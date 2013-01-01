So for those here who are anti lockdown - what's your solution? Let tens of thousands die?
It seems that people in large chunks of the the western world have shown they are too irresponsible to follow the simple guides to prevent outbreaks.
Retrospectively, its clear pursuing something close to 0 Covid akin to Australia, New Zealand, China and other Pacific nations would have been the best strategy, with a very strict initial lockdown. Managing the case load down to a level whereby track and trace can be effective.
Id still advocate for this (one hard, proper lockdown) rather than the cycle of half arsed lockdowns that we are going to be seeing in this country until some kind of scientific or natural intervention hopefully saves us.