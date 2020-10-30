The Covid Zoe app data is suggesting r0 of around 1.1 and that cases don't appear to be surging. More here.



It's hard to reconcile the big differences between the Zoe app and the Imperial React survey.It could be argued that the Zoe app does have some limitations that come to the fore the further we get into this. It has 4 million users - users who perhaps are more aware of the situation and represent the more careful part of the public rather than the average. Hence less infections. The 4 million users also has been at that level since late Spring I think, so for anyone who has had it since March (and was maybe more likely to download the app) they are not getting infected again just yet so the pool of 4 million who would report infection symptoms is lowering all the time. They do about 12k test swabs to estimate the asymptomatic spread, maybe it's not enough or their estimates from these 12k are off.The React study has limitations as well. What came out this week was an interim report, so it's the results from about half way through the current round of the survey - not as many swab tests as the whole round reports usually have. Though still 86k compared to Zoe 12k.ONS survey update today might give us more information, hopefully the Zoe app estimate is the more accurate - I suspect it's actually somewhere between the 2 - between 45k and 95k daily infections. Though the speed of increase is what is really crucial to know right now.