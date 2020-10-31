A graph worth noting when looking at a lockdown. Deaths around the norm for this time of year, over the past 10 years. Completely different situation to April and May.



Thread seems to have got side tracked a little with focusing on deaths and excess mortality.Your graph there hides everything and shows everything at the same time. One side argues coronavirus is a serious problem and can lead to many deaths we can prevent, see March and April. Opposite side says that lockdown, restrictions on social interactions and curtailment of normal health care is killing people also - the cure is worse than the disease. But we dont see that in your graph for may-October. Equally we dont see coronavirus as a major issue from May-October on that graph.So which ones true? The fact is certainly that they both are. Covid is killing a lot of people. Equally social isolation and the mental health issues that come with it, coupled with either the reluctance to attend hospital or the reduced hospital service is also killing people. Theyre not mutually exclusive and are occurring at the same time. The difficult balancing act is trying to manoeuvre through this with the least impact on both sides. It doesnt mean you put more weight on saving more people from one side of that difficult balancing act over the other. The reality is that this virus can escalate so quickly so as to impact substantially on the other side also - mental health, routine health care, peoples livelihoods can all be affected significantly if it gets out of control, which it can do very quickly. So both sides of the argument suffer greatly. The key at least for me, is the healthcare system. It has to function to serve all those problems, if it doesnt then we lose on both sides of the argument. No easy answer with that balancing act, but reducing it to an argument of do nothing its just the flu theres no excess deaths, or lockdown and do whatever it takes to eradicate it are both just ignorant of the real problem - this virus has the almost perfect characteristics to really fuck us up. Not lethal enough so everyone agrees we should do all we can to eradicate it as not everyone will suffer with it, but severe enough that it can kill our health care system very quickly and everyone suffers.People that are on either extreme of that debate really should be ignored. The science that everyone loves to quote as back up sits firmly in the middle at this moment - its serious, you have to put measures in place to counteract its spread, but equally you should put those systems in place so you dont have to rely on blunt instruments like lockdowns to dig you out of a hole. And if you do then use that time to ensure you dont have to do it again. I guess the problem with our science sitting in the middle and the particular characteristics of this virus means that enough people fall into each extreme side. Then we have too many believing its not a serious problem and the lighter measures during times of low infection that could keep it at bay are ignored by enough people so they just dont work. And into this cycle that we find ourselves we go.