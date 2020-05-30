« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 994 995 996 997 998 [999]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1168908 times)

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,584
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39920 on: Today at 10:23:14 AM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:17:56 AM
He has been waging a bid for months. He is letting Johnson dig the Mariana Trench in Downing St.
He knows time is on his side. Johnson will be gone after Christmas.

Not with covid still around, they'll want this and the Brexit fall out to be on Johnson
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,098
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39921 on: Today at 10:24:18 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 09:57:58 AM
Sky's Beth Rigby.

"No 10 has launched official leak inquiry via cabinet sec[retary] after details of meeting between PM/Hancock/Sunak/Gove were leaked last night. No 10 had wanted to hold announcements until Monday and now having to change plans. There are some very furious people in government this morning."

Which would be the confirmation last night's story is quite true.

But they would have surely leaked it ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline leroy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,766
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39922 on: Today at 10:25:11 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:16:55 AM
Have Australia dealt with this well? There are loads of fans watching Australia vs New Zealand in the ground.

Generally speaking yes.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39923 on: Today at 10:26:38 AM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:17:56 AM
He has been waging a bid for months. He is letting Johnson dig the Mariana Trench in Downing St.
He knows time is on his side. Johnson will be gone after Christmas.

The real PM is of course the unelected Cummings.  Dont know if hed depart with Johnson or be retained.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,021
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39924 on: Today at 10:31:34 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:24:18 AM
But they would have surely leaked it ?

Yeah, but like 12C said they're meant to tell Parliament first. And the four of them who decided it have bounced the rest of the cabinet into the decision without having to discuss it with them first. It's that advert where the bloke goes in to tell the hairdresser off for cutting his daughter's hair wrong when he's the one who cut her hair.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:33:13 AM by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Jake

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,037
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39925 on: Today at 10:37:55 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:11:20 AM
You mean, Dr. Eric Berg, Chiropractor. :lmao

I think he meant to say Dr Zoid Berg. crustescean
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39926 on: Today at 10:39:48 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 09:17:58 AM
God theres been some horse shit in here over night.

So much talk of Sweden.  Well Sweden is a totally different country to the U.K., thats very important to note.

But also theres this:

And what shit do we get? Its only cases.

But of course, back in September we had the its only cases bollocks in here too for the U.K.  and look where we are.  Deaths followed.  Deaths always follow.

Sweden:

ICU admissions on Tuesday: 58
ICU admissions on Friday: 59

25 April:

556

Calm down. Even at 556, no ICU "collapsed" so we're running at 10 % capacity and there are no plans to shut anything down anytime soon. In fact, my region is also doing quite well even though there's the proximity to Stockholm and commuters insisting on going there by train at all costs.

There's no point trying to convince you hysterical lot, but at least don't lie about us over here. We're not in a crisis. Cases per capita are way lower than elsewhere in Europe even though there's a very high testing capacity now. We'll probably hit 100 ICU cases within 14 days on current trajectories but since the ICU survival rates are way better than before, that's not going to cause anywhere near the same number of deaths as in spring.

But let's engage in fear porn and trust the Tories and scientists who forecasted Sweden would have 190 k deaths before the summer solstice, yeah what a sad state  :butt Their recent prediction of 4 k deaths PER DAY in Britain really makes me wonder whether they're on crack pipes in there or accidentally mashed up the covid and black plague models. The problem is they seem to share a lot of that dope with the coward-in-chief in number 10. Britain needs to have the economy open or the food banks and NHS funding will completely collapse at some point. Not that the Eton brigade will really mind that, but for Labour to be okay with it and saying that they will support the government whatever it does is nuts.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:55:47 AM by Linudden »
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39927 on: Today at 10:47:08 AM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:31:20 AM
National lockdown with schools open and none essential shops open is absolutely pointless. Nothing will be different here other than restaurants closed.
I thought non-essential shops were closing.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,383
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39928 on: Today at 10:47:43 AM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:40:12 AM
Oh right, that's something then.

The only things open in a national lockdown should be supermarkets IMO. It will be shite but if we are going to do it why not do it properly?

Universities should also be shut but in my opinion schools, particularly for the younger age groups, should remain open throughout.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,905
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39929 on: Today at 10:49:27 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:16:55 AM
Have Australia dealt with this well? There are loads of fans watching Australia vs New Zealand in the ground.

Hit worse than NZ but in the grand scheme of things theyve done well I think. Theyve just come out of a 3 month lockdown in Victoria!  But had a couple of days this week of 0 new cases and 0 deaths.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,007
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39930 on: Today at 10:52:49 AM »
Stay at home but students and school kids can still run riot then come back home. Slow clap.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,686
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39931 on: Today at 10:53:58 AM »
Mentally taxing now. Wish there was some good news.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,584
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39932 on: Today at 10:54:04 AM »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:39:48 AM
Snip

Been a while since we've had one of your hyperbolic, insult driven meltdowns, you usually leave them for the F1 thread.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,707
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39933 on: Today at 10:54:39 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 09:57:58 AM
Sky's Beth Rigby.

"There are some very furious people in government this morning."

Oh they were doing so well there and then they went and protestethed too much. Fucking obviously leaked it intentionally themselves to test the water - yet again.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,424
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39934 on: Today at 10:55:04 AM »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:39:48 AM
Sweden:

ICU admissions on Tuesday: 58
ICU admissions on Friday: 59

25 April:

556

Calm down. Even at 556, no ICU "collapsed" so we're running at 10 % capacity and there are no plans to shut anything down anytime soon. In fact, my region is also doing quite well even though there's the proximity to Stockholm and commuters insisting on going there by train at all costs.

There's no point trying to convince you hysterical lot, but at least don't lie about us over here. We're not in a crisis. Cases per capita are way lower than elsewhere in Europe even though there's a very high testing capacity now.

Last time you were on here, you made a bit of a fool of yourself - you took what Tegnelle was saying, about needing to intrdoduce new measures, and tried to twist it in line with your preconceived biases (it was kinda culty). Turns out you were entirely wrong:

Quote from: Linudden on September 24, 2020, 02:15:52 PM
Tegnell is a master of saying one thing to appease the media, then doing the opposite in practice. Even so, I believe normalcy should be resumed immediately in Sweden at this point, not least to show everyone else the way.

Also you are using a crude and over simplified way of measuring hospital capactity. You can't just count the number of patients throughout the country in all of the hospitals and say, well it's 10% so it's fine. You should look at some of the data, it's publicly available and actually serves a purpose unlike your 'this number is less than that number so stop being hysterical'.

https://portal.icuregswe.org/utdata/en/report/qx.q5

If you look here it says in October (so far) around 1 in 33 patients were required to transfer to another ICU due to lack of resources.
You'll notice the trend when you plot the graph by month. It was around 1 in 66 in September.

Your biases are blinding you to the information that's right in front of you, including from the chief epidemiologist you have previously been eulogising over - that's the only evidence I can see of hysteria, which you're projecting
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39935 on: Today at 10:57:50 AM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:55:04 AM
Your biases are blinding you to the information that's right in front of you, including from the chief epidemiologist you have previously been eulogising over - that's the only evidence I can see of hysteria, which you're projecting

Perpetually waiting for an apocalypse for nine months without it happening... I feel for you mate.

Sweden's annual death toll will be within the range of normalcy. April 2020 was lower than December 1993 and January 2000. Calm down. At the local hospital here according to a nurse I know nothing was close to collapsing - in the other ends of the hospital things were still operating and this was the epicenter in Sweden for the first two months. They had an issue with the nurses and doctors catching the virus but many of them are at least partially immune now and have a lot better equipment than retail masks so that should be better.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:04:20 AM by Linudden »
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,033
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39936 on: Today at 10:58:04 AM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:16:44 AM
I'm not sure I can take another long lockdown.
There will at least be football .... that will make a difference for me.

Oh, and me just carrying on as normal because I will still be working as normal!.  Ive no complaints, others worked in the first one.  However, my heart goes out to vulnerable staff.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,424
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39937 on: Today at 11:04:13 AM »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:57:50 AM
Perpetually waiting for an apocalypse for nine months without it happening... I feel for you mate.

Sweden's annual death toll will be within the range of normalcy. April 2020 was lower than December 1993 and January 2000. Calm down.

You can save your patronising 'calm down', 'hysteria' and 'acopolypse' performative shite mate. Unlike you, I am quite familiar with health indicators and am quite calm.

You were funnier when you were whinging about F1 and football, throwing your toys out the pram about boycotting the sports (hysteria and calm, anyone - projecting again).

Or when you acted like you understood UK localities by ward (although to be fair at least politics is something you've studied and are less ignorant about than epidemiology)

The fact you have no rebuttal to the ICU stats shows how lost you are. Enjoy your day, funny guy - remember to avoid the game later because 'having no fans in stadiums is behaving like Mussolini'

Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:57:50 AM
At the local hospital here according to a nurse I know nothing was close to collapsing - in the other ends of the hospital things were still operating and this was the epicenter in Sweden for the first two months.

PS just caught your edit. Am a little embarrassed for you that you can't tell the difference between evidence and anecdote. You can find some evidence in Sweden's ICU data if you are inclined.

Also you're countering something that noone is claiming - that hospitals are collapsing. It's pretty transparent, and doesn't help your argument you know
« Last Edit: Today at 11:07:52 AM by Classycara »
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39938 on: Today at 11:06:09 AM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:04:13 AM
The fact you have no rebuttal to the ICU stats shows how lost you are. Enjoy your day, funny guy - remember to avoid the game later because 'having no fans in stadiums is behaving like Mussolini'

I didn't even know Liverpool are playing today. Shows how much I care right now. Which team is it against? Hope the guys win, but it's just pointless right now the way the governments are acting. Until there's a return to normal I definitely have other concerns.

As for the hospital claims - that's literally the whole point of lockdowns and you somehow managed to find a way around it, hilarious! You deserve some silverware for that leap of wisdom :champ
« Last Edit: Today at 11:10:14 AM by Linudden »
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,033
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39939 on: Today at 11:08:56 AM »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 11:06:09 AM
I didn't even know Liverpool are playing today. Shows how much I care right now. Which team is it against? Hope the guys win, but it's just pointless right now the way the governments are acting. Until there's a return to normal I definitely have other concerns.
Dying of covid?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39940 on: Today at 11:11:01 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 11:08:56 AM
Dying of covid?

Nah I'm good. Might have had it in February the way I was coughing but no symptoms of anything since then. Glad you asked and stay safe :)
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39941 on: Today at 11:13:00 AM »
Given all education stays open, this 'lockdown' doesn't make a great deal of difference beyond tier 3.

Go out for work or school, exercise or emergencies, shop for essentials and otherwise stay at home. Really, it's what we should be doing anyway, beyond maybe going out for a meal with your household.

People aren't following the rules though. Roads are still busy all day. Where is everyone going? The roads were deathly quiet in the early weeks of lockdown.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 994 995 996 997 998 [999]   Go Up
« previous next »
 