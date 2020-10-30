My wife woke up with a sore throat and persistent cough this morning, she really hasn't been exposed to many people at all so should be pretty low risk, but booked a test anyway, as symptoms certainly match (cough with no cold symptoms)
Was at least good to see that capacity to conduct tests seems fine now, compared to where we were a while ago, she had options of plenty of slots at the nearest drive through testing which is only about 3 miles away, or walkin which is about a mile and a half.
Fingers crossed its good news on the results, and will also be interested to see how long test results take at present in the drive through sites, the guidance they gave was to get in touch if she hadn't heard anything in 48 hours.