Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1160014 times)

Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39600 on: Today at 01:58:58 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:44:54 PM
Surely we are waiting for a vaccine even if the numbers are low?

I get the fact that schools are a problem but I also completely understand why many countries have decided to still keep them open. There is absolutely no guarantee that we are not going to be in this position at the same time next year so constantly closing schools is a bit of a gamble.

I'm a teacher and agree that you can't just close schools and hope for the best with remote learning. The very poorest children or weakest children will have no way back after that.

But the Government had plenty of time during the summer to work out an effective way to keep the schools open on a rota basis whilst ensuring the students at home for some weeks would have top of the range access to laptops, lessons etc. They had time to put together an effective tracking and tracing system also to ensure spread wouldn't be out of control.

Instead they did nothing. They left it up to schools to make their owen school 'covid secure', guess which students had been in close contact with a positive result, provide wishy washy remote learning and some students at home don't have access to laptops etc.

Offline thejbs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39601 on: Today at 02:01:51 PM »
Online Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39602 on: Today at 02:08:08 PM »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 12:55:43 PM
Totally agree with this . Amazing the amount of people not wearing them or having them pulled down under their noses . We went to the Apple store in Leeds a few weeks back and they were taking your temperature before you went and they had 3 security guards at the entrance . But like you say i dread to think the amount of crap that some of the staff get at most places

The size of companies like Tesco, they should at least have a security guard on every door. Even just the presence would stop a lot of the heroes who won't wear a mask for 5 minutes in a shop.
Offline lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39603 on: Today at 02:09:16 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:44:01 PM
It's the Govts. job to make sure the population stick to this though.

Sure there is a massive onus on the people themselves, but it's only natural that as time goes on they become more lax and back to how they have known for their entire lives, and it's not helped if the Govt. spout shit which makes people think things are not so bad.

The Govt. needed to be stricter during a period of low case numbers and they needed to be extremely clear with their messaging. They needed to make sure the gen pop realised the seriousness of keeping up with the masks, hand washing and distancing but they really didn't do that enough.
But the government being able to make sure people stick to the rules only goes so far?

You could argue that Germany probably had a better information policy and anybody not living under a rock could and should have been aware of the rules - against which there were protests and people got careless and there is nowhere near enough police to make constant checks. And more importantly everyone or most should have applied common sense and just refrained from certain activities. And yet here we are. This is not the fault of the politicians.

I know of more than one case where families regularly met in the past few weeks, sitting together, eating, talking, parents, kids, grandparents. They went on holidays together. The kids go to school or in teen/adult cases see friends and colleagues. Who again see family, friends and colleagues. Some people stuck to isolating and being careful, but many basically behaved like before, as if the virus had vanished.

If you look at the El Pais illustration about virus distribution in closed spaces with or without masks and with or without proper ventilation, it becomes clear how this hops from person to person in two or three hours. Even distancing only goes so far if you sit in a restaurant for two hours, eating and talking without a mask and there is an infected person there. The risk is just there. It was fine in the summer where and when you could sit outdoors, but not now.
Online Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39604 on: Today at 02:10:22 PM »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 01:12:20 PM
Whilst I am on the absolute same page as basically everyone on here regarding the absolute clusterfuck the British government has managed to create, it does come down a lot to people being dicks, as Qston laid out.

In general politicians and politics in Germany was clearer and if everyone had followed the guidelines then the new lockdown light could probably have been avoided. But too many selfish idiots here met in large groups, did not stick to distancing and mask rules, partied, had wedding bashes and other big family meetings. Last week while I was packing boxes (our office is moving to a building nearby, just what we needed this November) a student came by and was looking for something so we opened boxes and she went "I just washed my hands" and we both had masks on and the window was open. And that was before any 'lockdown in November' rumours had begun, and we talked about the rising numbers and she said it came to no surprise to her, because "wherever I go I see people close together in groups, talking, hugging, kissing, no masks" - it was evident numbers would rise sharply with people being indoors more.

So yes, I have no trouble putting the blame on all those who did not stick to the rules. I have witnessed it myself and hear it from others, so even if the idiots might not be the majority, they are enough to help increase infections amongst themselves and then carry it into the majority. The fact that this shit increases exponentially and is NOT the flu still hasn't registered with some (or they deliberately ignore or deny it).

But we know what people are like, yet Boris kept going on about British common sense, when too many people are just arseholes or don't give a shit (many voted for him).

The government have to factor public behaviour into their decision making and they've not enforced many of the rules they bring in.
Online Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39605 on: Today at 02:15:03 PM »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 02:09:16 PM
But the government being able to make sure people stick to the rules only goes so far?

You could argue that Germany probably had a better information policy and anybody not living under a rock could and should have been aware of the rules - against which there were protests and people got careless and there is nowhere near enough police to make constant checks. And more importantly everyone or most should have applied common sense and just refrained from certain activities. And yet here we are. This is not the fault of the politicians.

I know of more than one case where families regularly met in the past few weeks, sitting together, eating, talking, parents, kids, grandparents. They went on holidays together. The kids go to school or in teen/adult cases see friends and colleagues. Who again see family, friends and colleagues. Some people stuck to isolating and being careful, but many basically behaved like before, as if the virus had vanished.

If you look at the El Pais illustration about virus distribution in closed spaces with or without masks and with or without proper ventilation, it becomes clear how this hops from person to person in two or three hours. Even distancing only goes so far if you sit in a restaurant for two hours, eating and talking without a mask and there is an infected person there. The risk is just there. It was fine in the summer where and when you could sit outdoors, but not now.

What has been done to even attempt to enforce these rules though? And it's a mix of people being completely confused by what they can and can't do (government mixed messaging and poor communication) and people who don't really give a shit and think rules don't apply to them.

Compliance would be higher if enforcement was even attempted. It doesn't help when even in tier 3 restrictions you can go McCooley's and get bladdered with your mates and Wetherspoons et al are still open. People will only take this thing seriously when restrictions are sharp and they're actually enforced.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39606 on: Today at 02:16:36 PM »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 02:09:16 PM
But the government being able to make sure people stick to the rules only goes so far?

You could argue that Germany probably had a better information policy and anybody not living under a rock could and should have been aware of the rules - against which there were protests and people got careless and there is nowhere near enough police to make constant checks. And more importantly everyone or most should have applied common sense and just refrained from certain activities. And yet here we are. This is not the fault of the politicians.

I've no idea about Germany. I live in the UK and specifically talking about the UK Govt.

I refuse to absolve politicians, UK politicians, of blame. They've tried to shift it onto the people and deflect from themselves and personally not going to fall for that.


Quote
I know of more than one case where families regularly met in the past few weeks, sitting together, eating, talking, parents, kids, grandparents. They went on holidays together. The kids go to school or in teen/adult cases see friends and colleagues. Who again see family, friends and colleagues. Some people stuck to isolating and being careful, but many basically behaved like before, as if the virus had vanished.

If you look at the El Pais illustration about virus distribution in closed spaces with or without masks and with or without proper ventilation, it becomes clear how this hops from person to person in two or three hours. Even distancing only goes so far if you sit in a restaurant for two hours, eating and talking without a mask and there is an infected person there. The risk is just there. It was fine in the summer where and when you could sit outdoors, but not now.

Right, so you got this info from El Pais.

Did you get it from the Govt? Did they distribute this info in an easily digestible way? One your local idiot would understand and take note of? I know the UK Govt. did not. In fact we got told masks were useless and they only changed their mind in Sept. We got told to get to pubs and restaurants during August. Schools got told to only distance in classrooms if you can (most can't) and there is no need to wear masks.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39607 on: Today at 02:20:03 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 01:58:58 PM
I'm a teacher and agree that you can't just close schools and hope for the best with remote learning. The very poorest children or weakest children will have no way back after that.

But the Government had plenty of time during the summer to work out an effective way to keep the schools open on a rota basis whilst ensuring the students at home for some weeks would have top of the range access to laptops, lessons etc. They had time to put together an effective tracking and tracing system also to ensure spread wouldn't be out of control.

Instead they did nothing. They left it up to schools to make their owen school 'covid secure', guess which students had been in close contact with a positive result, provide wishy washy remote learning and some students at home don't have access to laptops etc.



Obviously a very effective track and trace will help, but lets be honest we wont get one of those at any point because we have a shit government and this country just isnt very good with many things like that.

But we are where we are and despite that fact, I think the government has no choice but to keep schools open now, bar maybe a short lockdown.
Online Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39608 on: Today at 02:24:21 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:20:03 PM
Obviously a very effective track and trace will help, but lets be honest we wont get one of those at any point because we have a shit government and this country just isnt very good with many things like that.

But we are where we are and despite that fact, I think the government has no choice but to keep schools open now, bar maybe a short lockdown.

They had the chance to lockdown for 2-3 weeks during an extended half term. They fucked it and now when we do lockdown (because sharper restrictions will have to happen soon) they either have the choice to shut schools which would be a massive disruption for the term, or they keep schools open which would make lockdown futile anyway.
Offline lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39609 on: Today at 02:25:13 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:10:22 PM
But we know what people are like, yet Boris kept going on about British common sense, when too many people are just arseholes or don't give a shit (many voted for him).

The government have to factor public behaviour into their decision making and they've not enforced many of the rules they bring in.
Absolutely. As I said, the handling of it by the UK government has been abysmal. But: German politics was better and yet we are in the situation we are in. So even if you have clearer messages and bluntly tell people how it is and stress the importance of rules and send out police to check where possible - which happened here - it seems it is still not enough to contain the spread. People will not listen, become careless.

Over the past two, three weeks, before the German lockdown light was decided for yesterday, there were severe warnings by politicians and scientists here. Then some others, plus the media, claimed this was scaremongering and it created panic. No, it was just the truth. And how far would you go enforcing the rules when there are already protests and voices claiming that this is all a conspiracy, masks take away your personal freedom, Bill Gates wants to enslave us all and democracy is at stake. And these opinions can not only be found in tin foil hat wearing nuts, it has seeped into the general population, young and old.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39610 on: Today at 02:28:23 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:24:21 PM
They had the chance to lockdown for 2-3 weeks during an extended half term. They fucked it and now when we do lockdown (because sharper restrictions will have to happen soon) they either have the choice to shut schools which would be a massive disruption for the term, or they keep schools open which would make lockdown futile anyway.

Of course a lockdown is inevitable in stemming the flow, but what will it actually achieve that will prevent the same thing happening in the future?
Online Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39611 on: Today at 02:44:46 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:28:23 PM
Of course a lockdown is inevitable in stemming the flow, but what will it actually achieve that will prevent the same thing happening in the future?

It will achieve the numbers not rising exponentially in the meantime and maybe actually lower the number who die or suffer life changing illness.

You know, like the last lockdown did.
Online Fromola

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39612 on: Today at 02:45:42 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:28:23 PM
Of course a lockdown is inevitable in stemming the flow, but what will it actually achieve that will prevent the same thing happening in the future?

At the moment it's about saving the NHS/hospitals from collapse and chaos as much as possible through the first winter we're really dealing with this pandemic. It was towards the end of winter where it really started ripping through the population in March and killing people. Therefore the priority is not being in a situation where we have approaching 1000 people dying of Covid every day.

A circuit break during half term would have eased things until maybe Christmas time, but when everyone gets together over Christmas and new year then things will dire again in Jan-Feb. It's a social virus, the more people mix, the more it spreads.

Once we get out of winter then we'll have to find a way to live with it, whether it be through a vaccine or otherwise. Until then the priority is having a functioning health care system through the winter.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39613 on: Today at 02:53:26 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:44:46 PM
It will achieve the numbers not rising exponentially in the meantime and maybe actually lower the number who die or suffer life changing illness.

You know, like the last lockdown did.

Yes, and then when the restrictions are lifted again, it will rise again. The reality is we are quite simply fucked for a long time because this government and this country cannot sort anything out, especially track and trace.

Personally I think we have no choice but to close everything apart from schools.
