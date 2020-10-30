« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39680 on: Today at 12:20:46 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:13:30 PM
The thing I dont get is that whilst everyone is tired of all this, the polling still shows support for another lockdown. However, what more damage are the Tories going to suffer if they dont lock down now, they have huge daily death numbers and have to lock down anyway.

My fear with this is that Johnson has had criticism from so many people in the past about U turns that he's going to stubbornly stick to these half arsed measures and not lock us down again.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39681 on: Today at 12:29:21 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:20:46 PM
My fear with this is that Johnson has had criticism from so many people in the past about U turns that he's going to stubbornly stick to these half arsed measures and not lock us down again.

Nah I think its inevitable. From the sounds of it, it looks like it was the more libertarian wing led by Sunak that suggested this Tier system. All ministers are not ruling out another lockdown and I think its definitely happening.

Johnson can still try to avoid criticism by using Christmas as a target and say he is doing it to allow us to have a proper one, which would bring many voters to his way of thinking. The problem will be if the death numbers really spike and he could then pay a huge price.

Whats fucked them is the devolved governments. If Wales and NI are successful, then he will be fucked.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39682 on: Today at 12:32:47 PM
I think it would of been a lot better if the country was locked down for2 weeks.   Then Normal (ish) for 4 weeks.   Keep repeating that.    Businesses could plan and adapt.     Also the population would accept it more mentally
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39683 on: Today at 12:36:50 PM
My wife woke up with a sore throat and persistent cough this morning, she really hasn't been exposed to many people at all so should be pretty low risk, but booked a test anyway, as symptoms certainly match (cough with no cold symptoms)

Was at least good to see that capacity to conduct tests seems fine now, compared to where we were a while ago, she had options of plenty of slots at the nearest drive through testing which is only about 3 miles away, or walkin which is about a mile and a half.

Fingers crossed its good news on the results, and will also be interested to see how long test results take at present in the drive through sites, the guidance they gave was to get in touch if she hadn't heard anything in 48 hours.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39684 on: Today at 12:40:24 PM
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 12:32:47 PM
I think it would of been a lot better if the country was locked down for2 weeks.   Then Normal (ish) for 4 weeks.   Keep repeating that.    Businesses could plan and adapt.     Also the population would accept it more mentally

Yep, this is exactly how it should have been.

For me I'd have opened things after lock down with continued warnings that for them to remain open distancing, hand cleaning and mask wearing needed to happen. I'd have had these policed and places shut down quickly if they didn't comply. Continued the "work from home wherever possible" line rather than "get back to work".

Hopefully summer could have been a longer "open" period with schools shut anyway and more people outside.

Uni's should have been online only the first 6 months (then reviewed) with students not in halls. Or if they were in halls then they should have been forced to isolate for 2 weeks upon entering their halls and this should have been strictly monitored.

Then as said you can put a plan in place for semi-regular circuit breakers to prevent numbers getting too high. You could possibly adjust these on a regional basis but they'd still happen everywhere to keep numbers as low as possible, and they'd not be half arsed shut downs either - schools included.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39685 on: Today at 12:40:36 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:36:50 PM
My wife woke up with a sore throat and persistent cough this morning, she really hasn't been exposed to many people at all so should be pretty low risk, but booked a test anyway, as symptoms certainly match (cough with no cold symptoms)

Was at least good to see that capacity to conduct tests seems fine now, compared to where we were a while ago, she had options of plenty of slots at the nearest drive through testing which is only about 3 miles away, or walkin which is about a mile and a half.

Fingers crossed its good news on the results, and will also be interested to see how long test results take at present in the drive through sites, the guidance they gave was to get in touch if she hadn't heard anything in 48 hours.

Hoping for the best for you and yours.

A lockdown is inevitable - its surely a matter of when not if.
Twitter: @hahadingus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39686 on: Today at 12:41:12 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:13:30 PM
The thing I dont get is that whilst everyone is tired of all this, the polling still shows support for another lockdown. However, what more damage are the Tories going to suffer if they dont lock down now, they have huge daily death numbers and have to lock down anyway.

Government is stubborn and refuses to learn.  The diluted lockdown earlier this year worked eventually, to the extent Government rushed the easing of measures.  Why would same not work now?  Of course, difference now is that Labour called for a circuit breaker which is reason enough for this Government to refuse to adopt.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39687 on: Today at 12:44:18 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:40:24 PM
Yep, this is exactly how it should have been.

For me I'd have opened things after lock down with continued warnings that for them to remain open distancing, hand cleaning and mask wearing needed to happen. I'd have had these policed and places shut down quickly if they didn't comply. Continued the "work from home wherever possible" line rather than "get back to work".

Hopefully summer could have been a longer "open" period with schools shut anyway and more people outside.

Uni's should have been online only the first 6 months (then reviewed) with students not in halls. Or if they were in halls then they should have been forced to isolate for 2 weeks upon entering their halls and this should have been strictly monitored.

Then as said you can put a plan in place for semi-regular circuit breakers to prevent numbers getting too high. You could possibly adjust these on a regional basis but they'd still happen everywhere to keep numbers as low as possible, and they'd not be half arsed shut downs either - schools included.
Universities should never of been allowed to open.   Over 2 million young adults (kids really) moving across the country.    Lots for the first time
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39688 on: Today at 12:46:08 PM
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 12:32:47 PM
I think it would of been a lot better if the country was locked down for2 weeks.   Then Normal (ish) for 4 weeks.   Keep repeating that.    Businesses could plan and adapt.     Also the population would accept it more mentally
I vaguely remember this exact scenario being mentioned by one of the Sage lot in one those conferences.  It didn't mention duration, but basically shut down for a while, open up again.

Clearly more advice the powers that be ignored.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39689 on: Today at 12:48:54 PM
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 11:17:23 AM
The Covid Zoe app data is suggesting r0 of around 1.1 and that cases don't appear to be surging. More here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-SwbhDIdxY

It's hard to reconcile the big differences between the Zoe app and the Imperial React survey.

It could be argued that the Zoe app does have some limitations that come to the fore the further we get into this. It has 4 million users - users who perhaps are more aware of the situation and represent the more careful part of the public rather than the average. Hence less infections. The 4 million users also has been at that level since late Spring I think, so for anyone who has had it since March (and was maybe more likely to download the app) they are not getting infected again just yet so the pool of 4 million who would report infection symptoms is lowering all the time. They do about 12k test swabs to estimate the asymptomatic spread, maybe it's not enough or their estimates from these 12k are off.

The React study has limitations as well. What came out this week was an interim report, so it's the results from about half way through the current round of the survey - not as many swab tests as the whole round reports usually have. Though still 86k compared to Zoe 12k.

ONS survey update today might give us more information, hopefully the Zoe app estimate is the more accurate - I suspect it's actually somewhere between the 2 - between 45k and 95k daily infections. Though the speed of increase is what is really crucial to know right now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39690 on: Today at 12:51:52 PM
I had the radio on this morning whilst working from home, can't remember the station but it was a local one.

The 8am headlines came on and went in the order of, 'someone's been murdered', Trump has said this, some news about Bobby Ball, then at after that they go, "and new infection rates of corona continue to fall across all parts of Merseyside. Liverpool, Knowsley, St Helens and the Wirral continue to report significant falls in new cases"  :o its like they didn't even want to tell us this story!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39691 on: Today at 12:54:36 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:36:50 PM
My wife woke up with a sore throat and persistent cough this morning, she really hasn't been exposed to many people at all so should be pretty low risk, but booked a test anyway, as symptoms certainly match (cough with no cold symptoms)

Was at least good to see that capacity to conduct tests seems fine now, compared to where we were a while ago, she had options of plenty of slots at the nearest drive through testing which is only about 3 miles away, or walkin which is about a mile and a half.

Fingers crossed its good news on the results, and will also be interested to see how long test results take at present in the drive through sites, the guidance they gave was to get in touch if she hadn't heard anything in 48 hours.

Hopefully negative when she hears back. Good to hear the testing system seems to be over its capacity issues.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39692 on: Today at 01:09:00 PM
Is the ONS reporting around 52,000 per day?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39693 on: Today at 01:15:20 PM
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 12:44:18 PM
.

Universities should never of been allowed to open.   Over 2 million young adults (kids really) moving across the country.    Lots for the first time

The misconception that it was those in halls who were the danger, ie freshers.
Think how many student houses there are in Liverpool and then think that they account for well over half or even 2/3 of the student accommodation and they were out and about in the wider community, shopping and socialising. A pattern repeated nationally.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39694 on: Today at 01:18:29 PM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:15:20 PM
The misconception that it was those in halls who were the danger, ie freshers.
Think how many student houses there are in Liverpool and then think that they account for well over half or even 2/3 of the student accommodation and they were out and about in the wider community, shopping and socialising. A pattern repeated nationally.
As Ive said before.

Having a no pissing lane in a swimming pool is pointless. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39695 on: Today at 01:31:13 PM
Not much reported in media about the 'partying' going on in Nottingham before going into tier 3 - compared with....er, now where was it ?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39696 on: Today at 01:35:23 PM
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 01:31:13 PM
Not much reported in media about the 'partying' going on in Nottingham before going into tier 3 - compared with....er, now where was it ?

The local paper on it but not a lot in the national media, thats true.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39697 on: Today at 01:46:35 PM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:15:20 PM
The misconception that it was those in halls who were the danger, ie freshers.
Think how many student houses there are in Liverpool and then think that they account for well over half or even 2/3 of the student accommodation and they were out and about in the wider community, shopping and socialising. A pattern repeated nationally.

I Meant all years of uni
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39698 on: Today at 01:50:36 PM
Obviously forseeable for a few weeks here in Manchester. Burnham reckons hospitals are at about 83% of current ICU capacity.



Thought this was an interesting comparison too.


