Online irc65

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39960 on: Today at 12:15:05 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 12:00:49 PM
Christ. Gove as PM. That is a scary thought.
It is but how much worse can he be than the current clown? FWIW I think Johnson will remain PM until we get properly hit by the Covid/Brexit double whammy next year. After the economy properly tanks they will want to distance themselves from Brexit and the inept response to Covid, so I don't think Gove will be a realistic option. It's more likely to be Sunak IMO. Whoever takes over will probably be in charge at the next election, by which time Brexit will have hit all the red wall seats they took off Labour, which will be all be up shit creak by then economically. They won't want a leader who is one of the people viewed as most responsible for Brexit in the next election.
Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,039
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39961 on: Today at 12:17:48 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:12:20 PM
A lockdown is like sticking a plaster on a gunshot wound. We have to find another way.
This is a dreadful analogy...

Try again.
Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,263
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39962 on: Today at 12:20:27 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 12:17:48 PM
This is a dreadful analogy...

Try again.

A lockdown now, when the scientists said to lockdown six weeks ago, is like Fulham continuing to hire Scott Parker as manager - when Allardyce is available to take over.

Ludicrous.
Online bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39963 on: Today at 12:21:19 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:14:35 PM
Well. Go on...

Its clear we have to develop a form of living with the virus. Its endemic. Hopefully a vaccine can enable that - but I dont see that being a silver bullet.

A continuous cycle of lockdowns is not sustainable. I think the public just about have the appetite for another. Beyond that? Patience will run out.
Online spen71

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,058
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39964 on: Today at 12:23:27 PM »
Not sure I will be able to cope with this one very well.   Live on my own with no family
Within 2 hours.    Luckily I have my work,   Im a window cleaner so outside all day
Online leroy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,767
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39965 on: Today at 12:24:37 PM »
So for those here who are anti lockdown - what's your solution?  Let tens of thousands die?

It seems that people in large chunks of the the western world have shown they are too irresponsible to follow the simple guides to prevent outbreaks.

I get the push back on a safety net angle (those who've lost their jobs, insufficient government support etc).  It's completely fucked.  However staying open is also going to fuck people too. 
Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,263
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39966 on: Today at 12:24:57 PM »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 12:23:27 PM
Not sure I will be able to cope with this one very well.   Live on my own with no family
Within 2 hours.    Luckily I have my work,   Im a window cleaner so outside all day

I don't know how I'm going to cope. Can't work as I've been signed off due to mental health issues and even then it was WFH - so not great full stop.

Another thing. Locking down, days after Furlough ends.

Fucking hell.
Online bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39967 on: Today at 12:27:00 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 12:17:48 PM
This is a dreadful analogy...

Try again.

Whilst I appreciate we are in a position whereby lockdown has become inevitable - largely through government incompetence, does lockdown solve any of the root issues here? Not at all. It kicks the can further down the road whilst inflicting multiple alternative forms of damage. The economic fallout is arguably as bad as the health fallout.
Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,263
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39968 on: Today at 12:27:58 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:27:00 PM
Whilst I appreciate we are in a position whereby lockdown has become inevitable - largely through government incompetence, does lockdown solve any of the root issues here? Not at all. It kicks the can further down the road whilst inflicting multiple alternative forms of damage. The economic fallout is arguably as bad as the health fallout.

You can recover a economy.

You cannot revive dead people.

Heaven sake.
Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,039
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39969 on: Today at 12:28:20 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:27:00 PM
Whilst I appreciate we are in a position whereby lockdown has become inevitable - largely through government incompetence, does lockdown solve any of the root issues here? Not at all. It kicks the can further down the road whilst inflicting multiple alternative forms of damage. The economic fallout is arguably as bad as the health fallout.
Im not saying you dont have some point, but the analogy really wasnt a good one!
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39970 on: Today at 12:33:33 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:21:19 PM
Its clear we have to develop a form of living with the virus. Its endemic. Hopefully a vaccine can enable that - but I dont see that being a silver bullet.

A continuous cycle of lockdowns is not sustainable. I think the public just about have the appetite for another. Beyond that? Patience will run out.
Fascinated. Go on...
Online cornishscouser92

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,186
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39971 on: Today at 12:33:56 PM »
Online bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39972 on: Today at 12:35:48 PM »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 12:24:37 PM
So for those here who are anti lockdown - what's your solution?  Let tens of thousands die?

It seems that people in large chunks of the the western world have shown they are too irresponsible to follow the simple guides to prevent outbreaks.

Retrospectively, its clear pursuing something close to 0 Covid akin to Australia, New Zealand, China and other Pacific nations would have been the best strategy, with a very strict initial lockdown. Managing the case load down to a level whereby track and trace can be effective.

Id still advocate for this (one hard, proper lockdown) rather than the cycle of half arsed lockdowns that we are going to be seeing in this country until some kind of scientific or natural intervention hopefully saves us.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,495
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39973 on: Today at 12:36:45 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 10:58:04 AM
There will at least be football .... that will make a difference for me.

Oh, and me just carrying on as normal because I will still be working as normal!.  Ive no complaints, others worked in the first one.  However, my heart goes out to vulnerable staff.

Not even sure how this will effect our work, not all our stuff can be done from home so some of us will have to go in. There are some who prefer to go in then stay at home for various reasons, I would prefer to go in as I live on my own. If I don't go into work I hardly see anyone and that's what I really struggled with the first time around. I hope you are right about the football continuing, that is at least something.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,710
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39974 on: Today at 12:36:56 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:27:00 PM
Whilst I appreciate we are in a position whereby lockdown has become inevitable - largely through government incompetence, does lockdown solve any of the root issues here? Not at all. It kicks the can further down the road whilst inflicting multiple alternative forms of damage. The economic fallout is arguably as bad as the health fallout.
It may prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39975 on: Today at 12:37:18 PM »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:33:56 PM
Lockdown also means deaths.

https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-lockdown-may-have-indirectly-caused-16-000-excess-deaths-study-12044923
That takes no account of the number of deaths (direct and indirect) which would occur if we allowed COVID to run rampant.
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,354
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39976 on: Today at 12:37:33 PM »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:33:56 PM
Lockdown also means deaths.

https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-lockdown-may-have-indirectly-caused-16-000-excess-deaths-study-12044923

The new report says a reluctance to attend A&E and difficulties accessing medical assistance

Both of which were massively due to go to Corona hotspots, or because Coronavirus cases caused difficulty accessing medical assistance.

Not really totally to do with there being a lockdown.
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,154
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39977 on: Today at 12:38:12 PM »
Downing street press conference scheduled for 4pm today

So we should hear something leaked in press in the next couple of hours
Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,039
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39978 on: Today at 12:39:07 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:36:56 PM
It may prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.
And this is it....

If they do, deaths multiply.

The issue of exponential growth is one people arent quite getting either. You very quickly get a situation where deaths have spiralled beyond what we can cope with.
Online cornishscouser92

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,186
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39979 on: Today at 12:40:46 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:37:33 PM
The new report says a reluctance to attend A&E and difficulties accessing medical assistance

Both of which were massively due to go to Corona hotspots, or because Coronavirus cases caused difficulty accessing medical assistance.

Not really totally to do with there being a lockdown.

Overall the analysis estimates there could be a total of 81,500 non-coronavirus excess deaths over the next 50 years as a result of longer waiting times for non-urgent elective care, as well as increased deprivation resulting from a deep recession.

It considers the impact on waiting lists, deprivation etc.
Online bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39980 on: Today at 12:41:33 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:33:33 PM
Fascinated. Go on...

Im not suggesting I have the answers, so not sure whats with the condescending tone.

If you cant see the multifaceted, destructive impact another lockdown will have upon peoples mental and economic health and refuse to at least acknowledge this as a sub optimal method to proceed, well then more fool you.
