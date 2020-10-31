« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

cornishscouser92

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39840 on: Today at 12:32:18 AM
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:27:43 AM
By everyone else, you seem to be excluding Sweden from that, but their deaths were worse than their comparable neighbours by far during the first wave and it did not deliver them any significant lead on heading towards herd immunity, so they messed up worse than most.

With regards to Sweden's approach, most of their deaths were care home deaths. They fucked it up more than we did.

They also haven't had double-digit deaths since 18th July.

The interesting thing is their case numbers are soaring, but as of yet deaths are not.
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39841 on: Today at 12:35:38 AM
Quote from: -Sad Fuck- on Today at 12:25:35 AM
Since April to October the UK has tested 15.5x more. Deaths are down 10x. In the same period Sweden has tested 2x more and deaths are down 30x. Let me break this down for you in a way you can understand: The science says herd immunity works.

Are you on a wind up? The reason I ask is that I think that deep down, whether it be by accident or design, there is actually a fruit pip of a sensible point in some of what you are trying to say that is worth discussing. The problem is that at the moment that pip is surrounded by a big juicy fruit of total scientific misunderstanding on your part.
cornishscouser92

COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39842 on: Today at 12:35:58 AM
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 12:31:31 AM
They help hospitals to cope and gets us closer to potential vaccines or at least nearer the end of winter when things will ease

But we'll be back in the same position come the New Year/February? Cases are falling in the city, it will be interesting to see if this trend continues, and the second wave we've had ends


Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39843 on: Today at 12:46:34 AM
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:35:58 AM
But we'll be back in the same position come the New Year/February? Cases are falling in the city, it will be interesting to see if this trend continues, and the second wave we've had ends

This is like looking at half the data though.

Yeah cases may have fallen but this is warning the younger 18-25 group. The students. They were easy to locate and isolate for obvious reasons.

The problem is if you look at the wider data youll see the older age ranges are seeing massive spikes now and these are the ones not only more likely to die but the ones who are mixing with family and others of a similar age.
cornishscouser92

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39844 on: Today at 12:50:59 AM
Quote from: Craig on Today at 12:46:34 AM
This is like looking at half the data though.

Yeah cases may have fallen but this is warning the younger 18-25 group. The students. They were easy to locate and isolate for obvious reasons.

The problem is if you look at the wider data youll see the older age ranges are seeing massive spikes now and these are the ones not only more likely to die but the ones who are mixing with family and others of a similar age.
The data above doesnt specify any age group, just positive cases. This is an important point from the FT



There is also some evidence which suggests a link between Vitamin D deficiency and more severe covid symptoms
Shady Craig

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39845 on: Today at 01:00:58 AM
Not saying I agree with 'sad fuck' but I went on about the Swedish approach 3 weeks ago and although I now agree with most of the arguments given against I was told 'wait to see how the numbers of deaths are there in 3 weeks' yet here we are and they so far aren't going up as you'd imagine. Let's see in another 3 weeks I suppose.
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39846 on: Today at 01:02:32 AM
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:50:59 AM
The data above doesnt specify any age group, just positive cases. This is an important point from the FT

There is also some evidence which suggests a link between Vitamin D deficiency and more severe covid symptoms

Then find the data, its all being put out there by the Govt.

Its clear as day the spike was lead by people between 18-30, likely students given it coincided with schools and Unis going back. Deaths took longer than normal to follow positive cases than previously because this age group does not die as easily from it - to put it bluntly. They do die from it though, and they do suffer life long illnesses from it too (I know personally of a fit 28yr old girl who is now blind in one eye as the virus got to her brain (paralysing her at one point down one side - she needs months of physio to get full control back) and to her optical lobe.

However this has now spread into the community, and the age groups who do die easier. This is why hospital numbers have rocketed, and why deaths are now rising rapidly.
spen71

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39847 on: Today at 01:03:49 AM
Surely another lockdown is time to shut the universities down till April at the easiest.     All students will
Have to self isolate for two weeks (tough I know) before being sent home/

I firmly believe they have been super spreaders.    2 1/2 million young adults sent all over the country,  many Mixing for the first time.    They go to pubs, bars, supermarkets etc.   Go home for the weekends and spread it to the family.   Who go to work and pass it on again.

Or am I being to simplistic here?
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39848 on: Today at 01:04:11 AM
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 01:00:58 AM
Not saying I agree with 'sad fuck' but I went on about the Swedish approach 3 weeks ago and although I now agree with most of the arguments given against I was told 'wait to see how the numbers of deaths are there in 3 weeks' yet here we are and they so far aren't going up as you'd imagine. Let's see in another 3 weeks I suppose.

I mean this is just chatting shit.

3 weeks ago daily deaths (avg) was 63. Its now 240.
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39849 on: Today at 01:05:07 AM
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:50:59 AM
The data above doesnt specify any age group, just positive cases. This is an important point from the FT



There is also some evidence which suggests a link between Vitamin D deficiency and more severe covid symptoms

Apart from the Vitamin D point - the rest of what you just posted fits exactly with what Craig just said? The case numbers for the whole population won't give you an accurate prediction of eventual death rates when the average age of people dying is 82.

As an aside - can somebody better qualified than me clarify whether in a situation where we had a 'stable' average age of death from Covid at equal or higher than the overall UK life expectancy (google says this is currently 81.4) does that mean that in the long term we see no excess deaths? That's more than a maths question than a 'what do we do about Covid' one - I'm fully on board with the reality that if cases get to a point where hospitals get overwhelmed the average age of death is likely to drop precipitously.
spen71

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39850 on: Today at 01:05:09 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:02:32 AM
Then find the data, its all being put out there by the Govt.

Its clear as day the spike was lead by people between 18-30, likely students given it coincided with schools and Unis going back. Deaths took longer than normal to follow positive cases than previously because this age group does not die as easily from it - to put it bluntly. They do die from it though, and they do suffer life long illnesses from it too (I know personally of a fit 28yr old girl who is now blind in one eye as the virus got to her brain (paralysing her at one point down one side - she needs months of physio to get full control back) and to her optical lobe.

However this has now spread into the community, and the age groups who do die easier. This is why hospital numbers have rocketed, and why deaths are now rising rapidly.

Basically what I just said
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39851 on: Today at 01:08:02 AM
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:32:18 AM
With regards to Sweden's approach, most of their deaths were care home deaths. They fucked it up more than we did.

They also haven't had double-digit deaths since 18th July.

The interesting thing is their case numbers are soaring, but as of yet deaths are not.

They did mess up care homes, most of us did.

The double digit deaths reference is an interesting one and I dont mean to attack you for it, but it points toward how its difficult to compare countries without taking population into account. The UK has 7 times the population of Sweden. So your your double digit reference for Sweden translates to 70 in the UK. Previous time we had 70 deaths here was the middle of June. Next time we hit that number was the 7th October. Today we are somewhere between 200-250 daily deaths. Thats how this thing escalated.

Similar numbers for Sweden to ours, accounting for population would be 10 deaths in the middle of June, hitting 10 again first week of October and then two weeks later hitting somewhere between 30-40. As you say they are not there yet but we could have said also prior to October 7th that our deaths hadnt reached the equivalent of double digits in Sweden, and that was only 3 weeks ago. The comparison is premature at the moment, they may deal better than this resurgence than we have (they are actually acting earlier then we did) but its also worth keeping in mind that the first wave seemed to hit Sweden with a little delay in March for some reason. Also worth keeping in mind that because of that, Swedish tourists werent allowed into many European holiday destinations for a lot of the summer while the Uk was. If our resurgence (and Spain, France, italy) has been seeded by holidays abroad, then Sweden has avoided that. But maybe not avoided it, just delayed it.
-Sad Fuck-

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39852 on: Today at 01:09:25 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:04:11 AM
I mean this is just chatting shit.

3 weeks ago daily deaths (avg) was 63. Its now 240.

Are you on crack? Sweden has had 2 Covid RELATED deaths since October 27th.
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39853 on: Today at 01:11:16 AM
Quote from: -Sad Fuck- on Today at 01:09:25 AM
Are you on crack? Sweden has had 2 Covid RELATED deaths since October 27th.

Sweden isnt the UK. Literally so different on so many demographics.

You going to answer who will work in these new hospitals we build in 4 weeks yet?
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39854 on: Today at 01:12:25 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:04:11 AM
I mean this is just chatting shit.

3 weeks ago daily deaths (avg) was 63. Its now 240.

I think he is talking about the deaths in Sweden. Yesterday the 7 week daily average was 2 deaths. But their cases are now starting to take off. 3 weeks ago (i.e the case numbers that link to todays deaths) they were reporting 610 cases. A week ago it was c1000  - todays is 1900.

Edit - agree that we probably shouldn't be trying to copy Sweden due to the big differences in overall public health and 'logistical' healthcare provision. 
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39855 on: Today at 01:13:23 AM
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:12:25 AM
I think he is talking about the deaths in Sweden. Yesterday the 7 week daily average was 2 deaths. But their cases are now starting to take off. 3 weeks ago (i.e the case numbers that link to todays deaths) they were reporting 610 cases. A week ago it was c1000  - todays is 1900.

Oh, well I dont really give a shit about Sweden. They arent comparable to us at all.

Not that I remember him speaking about Sweden previously.
-Sad Fuck-

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39856 on: Today at 01:13:51 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:11:16 AM
Sweden isnt the UK. Literally so different on so many demographics.

You going to answer who will work in these new hospitals we build in 4 weeks yet?

You shouted down facts by using the UK death figures when talking about Sweden. You're genuinely touting why herd  immunity works at this stage.

There's no evidence hospitals are overrun. None at all.
-Sad Fuck-

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39857 on: Today at 01:14:35 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:13:23 AM
Oh, well I dont really give a shit about Sweden. They arent comparable to us at all.

Not that I remember him speaking about Sweden previously.

Because their government aren't sheep they aren't comparable? They are a model to be followed.
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39858 on: Today at 01:14:57 AM
Quote from: -Sad Fuck- on Today at 01:13:51 AM
You shouted down facts by using the UK death figures when talking about Sweden. You're genuinely touting why herd  immunity works at this stage.

There's no evidence hospitals are overrun. None at all.

Liverpool around about max capacity. Manchester is at 83%.

Not over run though. Theyre fine.



Who is going to work in these new 4 week built hospitals?
cornishscouser92

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39859 on: Today at 01:15:00 AM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:08:02 AM
They did mess up care homes, most of us did.

The double digit deaths reference is an interesting one and I dont mean to attack you for it, but it points toward how its difficult to compare countries without taking population into account. The UK has 7 times the population of Sweden. So your your double digit reference for Sweden translates to 70 in the UK. Previous time we had 70 deaths here was the middle of June. Next time we hit that number was the 7th October. Today we are somewhere between 200-250 daily deaths. Thats how this thing escalated.

Similar numbers for Sweden to ours, accounting for population would be 10 deaths in the middle of June, hitting 10 again first week of October and then two weeks later hitting somewhere between 30-40. As you say they are not there yet but we could have said also prior to October 7th that our deaths hadnt reached the equivalent of double digits in Sweden, and that was only 3 weeks ago. The comparison is premature at the moment, they may deal better than this resurgence than we have (they are actually acting earlier then we did) but its also worth keeping in mind that the first wave seemed to hit Sweden with a little delay in March for some reason. Also worth keeping in mind that because of that, Swedish tourists werent allowed into many European holiday destinations for a lot of the summer while the Uk was. If our resurgence (and Spain, France, italy) has been seeded by holidays abroad, then Sweden has avoided that. But maybe not avoided it, just delayed it.

Yes as you say, if deaths remain low and the rest of Europe death rate rises, then the Swede's will be justified in their initial approach.

Deaths per 100k population as of 30/10/20 (EEA and UK only)
Belgium 98.71
Spain 75.93
UK 68.95
Italy 63.16
Sweden 58
France 53.75
Holland 42
Ireland 38.78
Shady Craig

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39860 on: Today at 01:15:46 AM
Quote from: Craig on Today at 01:04:11 AM
I mean this is just chatting shit.

3 weeks ago daily deaths (avg) was 63. Its now 240.
I think you're the one chatting shit on this one Craig as Sad fuck as pointed out the Swedish numbers

Like I pointed out I'm not advocating the Swedish route, just simply saying people keep saying deaths will go up there but so far they haven't. Something to keep a eye on is all so no need to get fucking arsey
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39861 on: Today at 01:16:48 AM
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 01:15:46 AM
I think you're the one chatting shit one this one Craig as Sad fuck as pointed out the Swedish numbers

Like I pointed out I'm not advocating the Swedish route, just simply saying people keep saying deaths will go up there but so far they haven't. Something to keep a eye on is all so no need to get fucking arsey

Who cares about there though. They are going up here with partial lock down. Opening up is hardly going to make things better.
-Sad Fuck-

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39862 on: Today at 01:20:38 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:16:48 AM
Who cares about there though. They are going up here with partial lock down. Opening up is hardly going to make things better.

Who cares? Well you should. They are doing things right. Older people aren't dying without being able to see their loved ones. People aren't topping themselves because of loneliness. Businesses aren't going bust. People aren't losing their jobs and livelihoods. And FEWER PEOPLE ARE DYING.

But yeah, who cares about them I guess.
cornishscouser92

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39863 on: Today at 01:22:05 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:14:57 AM
Liverpool around about max capacity. Manchester is at 83%.

Not over run though. Theyre fine.



Who is going to work in these new 4 week built hospitals?

Admissions are flattening in Liverpool Uni hospitals foundation trust

https://www.hsj.co.uk/coronavirus/liverpool-admissions-flatten-as-covid-accelerates-in-manchester-yorkshire-and-notts/7028723.article
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39864 on: Today at 01:23:22 AM
Quote from: -Sad Fuck- on Today at 01:13:51 AM
You shouted down facts by using the UK death figures when talking about Sweden. You're genuinely touting why herd  immunity works at this stage.

There's no evidence hospitals are overrun. None at all.

I think we are now at the point where in Private Eye Bogbrush steps in with "Great stuff guys!". I'm out after this.

Whatever Sweden is an example of it is not an example of herd immunity working. Their cases have doubled in the last week. If they had herd immunity that would not be happening. The cases would be going down.

If you have any evidence that Sweden has doubled the numbers of tests it has performed in the last week then maybe we have a conversation worth having.
Shady Craig

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39865 on: Today at 01:23:45 AM
Quote from: Craig on Today at 01:16:48 AM
Who cares about there though. They are going up here with partial lock down. Opening up is hardly going to make things better.
Did I say it had anything to do with here!!! Merely stating the death numbers aren't going up there as of yet as predicted, still time for that to happen of course, and probably will. I mean are we not allowed to talk about anything but the UK in relation to Covid on here then now because you said? Fuck off with that shit.
-Sad Fuck-

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39866 on: Today at 01:28:51 AM
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:23:22 AM
I think we are now at the point where in Private Eye Bogbrush steps in with "Great stuff guys!". I'm out after this.

Whatever Sweden is an example of it is not an example of herd immunity working. Their cases have doubled in the last week. If they had herd immunity that would not be happening. The cases would be going down.

If you have any evidence that Sweden has doubled the numbers of tests it has performed in the last week then maybe we have a conversation worth having.

Herd immunity does work. High cases does nothing to suggest otherwise. Humans have built up memory T-Cells from other types of Coronavirues eg. the cold. These viruses are so similar DNA wise that we have built up immunity. The science says 50-60% of humans are immune to Covid.


Source: Dr. Eric Berg.
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39867 on: Today at 01:32:56 AM
Quote from: -Sad Fuck- on Today at 01:28:51 AM
Herd immunity does work. High cases does nothing to suggest otherwise. Humans have built up memory T-Cells from other types of Coronavirues eg. the cold. These viruses are so similar DNA wise that we have built up immunity. The science says 50-60% of humans are immune to Covid.


Source: Dr. Eric Berg.

Out of interest - do you think we have herd immunity to the common cold and/or to influenza?
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39868 on: Today at 01:33:31 AM
Quote from: -Sad Fuck- on Today at 01:28:51 AM
Herd immunity does work. High cases does nothing to suggest otherwise. Humans have built up memory T-Cells from other types of Coronavirues eg. the cold. These viruses are so similar DNA wise that we have built up immunity. The science says 50-60% of humans are immune to Covid.


Source: Dr. Eric Berg.

To put it bluntly, thats a load of bollox.

And if you dont know the difference between DNA and RNA then I assume you dont know much about the science you keep referencing. Coronavirus have no DNA.

Youre just taking the piss now, so Im out too.
-Sad Fuck-

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39869 on: Today at 01:34:43 AM
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:32:56 AM
Out of interest - do you think we have herd immunity to the common cold and/or to influenza?

Yes. The UK had a group of scientists assigned to finding a vaccine for the common cold. They scrapped it after 40 years and life still goes on.
cornishscouser92

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39870 on: Today at 01:35:17 AM
A graph worth noting when looking at a lockdown. Deaths around the norm for this time of year, over the past 10 years. Completely different situation to April and May.
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39871 on: Today at 01:44:04 AM
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:05:07 AM
Apart from the Vitamin D point - the rest of what you just posted fits exactly with what Craig just said? The case numbers for the whole population won't give you an accurate prediction of eventual death rates when the average age of people dying is 82.

As an aside - can somebody better qualified than me clarify whether in a situation where we had a 'stable' average age of death from Covid at equal or higher than the overall UK life expectancy (google says this is currently 81.4) does that mean that in the long term we see no excess deaths? That's more than a maths question than a 'what do we do about Covid' one - I'm fully on board with the reality that if cases get to a point where hospitals get overwhelmed the average age of death is likely to drop precipitously.

Its an interesting question and one Ive not seen addressed in detail yet. I guess a relevant question would be, is the data that we see that says we currently have minimal excess deaths accurate? Has it accounted for the loss in March/April of those most likely to be passing away now? In theory, if the pandemic ended completely at the end of April and this coronavirus was never seen again, we should be seeing lower excess deaths now and for the next few months. So should our baseline comparison actually change? And any data presented that doesnt account for this, is it accurate?

Kind of just repeated your question, but its an interesting one for sure.
spen71

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39872 on: Today at 01:50:38 AM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:44:04 AM
Its an interesting question and one Ive not seen addressed in detail yet. I guess a relevant question would be, is the data that we see that says we currently have minimal excess deaths accurate? Has it accounted for the loss in March/April of those most likely to be passing away now? In theory, if the pandemic ended completely at the end of April and this coronavirus was never seen again, we should be seeing lower excess deaths now and for the next few months. So should our baseline comparison actually change? And any data presented that doesnt account for this, is it accurate?

Kind of just repeated your question, but its an interesting one for sure.
.

I pointed this out to one of my customers today.     Were the deaths in spring basically bringing the end to lifes which would of happened in the following six months.    I know my dads death was brought forward as he was very ill and wouldnt of lasted more than a few months.
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39873 on: Today at 01:58:40 AM
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:35:17 AM
A graph worth noting when looking at a lockdown. Deaths around the norm for this time of year, over the past 10 years. Completely different situation to April and May.

Two points on this. c531,000 deaths were registered in the UK in 2019. A 5% increase in those numbers would equate to c.27,000 excess deaths. Which figure do you give precedence to? 5% or 27,000 excess deaths? Given the evidence from elsewhere in the world those deaths are not just 'excess' deaths but avoidable deaths. It's not a loaded question - personally I think we need to find a balance between the two. But it's really important to keep in mind whenever you are looking at fitting Covid into overall deaths from all causes.

Second point is less esoteric - basically the comparative situation with April/May is not now but with where-ever we end up in December/January/February
