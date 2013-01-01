Christ. Gove as PM. That is a scary thought.



It is but how much worse can he be than the current clown? FWIW I think Johnson will remain PM until we get properly hit by the Covid/Brexit double whammy next year. After the economy properly tanks they will want to distance themselves from Brexit and the inept response to Covid, so I don't think Gove will be a realistic option. It's more likely to be Sunak IMO. Whoever takes over will probably be in charge at the next election, by which time Brexit will have hit all the red wall seats they took off Labour, which will be all be up shit creak by then economically. They won't want a leader who is one of the people viewed as most responsible for Brexit in the next election.