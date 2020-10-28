It's the Govts. job to make sure the population stick to this though.



Sure there is a massive onus on the people themselves, but it's only natural that as time goes on they become more lax and back to how they have known for their entire lives, and it's not helped if the Govt. spout shit which makes people think things are not so bad.



The Govt. needed to be stricter during a period of low case numbers and they needed to be extremely clear with their messaging. They needed to make sure the gen pop realised the seriousness of keeping up with the masks, hand washing and distancing but they really didn't do that enough.



But the government being able to make sure people stick to the rules only goes so far?You could argue that Germany probably had a better information policy and anybody not living under a rock could and should have been aware of the rules - against which there were protests and people got careless and there is nowhere near enough police to make constant checks. And more importantly everyone or most should have applied common sense and just refrained from certain activities. And yet here we are. This is not the fault of the politicians.I know of more than one case where families regularly met in the past few weeks, sitting together, eating, talking, parents, kids, grandparents. They went on holidays together. The kids go to school or in teen/adult cases see friends and colleagues. Who again see family, friends and colleagues. Some people stuck to isolating and being careful, but many basically behaved like before, as if the virus had vanished.If you look at the El Pais illustration about virus distribution in closed spaces with or without masks and with or without proper ventilation, it becomes clear how this hops from person to person in two or three hours. Even distancing only goes so far if you sit in a restaurant for two hours, eating and talking without a mask and there is an infected person there. The risk is just there. It was fine in the summer where and when you could sit outdoors, but not now.