207 more deaths in England
A further 207 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 32,117, NHS England said on Tuesday.
Patients were aged between 36 and 101. All except six, aged between 60 and 93 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
The deaths were between September 24 and October 26, with the majority being on or after October 20.
Fourteen other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.
Grim.