they even bother).There will almost certainly be private sales of it, which as long as it doesnt hit the Govts ability to implement their inoculation plan I dont have an issue with. Ill almost certainly fall into the least vulnerable group and Id rather pay to get one sooner so Ive got peace of mind that I wont get it and that I wont unknowingly pass it on to family/friends.