thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39560 on: Today at 09:56:10 PM
It's feeling like groundhog day.  Mainland Europe enforcing national lockdowns while we bury our heads in the sand.

We just need Macron to threaten Johnson with a border closure again and we'll have recreated March.
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39561 on: Today at 09:57:28 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:56:10 PM
It's feeling like groundhog day.  Mainland Europe enforcing national lockdowns while we bury our heads in the sand.

We just need Macron to threaten Johnson with a border closure again and we'll have recreated March.

to be honest theyre all going for the half arsed lockdowns as well, doubt theyll do enough to stop the spread just like our own Govt.
lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39562 on: Today at 09:58:11 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:44:03 PM
What does the German and French lockdowns mean for their clubs in European competition?
For German clubs probably nothing changes, there is no stop for professional sports. Nothing was mentioned in regards to locking any of that down. No supporters will be allowed into stadiums though, but games (Bundesliga etc.) will continue "as normal". Also essential business accomodation is still allowed (i.e. for visiting clubs), only leisure/holiday/non-essential hotel stays will not be allowed during November.
Liv4-3lee

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39563 on: Today at 10:00:24 PM
It all feels like pissing in the wind with these lockdowns when the schools and colleges remain open.
scouseman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39564 on: Today at 10:01:46 PM
With Germany and France both going into month long lockdown surely it is only a matter of time before the UK follows them? 
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39565 on: Today at 10:02:13 PM
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 10:00:24 PM
It all feels like pissing in the wind with these lockdowns when the schools and colleges remain open.

How much more time can kids miss from school? From the looks of it, 2021 will be like 2020. Are we prepared to write off 2 years of kids education?
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39566 on: Today at 10:04:45 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:02:13 PM
How much more time can kids miss from school? From the looks of it, 2021 will be like 2020. Are we prepared to write off 2 years of kids education?

Its far from written off. Plus a 2 week lockdown is nothing like the previous one.

If the Govt. had half a brain theyd have tacked it onto half term this week and theyd have missed just a week.
lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39567 on: Today at 10:05:16 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 08:34:35 PM
Worth noting that shopping habits tend towards smaller shops in a lot of Germany rather than the bigger supermarkets so that would make sense.
Depends on where you are. There are regions where you still have smaller/independent shops selling food, groceries and all that, i.e. in Berlin. Where I am it is mostly mid to larger supermarkets, basically there are no smaller independent places (almost no corner shops like in the UK exist). Discounters like Aldi and Lidl and a couple of larger state-/nationwide supermarket chains absolutely dominate the market.
Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39568 on: Today at 10:07:00 PM
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:56:10 PM
It's feeling like groundhog day.  Mainland Europe enforcing national lockdowns while we bury our heads in the sand.

We just need Macron to threaten Johnson with a border closure again and we'll have recreated March.
Yeah, it does.

Why he didnt go fir a two week circuit breaker I will never know...

Would have bought us maybe 6 weeks grace overall...
a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39569 on: Today at 10:07:36 PM
Quote from: Craig  on Today at 10:04:45 PM
It’s far from written off. Plus a 2 week lockdown is nothing like the previous one.

If the Govt. had half a brain they’d have tacked it onto half term this week and they’d have missed just a week.

They should clearly do it if the scientists are calling for it. But there are some smart leaders there still not going down the route of closing schools so maybe they are making a judgement call on what is likely in the future.

If they knew that things would get better and there be no more major disruption then maybe they would close schools, but possibly they see this being the norm for a long while more and therefore cannot really bring themselves to damage their children’s education.
